Nov 7 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for September 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- OMP India Private Limited 373,844 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.08 Fardan Belts Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd 716,668 Other 10.01 Smaltochimica India Pvt Ltd 600,820 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 Torrecid India Pvt Ltd 1,335,156 New Project 4.11 Coventya India Private Limited 199,209 Modernisation 5.02 Integrated Food Park Private Limited 9,260,000 New Project 6.08 NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 KF Instruments India Private Ltd 1,960,720 New Project 10.01 IDFC Ltd 150,000,000 On-Lending/sub-lending 5.01 Bridgestone India Automotive Products Pvt 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Daeseung Autoparts India Private Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Perkins India Private Limited 35,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6 Kyowa Castec India Pvt Ltd. 6,048,460 New Project 9.10 Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd 433,473 Modernisation 5 JRE Valves and Pumps Private Limited 801,094 Modernisation 5 Weener Empire Plastic Limited 851,830 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.04 Baosteel India Company Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Ceratizit India Private Limited 2,196,006 New Project 7.06 Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) Private 11,466,289 New Project 13.09 Hirohama India Private Limited 1,568,576 New Project 15.02 India Yamaha Motor Private Limited 35,000,000 New Project 6.01 West Cost Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd 3,470,000 New Project 7.06 Daido India Private Limited 352,827 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 NTPC Limited 69,428,113 Power 15.05 Gerdau Steel India Limited 40,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Koyama Precision Works India Private Ltd 3,024,230 New Project 10 Fujitsu Ten Minda India Pvt Ltd 4,500,000 New Project 6.01 Tube Investments of India Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 ONGC Petro Additions Limited 300,000,000 New Project 9.04 Asahi Kasei Chemfield Private Limited 450,000 Modernisation 3.01 Monier Roofing Pvt Ltd # 3,337,890 Import of Capital Goods 9.06 Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited 21,250,000 Import of Capital Goods 8 Wrigley India Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.03 Procter & Gamble Home Products Limited 17,254,334 Import of Capital Goods 4.06 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 262,856 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Nippon Steel and Sumikin Materials India 403,231 New Project 5 Mobis India Ltd 20,000,000 New Project 3.05 Gstaad Hotels Private Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 30.05 Systemes Moteurs India Pvt Ltd 3,337,890 New Project 6.03 Stera Engineering India Private Ltd 534,062 Modernisation 5.08 Vishay Precision Transducers India Private 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.04 Haskoningdhv India Private Limited 267,031 Modernisation 3 Emami Paper Mills Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 7.11 Lenze Mechatronics Private Limited 376,458 New Project 5 Scania Commercial Vehicals India Pvt Ltd 4,548,870 New Project 5.02 Schneider Prototyping India Private Ltd 305,088 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 Teadit Packing & Gaskets Private Limited # 250,000 Modernisation 6.04 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 800,165,022 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Epitome Plast O Pack Pvt Ltd. 516,636 Import of Capital Goods 5 Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. 7,513,478 Import of Capital Goods 5 Cancer Treatment Services Hyderabad Privat 1,868,036 Import of Capital Goods 5 Cancer Treatment Services Hyderabad Privat 3,026,482 Import of Capital Goods 5.09 Reliance Industries Ltd. 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 5 GAIL (India) Ltd. 15,930,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 7.09 HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited 175,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 6.04 Reliance Industries Limited 350,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.04 Reliance Industries Limited 200,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Reliance Industries Limited 1,000,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 5 Reliance Industries Limited 550,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.06 Essar Steel India Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loa 10.01 Hella India Lighting Limited 2,039,149 Modernisation 5.06 ------------- Approval Route Total 2,545,893,781 ============= Grand Total 3,346,058,803 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- SEP 2013 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- AUG 2013 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- JUL 2013 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- JUN 2013 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- MAY 2013 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- APR 2013 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- MAR 2013 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com Keywords: ECB FCCB/