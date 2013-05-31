May 31 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for April 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Coventya India Pvt Ltd. # 919,528 New Project 10.11 Voss Exotech Automotive Pvt. Ltd. 1,171,271 Modernisation 5.02 Aquarelle India Private Limited 375,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.07 Bucher Hydraulics Private Limited 2,243,157 Modernisation 9.10 Jacquard Fabrics (India)Pvt. Ltd. 450,000 New Project 6.06 JSW Projects Limited 52,056,488 New Project 6.09 Varun Shipping Company Ltd. 20,200,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.11 Jindal Aluminium Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 5.01 Nilkamal Ltd 4,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Greatship (India) Ltd. 23,125,000 Refinancing of Rupee loa 7.06 LNJ Power Ventures Limited 7,530,938 Power 14.02 Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd. # 717,134 New Project 6.02 ABI-Showatech (India) Pvt. Ltd 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 4.07 EBZ Systec India Pvt Ltd. 169,184 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 BSH Household Appliances Man Pvt. Ltd. 6,436,699 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 5.08 Bharat Forge Limited. 60,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5.06 Nipro Glass India Private Limited 11,607,296 Modernisation 7.05 DTL Ancillaries Ltd. 3,248,325 Import of Capital Goods 6.05 Mylan Laboratories Limited 200,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.07 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd. 14,342,690 Modernisation 7.03 Ingemetal Solar India Pvt Ltd. 468,508 Import of Capital Goods 4 MBL Highway Development Company Limited 13,000,000 Road 8 Slash Support Sez Pvt Ltd. 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd. 4,097,911 Modernisation 5.01 ASB International Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.09 ATC Tires Pvt Ltd. 31,670,000 New Project 7.06 Reliance Cement Company Pvt. Ltd. 24,000,000 New Project 8.11 Transfix India Pvt Ltd. 910,989 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Medha Traction Equipment Pvt Ltd. 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Sai Life Sciences Limited 1,700,000 Modernisation 7.01 Yamari India Temperature Sensor Pvt Ltd. 484,660 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.07 RMZ Citadines Galleria Hotels Pvt Ltd. 18,000,000 New Project 5.01 Insecticides (India) Ltd. 2,000,000 Modernisation 5 Pyung Hwa India Pvt.Ltd. 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd. 1,206,107 New Project 12.02 Vital Paper Products Pvt Ltd. 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 16.01 Vital Paper Products Pvt Ltd. 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 16.01 BC Instruments India Pvt.Ltd. 392,659 Import of Capital Goods 6.03 RHI Clasil Ltd. 752,216 Modernisation 6 Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd. 5,856,355 Modernisation 5 Aarti Industries Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Sapa Profiles India Pvt Ltd. 5,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd. 1,750,000 New Project 9.11 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 576,682,117 FCCB ---- Flexituff International Ltd 25,000,000 Modernisation 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 25,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Elsteel Modular Products India Pvt. Ltd. 73,825 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Horizon Survey Company India Pvt. Ltd. 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Hella India Automotive Pvt Ltd. 3,678,114 New Project 5.06 Dongbu Express India Logistics Pvt Ltd. 260,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Assystem India Pvt. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)