Jun 11 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for April 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Mainetti India Pvt Ltd., 314,193 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.01 Velan Valves India Private Limited 4,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6 Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt.Ltd. 2,105,676 Modernisation 4.08 Noble Natural Resources India Pvt. Ltd.# 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9 Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 9.10 Solarfield Energy Private Limited 11,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG11.03 Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. 17,850,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.04 Flometallic India Ltd. 3,750,000 New Project 5.05 Mach Aero Components Pvt. Ltd. 1,105,480 New Project 7.10 Bando India Private Limited 7,800,000 Modernisation 5.08 JayShree Tea & Industries Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. 5,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 John Energy Ltd 6,000,000 Modernisation 5 Jacquard Fabrics (India)Pvt. Ltd. 500,000 Modernisation 6.10 Jacquard Fabrics (India)Pvt. Ltd. 500,000 Modernisation 6.10 Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. 12,500,000 New Project 7.04 Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt Ltd 16,694,942 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.11 Haworth India Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 BTR Packaging Pvt. Ltd. 300,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Nippon Steel Pipe India Pvt.Ltd. 13,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.06 Nippon Steel Pipe India Pvt.Ltd. 13,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.07 Bhushan Steel 5,033,883 Import of Capital Goods 7.02 WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. # 7,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.04 Star Cement Meghalaya 12,200,000 New Project 7.09 Abdos Labtech Private Limited 2,500,000 Modernisation 5 Nucon Industries Private Limited 329,012 Modernisation 5.01 Eurecat India Catalyst Services Private 9,254,826 New Project 5.03 IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Exp Tollway 100,000,000 Road 7.01 Everest Industries Limited 12,000,000 Modernisation 4.09 Craftsman Automation Pvt.Ltd. 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Gulbarga Power Pvt. Ltd. 15,792,574 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG13.01 Zahoransky 394,814 New Project 6.01 JSW Steel Ltd. 63,683,746 Import of Capital Goods 11.07 JSW Steel Ltd. 63,723,140 Import of Capital Goods 11.08 JSW Steel Ltd. 50,872,587 Modernisation 6.02 Rane Engine Valve Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 Behr- Hella Thermocontrol India Pvt. Ltd 460,617 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.08 Liebherr CMCtec India Pvt. Ltd. 1,316,048 New Project 4.08 Interlink Petroleum Ltd. 1,000,000 Other 4 Claris Lifesciences Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 RHI Clasil Ltd. 1,316,048 Modernisation 6 Ambattur Developers Private Limited 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Jindal Aluminium Ltd. 20,000,000 New Project 10.10 Exedy India Ltd. 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 10 Taeyang Metal India Pvt.Ltd. 4,842,984 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited 250,000,000 Railways 18.08 Teva API India Ltd. 48,000,000 Modernisation 13.03 NTL Logistics Plus India Pvt. Ltd. 60,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.05 Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd. 243,069,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd. 180,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Three Bond India Pvt. Ltd. 1,200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Gindre India Components Pvt. Ltd. 171,086 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 Kobelco Cranes India Pvt.Ltd. 2,362,742 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Polyhose India P. Ltd. 1,511,435 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Meneta Automotive Components Pvt Ltd. 2,105,676 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 Larsen & Toubro Limited 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.03 Hyundai Sealtech Manufacturing Pvt.Ltd. 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Allied Refractory Products India Pvt. Lt 4,000,000 New Project 8 FEV India Pvt. Ltd. 105,284 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.01 Samson Maritime Ltd. 6,750,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Refu Solar Electronics Private Limited 526,419 New Project 3.05 IAC International Automotive India P. L. 8,500,000 New Project 7.09 The Andhra 14,000,000 Modernisation 5.09 Lanco Industries Ltd 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Monnet Power Company Ltd. 25,000,000 New Project 8.01 Sunrise Containers Ltd 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Sekisui Dljm Molding Pvt. Ltd. 360,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Compact India Pvt. Ltd. # 111,502 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.09 Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd 13,510,358 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,490,984,073 FCCB ---- 3i Infotech Ltd. 130,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 130,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- MTU India Pvt. Ltd. 987,036 Modernisation 5 Bharat Forge Limited. 40,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 Power Grid Corpn. of India Ltd 250,000,000 Power 14 Dana India Technical Centre Pvt. Ltd. 25,000,000 New Project 5 Go Airlines (India ) Ltd. 795,070,921 Import of Capital Goods 8 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,111,057,957 ============= Grand Total 2,732,042,030 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)