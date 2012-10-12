Oct 12 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for August 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd # 1,125,000 Overseas Investment 5.03 Hind Offshore Pvt. Ltd. 17,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Gulshan Polyols Ltd. # 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.07 PP & P Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. 50,000,000 New Project 11.03 Undercarriage & Tractors Parts Pvt. Lt 867,759 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Micro Inks Ltd. 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Oriflame India Pvt. Ltd. # 3,718,966 New Project 3.03 India Metal One Steel Plate Processing 5,724,756 New Project 8.01 Ace Designers Ltd. 13,500,000 Modernisation 5.03 Massilly India Packaging Private Limit 991,724 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Refu Solar Electronics Private Limited 123,966 New Project 3.02 Montanari Lifts Components Pvt. Ltd. 1,115,690 Import of Capital Goods 7 Danobat Grupo Machines Tools India Pvt 1,643,783 Modernisation 10.01 Sondex Heat Exchangers India Pvt. Ltd. 2,479,311 New Project 7.01 Reliance Cement Company Pvt. Ltd. 32,250,715 Import of Capital Goods 11.08 L & T Mhi Turbine Generators Pvt. Ltd. 8,482,000 New Project 7.07 L & T Mhi Turbine Generators Pvt. Ltd. 6,000,000 New Project 5.10 Sai Life Sciences Limited 5,480,000 Modernisation 7.01 Power Grid Corpn. of India Ltd 220,000,000 Power 14.09 Power Grid Corpn. of India Ltd 50,000,000 Power 14.09 Rieter India Pvt Ltd. 5,163,787 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Satyam Auto Components Ltd 2,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Snowman Logistics Limited # 5,399,587 Budget Financing 7.11 BSH Household Appliances Pvt. Ltd. 6,299,519 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Circor Flow Technologies India Pvt. Lt 1,239,655 New Project 7.08 Indo Autotech Ltd. 2,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Global Gases India Private Limited 1,500,000 New Project 4 Renault India Pvt.Ltd. 5,399,587 New Project 5 UltraTech Cement Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 3.03 Greatship (India) Ltd. 18,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 7 J.Korin Spinning Pvt.Ltd. 900,000 Modernisation 8.05 Haldia Energy Limited 30,000,000 New Project 5.02 Ford India Pvt. Ltd 200,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.08 HMSU Rollers (India) Private Ltd 282,641 New Project 6.11 HMSU Rollers (India) Private Ltd 282,641 New Project 6.11 Raichur Sholapur Transmission Co Ltd 48,000,000 Power 9.02 Forms and Surfaces India Pvt Ltd 240,000 Modernisation 8 Plastic Omnium Varroc Pvt. Ltd. 2,400,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.04 Da Toll Road Private Limited 40,000,000 Road 9.02 Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd. 21,012,157 Import of Capital Goods 10.10 INA Bearings India Pvt.Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.07 Primacy Industries Ltd 700,000 New Project 4.09 Laurus Labs Private Limited 5,400,000 Modernisation 5 Hitech Plast Ltd. 3,300,000 New Project 5 Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. 5,400,000 Modernisation 5 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. 10,680,000 Modernisation 6 Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. 4,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Valmont Structures Private Limited 3,656,983 New Project 3 Bray Controls India Pvt. Ltd. 2,000,000 New Project 4.11 Celebi Delhi CargoTerminal Mgt.India P 4,000,000 Modernisation 5.06 Blue Ridge Hotels Private Limited 25,000,000 New Project 12.06 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. 6,000,000 Overseas Investment 5 Maru Transmission Service Company Ltd. 20,000,000 New Project 5 Aravali Transmission Service Company Ltd20,000,000 New Project 5 Bridgestone India Private Ltd. 20,158,460 New Project 5 Inergy Automotive Systems India Pvt.Ltd 4,338,794 Imp.of Non-Capital Goods 3.04 Gumho N.T India Auto Parts Pvt.Ltd. 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Hetero Labs Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 5.05 UltraTech Cement Ltd. 75,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Honda Siel Cars India Ltd. 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.03 HHV Pumps Private Limited 78,518 Modernisation 3.03 Roki Minda Co. Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 Thermoplay India Pvt. Ltd 92,974 New Project 5.10 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,115,428,974 FCCB ---- Tulip Telecom Ltd. 100,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 100,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Power Finance Corporation Ltd. 250,000,000 Power 3 Lindstrom Services India Pvt. Ltd. 495,862 New Project 4.11 Export-Import Bank of India 500,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 5 BASF India Ltd. 185,000,000 New Project 6.5 Ford India Pvt. Ltd 179,986,249 Import of Capital Goods 5.5 Garware Offshore Services Ltd. 18,000,000 Other 8.1 Hunter Douglas India Pvt.Ltd. 7,000,000 New Project 6.1 Vijayawada Tollway Pvt.Ltd. 4,251,275 Road 10.1 Vijayawada Tollway Pvt.Ltd. 8,149,777 Road 10.1 Sanfield (India) LImited 495,862 New Project 10.1 ------------- Approval Route Total 1,153,379,026 ============= Grand Total 2,368,808,000 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)