Dec 16 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for October 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Nextgen Comm. Technologies (P) Ltd. 705,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 Cashpor Micro Credit 500,000 Micro Finance 8.2 KHM Drive Systems Private Limited 844,501 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 BHF International Private Ltd 1,000,000 New Project 10.1 K-Tek Level Engineering Private Limited 263,000 Other 6.1 MRF Limited 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.3 Alpha Security Instruments (India) Private 1,431,358 Modernisation 8.1 Medreich Limited 12,000,000 New Project 5.3 Bharat Forge Limited 40,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 4.1 Apcotex Industries Limited 4,667,000 Refinancing of Earlier 3.4 Hydro S & S Industries Limited 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.7 Verdes Clay & Minerals Equipment Private Ltd 175,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.8 Verdes Clay & Minerals Equipment Private Ltd 184,273 Import of Capital Goods 4.8 Bharat Forge Limited 80,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 4 Bharat Oman Refineries Limited 70,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 6.1 Healthpoint Services India Private Limited 3,500,000 Urban Infrastructure 8.11 Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited 7,497,000 Import of Capital Goods 8 Welspun India Ltd 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.7 Honda Cars India Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.2 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. 3,200,000 Modernisation 5.3 Jacquard Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd 750,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.6 RHI Clasil Limited 614,243 Modernisation 7.3 Arjuna Granites Exports Private Limited 955,490 New Project 8.1 Ecomaister Beads India Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Daido India Private Limited 292,868 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 Sata Vikas India Pvt Ltd 300,297 Modernisation 6.1 Bhushan Power & steel Ltd 232,047,533 Import of Capital Goods 12.5 Renew Wind Energy (Devgarh) Pvt. Ltd. 48,000,000 Power 13.1 Brakes India Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 6.2 JSW MI Steel Service Center Private Ltd 8,150,000 New Project 8.1 Teva Api India Limited 35,000,000 Modernisation 13.1 Zim Laboratories Limited 2,830,000 Modernisation 7.1 KHM Drive Systems Private Limited 91,709 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 Madhu Silica Private Limited 9,000,000 Modernisation 5 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited 45,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Eminent Power Friends Equipment Company 600,000 Modernisation 5.2 Otter Controls India Private Limited # 310,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.2 CHT (India) Private Limited 368,546 Modernisation 4.2 Mapic India Private Limited # 3,245,931 New Project 11 Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Private Limited 24,993,670 Modernisation 7.3 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 715,517,421 FCCB ---- Aksh Optifibre Limited 4,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 4,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Franklin Fueling Systems India Private Ltd 343,976 Import of Capital Goods 6.8 Tata Chemicals Ltd 190,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 6.1 Bhushan Power & steel Ltd 114,821,165 Refinancing of Rupee 7.1 Umicore Autocat India Private Limited 16,120,479 New Project 5.6 Tata Sons Limited 150,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 5 Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd. 24,344,484 New Project 5 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited 500,000,000 Working Capital 6.1 Dredging Corporation of India Limited 72,662,696 Import of Capital Goods 10.5 Essar Steel India Limited 14,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee 10.1 Kongsberg Automotive (India) Private Ltd 210,593 Import of Capital Goods 3.2 Air India Limited 95,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal Pvt 30,000,000 Port 8.3 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,207,503,393 ============= Grand Total 1,927,020,813 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- OCT 2013 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- SEP 2013 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- AUG 2013 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- JUL 2013 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- JUN 2013 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- MAY 2013 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- APR 2013 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- MAR 2013 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com