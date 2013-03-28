Mar 28 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for February 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd. 15,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Industrial Guar Products Pvt Ltd 5,600,000 New Project 6.05 ATC Tires Pvt Ltd 50,000,000 New Project 9.11 JMT Auto Ltd 9,000,000 New Project 8.04 HIC-ABF Special Foods Pvt Ltd 214,989 Modernisation 5 FEV India Pvt Ltd 1,547,127 Import of Capital Goods 11.05 Empee Equipments Pvt Ltd 200,491 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.05 Diabu Diamond Tools (India) Pvt Ltd 133,661 Modernisation 5.06 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd 17,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 7.10 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd 17,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 7.10 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd 17,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 9.04 Teadit Packing & Gaskets Private Limited # 200,000 Modernisation 6.11 AB Mauri India Private Limited # 5,263,479 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.06 Mikuni India Private Limited 4,200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 Indutch Composites technology Pvt Ltd 100,246 Modernisation 5.01 Rinder India Pvt Ltd 2,004,910 Modernisation 5 Enercon Asia Pacific Systems Private Limit 150,000 Modernisation 6.11 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd # 3,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.10 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd # 3,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 9.04 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd # 8,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.10 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 3,224,831 Import of Capital Goods 9.02 Dodla dairy Ltd # 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 DMC Automotive Pvt Ltd 1,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 641,578 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.02 CMA CGM Shared Service Centre(India) Pvt L 2,200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Mangalam Cement Ltd 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.07 Shrenuj and Company Ltd # 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.05 NTPC Ltd 250,000,000 Power 7 Nemak aluminium Castings India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.04 Hijaz Kuroda Gloves Company Pvt Ltd 200,000 New Project 3 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd 21,546,172 Refinancing of old loans 0.09 Shin-Etsu Polymer India Pvt Ltd 413,063 Import of Capital Goods 4.08 Granules Omnichem Private Ltd 12,029,462 New Project 9.06 Granules Omnichem Private Ltd 12,029,462 New Project 7.06 Granules Omnichem Private Ltd 12,029,462 New Project 7.06 Mubea Suspension India Ltd 6,816,695 Modernisation 5 Mubea Suspension India Ltd 1,480,960 Modernisation 5 Flexituff International Ltd 773,975 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Inbisco India Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Kenda Farben India Pvt Ltd 294,054 Modernisation 3.01 Seaga India Private Limited 2,500,000 New Project 7.11 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limi 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 4 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limi 25,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.01 Energy Leader Batteries India Pvt Ltd 2,054,102 Import of Capital Goods 10.03 Energy Leader Batteries India Pvt Ltd 498,006 Import of Capital Goods 10.03 Daido India Private Limited 527,843 Import of Capital Goods 3.01 Thermal Powertech Corporation India Limite 118,152,554 Power 6.01 Amneal Pharmaceuticals CO (I) Pvt Ltd 3,100,000 Modernisation 8.06 TG Kirloskar Automotive (P) Ltd 2,000,000 New Project 5.01 Simbhaoli Power Limited 3,000,000 Modernisation 3.01 Bray Controls India Private Limited 3,500,000 New Project 5.02 NSL Wind Power Company (Satara) Private Li 25,000,000 Power 12.02 Global United Shipping India Private Limit 9,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 IDFC LTD. 100,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 5 Subros Limited 10,211,965 Modernisation 4.07 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 872,209,624 FCCB ---- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd # 5,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd # 5,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Gitanjali Gems Limited 200,000,000 New Project 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 210,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB --- Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd 4,009,821 New Project 6.01 Reliance Industries Ltd 800,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 30.05 Indorama Industries Ltd 20,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 6.10 Amtek Auto Ltd 125,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 7 Lewek Altair Shipping Pvt Ltd 41,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.07 Torishima Pumps India Pvt Ltd 1,642,514 New Project 9.08 Wellknown Polyesters Limited 18,500,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 9.01 Power Finance Corporation Limited 250,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending 4 ------------- Approval Route Total 1,260,752,335 ============= Grand Total 2,342,961,959 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)