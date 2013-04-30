Apr 30 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for March 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Bericap India Pvt. Ltd # 324,399 Import of Capital Goods 4.4 Sabmiller India Limited 60,000,000 New Project 5.1 Shrenik Industries Private Limited 4,217,182 Import of Capital Goods 6.7 A Raymond Fasteners India Pvt. Ltd. 1,297,594 Modernisation 9.11 DCX Cable Assemblies Pvt. Ltd. 150,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Erum Hangers Pvt Ltd. 538,502 Import of Capital Goods 6.2 Responsive Sutip Ltd. 6,831,652 Power 12.9 Responsive Sutip Ltd. 6,795,287 Power 12.9 EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 400,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Denso Haryana Pvt. Ltd. 18,380,799 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Jacquard Fabrics (India)Pvt. Ltd. 450,000 New Project 6.7 IDFC LTD. 100,000,000 On-lending to Power 5 Indian Oil Corporation. Ltd. 120,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Apeejay Surrendra Corporate services Ltd 2,250,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.9 Aegis Business Limited 12,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.2 Chennai Container Terminal (P) Ltd. 3,780,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.1 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Private Ltd. 4,223,363 Import of Capital Goods 6.7 JSW Steel Ltd. 19,175,142 Import of Capital Goods 11.4 Kanaech India Pvt.Ltd. 861,620 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.7 Western India Forgings Private Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 Nipro India Corporation Pvt. Ltd. 17,896,503 New Project 7.1 Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited 17,000,000 New Project 7.1 AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt. 5,000,000 Modernisation 7 Kyocera CTC Precision Tools Pvt Ltd. 5,979,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Omya India Pvt. Ltd. 2,650,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 A.O Smith India Water Heating Pvt. Ltd. 7,000,000 New Project 10.1 Kwang Jin India Autosystems Pvt Ltd. 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 IDFC LTD. 250,000,000 On-lending to Power 14.9 Caparo Engineering India Limited 5,839,174 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.4 Jubilant Offshore Drilling Private Ltd 3,000,000 Mining, Exploration and 3 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt. Ltd. 3,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd. 75,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 12.11 Century Plyboards (l) Ltd. 4,950,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.1 Telewings Communications Services Pvt. L 243,735,346 Refinancing of Rupee loa 5.2 Indan Energy Pvt Ltd 1,087,144 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.11 Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. 14,704,639 Modernisation 5.1 Honda Express Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. 5,450,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.6 Endurance Technologies Pvt.Ltd. 12,000,000 Modernisation 5.5 Tata Steel Ltd. 200,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7 Jindal Aluminium Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 7.3 Apotex Research Pvt. Ltd. # 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 4,100,000 Modernisation 9.1 JSW Steel Ltd. 34,501,500 Import of Capital Goods 11.4 Primacy Industries Ltd 3,704,000 Modernisation 9.1 Ashok Leyland Limited 30,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 IDFC LTD. 20,000,000 On-lending to Power 3 Cadila Healthcare Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 4 Renault India Pvt.Ltd. 7,352,319 New Project 5.1 Aksh Optifibre Ltd. 12,500,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5.1 Mangalore Refinary & Petrochemical Ltd 400,000,000 Modernisation 7.7 Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. 25,951,886 Port 10.1 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd. 6,335,045 Modernisation 5 Bridgestone India Private Ltd. 20,200,498 New Project 5 HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd. 75,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 13.2 Powerica Ltd. 20,000,000 Power 5 Rolta India Ltd. 35,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.1 IDEX Fluid & Metering Pvt.Ltd. 7,000,000 New Project 4.9 Bharti Airtel Limited 434,844,709 Telecommunication 10.8 Avani Bio Energy Private Limited 145,000 Power 6.1 Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. # 12,250,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 SRF Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.1 Tata Steel Processing & Distribu Limited 8,150,000 New Project 5.1 Hotel Snowpeak Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 7.7 Essar Steel India Limited 11,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.1 Essar Steel India Limited 11,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.1 Scapa Tapes India Pvt. Ltd. 107,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 Essar Steel India Limited 125,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.1 Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd. 778,724 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 Roop Polymers Limited 2,150,000 Import of Capital Goods 7 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd 18,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.6 Monnet Power Company Ltd. 40,000,000 New Project 7.1 Adani International Container Teminal Pv 50,000,000 Port 10.1 Sei Solar Power Private Limited 12,283,317 New Project 15.3 Rieter India Pvt Ltd. 2,324,342 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 NSL Wind Power Company (Satara) Pvt Ltd. 18,538,874 Power 12.2 IAC International Automotive India P. L. 5,000,000 New Project 7.1 IAC International Automotive India P. L. 1,000,000 Modernisation 7.1 KHM Drive Systems Pvt. Ltd. 49,551 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 Aura Paper Industries India Pvt. Ltd 539,704 Modernisation 5 Kochi River Resorts Pvt Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 9.5 OCL India Ltd. 40,000,000 New Project 9.9 Wipro Limited 150,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.2 Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd. 2,500,000 Redemption of FCCBs 4 Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd. 2,500,000 Redemption of FCCBs 4 -------------- Total - Automatic Route 3,364,473,814 FCCB ---- Aanjaneya Lifecare Limited 75,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 -------------- Total - Automatic Route 75,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Clarification sought from the company for conformity with the end-use requirement, eligibility of the borrower and other parameter of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE* ECB ---- Asahi Switchgear Products Limited 897,465 Modernisation 9.11 Graziano Trasmissioni India Pvt Ltd. 5,839,174 New Project 3 Bibby Ship Management (India) Pvt Ltd 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.10 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. 250,000,000 On-lending to Power 3 Thermosol Glass Private Limited 2,233,484 Import of Capital Goods 6.3 ONGC Videsh Limited 900,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 0.3 Wave Suspension Systems India Pvt Ltd. 2,847,704 Modernisation 6.8 SREI Equipment Finance Pvt. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)