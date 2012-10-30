Oct 30 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for September 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Quadrant EPP Surlon India Ltd. # 96,318 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.5 Quadrant EPP Surlon India Ltd.# 77,054 Import of Capital Goods 8.8 Quadrant EPP Surlon India Ltd. # 128,424 Modernisation 6.2 Indosolar Limited # 999,965 Working Capital 10.1 HF Metalart Private Limited # 462,687 Other 9.1 Samhita Community Development Services 892,858 Micro Finance 4.11 Heubach Colour Pvt.Ltd. 3,800,000 Modernisation 9.1 Marquardt India Pvt. Ltd. 751,066 New Project 7.2 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. 150,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.1 Anil Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.1 Punarnava Rasayan Pvt Ltd 98,500 New Project 7.1 Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd 25,000,000 Modernisation 7.1 Suven Life Sciences Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Erandia Resorts Pvt Ltd 4,494,823 Modernisation 5.9 Star Coolers & Condensers Pvt. Ltd 241,367 Modernisation 5 Dayco Vikas Power Transmission pvt. Ltd. 1,284,235 Modernisation 5.7 IPCA Laboratories Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Dayco Vikas Power Transmission pvt. Ltd. 513,694 Modernisation 5.7 IPCA Laboratories Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 6 AIA Engineering Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 GAIL (India) Ltd. 300,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.3 Alpla India Pvt.Ltd. 1,155,812 New Project 6.1 The Supreme Industries Ltd. 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Denso Haryana Pvt. Ltd. 23,807,126 Modernisation 5 Perrigo API India Pvt. Ltd. 15,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.8 Skaps Industries India Private Limited 10,300,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 Hindustan Polyamides & Fibres Ltd. 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. 2,000,000 New Project 5 Angerlehner Composites Pvt. Ltd. 282,532 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Toto India industries Pvt. Ltd 19,843,792 New Project 10.1 Rieter India Pvt Ltd. 4,254,692 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 JSW Steel Ltd. 19,622,250 Import of Capital Goods 11.6 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 7.9 Inox Renewables (Jaiselmer) Limited 50,000,000 New Project 14.9 Coromandel International Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Godrej Industries Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 5 Fresenius Kabi India Pvt.Ltd. 18,094,881 New Project 6.2 Amtek Auto Ltd. 60,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.4 Essar Steel India Limited 160,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.1 Blue Ridge Hotels Private Limited # 19,000,000 Other 7.3 Welspun Corp Ltd 40,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.1 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt. Ltd 17,283,303 Modernisation 12.6 Gayatri Projects Ltd. 25,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 6.1 Inabensa Bharat Private Ltd 14,000,000 New Project 8.9 AT India Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 5,493,952 New Project 4.9 Chalet Hotels Ltd. 30,000,000 New Project 5.7 Tarapur Textiles Park Ltd 10,910,000 Industrial Parks 7.7 Maroli NH Road Pvt.Ltd. 4,500,000 New Project 12.1 Buckman Laboratories (India) Pvt. Ltd. 450,000 Modernisation 4.3 NTPC Ltd. 500,000,000 Power 10.1 Tata Steel Ltd. 15,337,299 Import of Capital Goods 11.5 Kasturi & Sons Ltd. # 12,514,392 Import of Capital Goods 6.2 Eastern Hatcheries Private Limited 4,545,455 Modernisation 7 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. 18,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 Omya India Pvt. Ltd. 3,400,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Jakson Power Pvt. Ltd. 20,303,724 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.1 Anupam-MHI Industries Limited 9,000,000 New Project 8.1 Atul Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Toyo Ink India Pvt. ltd. 921,776 New Project 5 Tag Offshore Ltd. 23,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.1 GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited 56,000,000 Power 5.2 Jericho Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. 3,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Dia Aluminium India Pvt. Ltd. 213,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Mobis India Limited 20,000,000 New Project 3.6 Steelcast Ltd. 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Pioneer Elastic (India) Private Limited 500,000 New Project 5 Toyoda Gosai India Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Sata Vikas India Pvt. Ltd. 513,694 Modernisation 6.1 General Motors India Pvt. Ltd. 53,199,769 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.1 Kpit Cummins Infosystems Ltd. 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 P+W silo System India Pvt. Ltd. # 64,212 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.5 Tetra Pak India Pvt. Ltd. 37,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.4 Ramgad Minerals and Mining Ltd 5,560,000 New Project 8.7 Jakson Power Pvt. Ltd. 8,121,490 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.1 ---------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,017,634,139 FCCB ---- Amtek India Ltd. 70,000,000 Modernisation 5 -------------- Total - Automatic Route 70,000,000 -------------- * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Clarification sought from the company for conformity with the end-use requirement, eligibility of the borrower and other parameter of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE* ECB ---- Interglobe Aviation Limited 100,000,000 Other 10.1 The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd 40,000,000 Modernisation 8.7 DOCOMO InterTouch (India) Pvt. Ltd. 915,659 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.3 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. 250,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 3.2 Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. 4,000,000 Modernisation 9.11 Intuit India Product Dev.Centre Pvt. Ltd 16,481,856 Import of Capital Goods 5.5 Nestle R & D Centre India Pvt.Ltd. 21,975,808 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.4 Jhajjar Power Ltd. 65,000,000 Refinancing of rupee loa 11.3 Essar Steel India Limited 40,000,000 Refinancing of rupee loa 10.1 -------------- Approval Route Total 538,373,323 FCCB ---- Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. 150,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 -------------- Approval Route Total 150,000,000 ============== Grand Total 2,776,007,462 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---