Jul 5 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for May 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Zahoransky Moulds and Machines Private Ltd # 233,562 Import of Capital Goods 12.06 Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services Pvt Ltd # 285,289 Leasing & hire purchase 5 Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services Pvt Ltd # 588,561 Leasing & hire purchase 5 Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services Pvt Ltd # 458,685 Leasing & hire purchase 5 Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services Pvt Ltd # 456,249 Leasing & hire purchase 5 Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services Pvt Ltd # 456,249 Leasing & hire purchase 5 Cosma International (India) Private Ltd 36,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.09 Avtec Limited 7,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Metzeler Automotive Profiles India Pvt Ltd 9,998,037 Modernisation 7 Behr-Hella Thermocontrol India Private Ltd 272,489 Import of Capital Goods 3.07 Ashok Leyland Limited 65,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards Limited 4,000,000 Modernisation 4.11 Snowman Logistics Limited 2,726,737 Cold Storage & Cold room 8 Aarti Industries Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Microchip Technology (India) Pvt. Limited. 6,000,000 Modernisation 9.01 Kadimi Special Steels Pvt Limited 4,600,000 New Project 8.01 Industrial Guar Products Private Limited 5,650,000 New Project 6.08 Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Private Ltd 2,387,854 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Compact India Private Limited # 602,072 Modernisation 7.08 Birla Corporation Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 5.07 Calsonic Kansei Motherson Auto Products Ltd 22,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.11 Jubilant Offshore Drilling Private Limited 17,000,000 Mining, Exploration and 3 Geometric Limited # 7,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Honda Cars India Limited 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 12,683,589 Refinancing of Rupee loa 1.06 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited 545,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.06 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited 523,534 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.06 HIC-ABF Special Foods Pvt. Limited 198,181 Modernisation 5 Daimler India Commerical Vehicles Private 207,611,015 Modernisation 8.08 Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited 10,348,412 Import of Capital Goods 9 Johnson Matthey Chemicals India Private Ltd 7,785,413 Modernisation 3.04 Rexam Htw Beverage Can (India) Limited 9,534,782 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Numaligarh Refinary Limited 90,000,000 Modernisation 6.06 Aunde India Limited 603,370 New Project 3 K. V. Arochem Private Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 4.11 Amapai Corporation India Private Limited 1,486,358 Modernisation 7.01 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 17,000,000 New Project 6.03 Danfoss Industries Private Limited 70,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.10 Savita Oil Technologies Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Pyrotek India Private Limited 2,400,000 New Project 9.02 Apar Industries Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 5 Lunarmech Mechinenfabrik Limited 592,578 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 China Steel Corporation India Private Ltd 110,000,000 New Project 6.01 Ripe Component Technologies Pvt Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 AST Telecom Solar Private Limited 150,000,000 Modernisation 12.05 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited 100,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Khubchandani Hospitals Pvt Limited # 49,000,000 New Project 8.10 Apex Laboratories Private Limited 3,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,113,728,016 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Supertug Offshore Services Private Limited 3,667,870 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Saint-Gobin Glass India Limited 22,058,670 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 ONGC Videsh Limited 300,000,000 Replacing the bridge fin 5 ONGC Videsh Limited 500,000,000 Replacing the bridge fin 10.01 Wardha Power Company Limited 250,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 8.04 Bibby Ship Management (India) Pvt Limited. 750,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.08 TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Limited. 10,565,938 New Project 14 Sibelco India Minerals Pvt Limited 8,000,000 New Project 5.1 Asahi Switchgear Products Limited 495,453 Modernisation 9.08 Uttam Galva Steels Limited 50,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 7.01 HeidelbergCement India Limited 27,267,373 New Project 5.03 Air India Limited 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 0.11 Bhushan Steel Limited 100,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 8.01 ------------- Approval Route Total 1,372,805,305 ============= Grand Total 2,486,533,321 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- MAY 2013 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- APR 2013 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- MAR 2013 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)