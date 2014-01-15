Jan 15 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for November 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Internormen Filters Private Limited 80,980 Other 8.10 Arya Tankers Private Limited # 18,750,000 New Project 7.07 Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Private Limited # 15,966,024 Modernisation 6.10 Dream Plast India Private Limited 674,831 Import of Capital Goods 6.02 Hubner Interface Systems (India) Private L 4,858,784 New Project 8.07 Dream Plast India Private Limited 674,831 Import of Capital Goods 7.02 Chemtreat Composites India Pvt Ltd 478,981 Modernisation 3.03 Circor Flow Technologies India Private Ltd 2,024,494 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.08 Oil India Limited 250,000,000 Mining, Exploration and 5 Scania Commercial Vehicals India Pvt Ltd 7,983,012 New Project 3.03 Apotex Research Pvt Ltd 7,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Sharon Bio Medicine Limited 7,100,000 Modernisation 5.08 Musashi Auto Parts India Private Limited 17,498,268 Import of Capital Goods 6.11 Emami Paper Mills Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 8.01 Parag Milk Foods Private Limited 9,970,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.02 Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd. 7,500,000 Modernisation 7.04 Amri India Private Limited 1,300,000 Modernisation 6.02 ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited 60,000,000 New Project 8.06 Bontaz Automotive India Private Limited 1,349,662 New Project 6.02 Rieter India Private Limited 1,883,991 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Reliance Cement Company Private Limited 15,000,000 New Project 7.02 Greatship (India) Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.09 Aluchem India Limited 400,000 Modernisation 6.02 Honda Cars India Ltd 40,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Hatsun Agro Product Limited 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited 12,434,185 Import of Capital Goods 7.11 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd 400,000,000 Railways 5 Renault India Private Limited 6,386,410 New Project 5 Wsds Institute of Innovative Technology 360,000 Micro Finance 3.10 Transfer & Environment# Brandix Apparel India (Pvt) Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 5 Toyoda Gosei Minda India Private Limited 6,500,000 Modernisation 5.01 Yazaki India Limited 7,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 Modernisation 5 Wendler Interlining Private Ltd 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.04 ------------- Total - Reliance Industries Limited 300,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 12.11 Facor steels Limited 3,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB10.10 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd 55,750,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.01 Juniper Networks India Private Limited 47,898,073 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Essar Oil Limited 40,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans10.01 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 500,000,000 Working Capital 3 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited 285,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 5 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,231,648,073 ============= Grand Total 2,179,922,526 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- NOV 2013 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- OCT 2013 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- SEP 2013 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- AUG 2013 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- JUL 2013 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- JUN 2013 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- MAY 2013 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- APR 2013 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- MAR 2013 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---