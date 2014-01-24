Jan 24 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for December 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Vautid shah Hardface Private Limited 69,869 Other 11.7 Bindals Papers Mills Limited 6,500,000 Modernisation 7.4 Glatt Systems Private Limited 2,054,978 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 Filtercat Products Private Limited 616,493 Import of Capital Goods 4.1 Owari Precision Products (India) Private L 2,996,025 Import of Capital Goods 8.1 Kashi Vishwanatha Vidya Samsthe # 2,382,883 Micro Finance 4.2 Kineco Kaman Composites-India Private Ltd 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.1 Coventya India Private Limited 342,496 Modernisation 5.11 Taehwa Enterprises India Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.7 ASB International Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 Modernisation 7.1 R & H Spaces Private Limited 5,500,000 New Project 11.4 Essel Mining & Industries Limited 21,600,000 Power 10.3 Exedy Clutch India Private Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 8.11 Duck Woo Autoind Private Limited # 1,700,000 New Project 14.2 Printografik Packaging India Private Limit 30,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.1 Shankar Packagings Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 5.8 Gehring Technologies India Private Limited 136,999 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Lanxess India Private Limited 4,361,148 Import of Capital Goods 5.1 Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited 8,410,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.1 Pyung HWA India Private Limited 1,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Taeyang Metal India Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Johoku Manufacturing Private Limited 1,932,919 New Project 12.8 H-One India Private Limited 1,523,700 Modernisation 5 Nova Carbons India Private Limited 3,000,000 New Project 7.3 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Private Limited 1,932,919 Import of Capital Goods 9.7 Kikuwa India Private Limited 1,334,415 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.1 North Eastern Electric Power Corporation L 100,000,000 New Project 10.1 Mando automotive India Limited 8,954,891 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Apeejay Surrendra Corporate Services Limit 6,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Mobis India Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.7 Apeejay Shipping Limited 10,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.2 NTPC Limited 75,349,191 Power 11.1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Limited 3,750,000 On-lending to Power 8.1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Limited 3,750,000 On-lending to Power 8.1 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 25,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 2.2 Gerdau Steel India Limited 25,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 3.8 Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd 2,416,149 New Project 10.1 Damper Technology India Private Limited 163,779 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 12.1 Ultratech Cement Limited 40,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Working Women's Forum (India) 129,565 Micro Finance 6.7 Uniphos Envirotronic Private Limited 3,082,467 Import of Capital Goods 5 Pigeon India Private Limited 2,584,384 New Project 5 Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited 4,000,000 Modernisation 5 Datwyler Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd 13,699,853 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.5 MRF Ltd 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 KRBL Limited 12,510,000 New Project 10.2 NSL Wind Power Company (Kayathar) Private 48,000,000 Power 12.1 Peiner Smag Machinery (India) Private Limi 2,748,053 New Project 12.4 Denso Haryana Private Limited 8,076,201 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.9 Denso Pricol India Limited 1,954,441 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.9 Roki Minda Co. Private Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6 Amneal Life Sciences Private Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 6.4 Apex Printing Sleeves India Private Limite 191,798 Import of Capital Goods 6.9 Toyo Ink India Private Limited 144,969 Modernisation 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 551,730,585 FCCB ---- Flexituff International Limited 9,000,000 Modernisation 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 9,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Air India Limited 95,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 SGS India Private Limited 6,711,212 Other 4.1 Saint-Gobain Glass India Limited 15,069,838 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 Relaince Industries Ltd 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 Nissan Motor India Private Ltd 14,940,971 Import of Capital Goods 5 Indian Oil Corporation Limited 500,000,000 Other (Import of Non-Cap 3 Nippon Konpo India Private Limited 1,470,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.1 Export-Import Bank of India 205,497,793 On-lending to Power 7.9 Caparo Engineering India Limited 3,500,000 Other (General Corporate 7.4 Andritz Hydro Private Limited 9,589,897 Other (General Corporate 7.1 OIL India Limited 1,000,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 1 ONGC Videsh Limited 1,500,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 1 OIL India Limited 300,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 1 Reliance Industries Limited 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 Essar Oil Limited 150,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loa 10.1 ------------- Total - Approval Route 4,001,779,711 ============= Grand Total 4,562,510,296 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---