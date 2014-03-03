Mar 3 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for January 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Rubfila International Ltd # 204,990 Other 3.1 Sujan Barre Thomas Antivibration Systems 817,666 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.2 Pran Beverages (India) Private Limited 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.4 Bollhoff Fastenings Private Limited # 104,066 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 Chalet Hotels Private Limited 15,000,000 New Project 13.2 Chalet Hotels Private Limited 48,000,000 New Project 13.2 H-One India Private Limited 1,650,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Pioneer Elastic (India) Private Limited 100,000 New Project 5 GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited 51,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 18.2 Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal Pvt 160,000,000 Port 6.10 Hatsun Agro Product Limited # 8,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 3.10 Linkedin Technology Information Pvt ltd 5,246,249 New Project 10.3 Ford India Private Limited 113,756,890 Import of Capital Goods 11.10 Curtiss Wright Surface Technologies India 300,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Hindustan Platinum Private Limited 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Netapp India Private Limited # 165,000,000 New Project 10.5 Modi Illva India Private Limited # 161,271 New Project 5.2 Emami Paper Mills Limited 13,000,000 Modernisation 9 Cikautxo India Private Limited 211,230 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10 Systemair India Private Limited 1,473,927 Modernisation 9.6 Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited 150,000,000 Power 14.4 Eurolife Healthcare Private Limited 2,420,000 Modernisation 7.10 JK Tyre & Industries Limited 21,000,000 Modernisation 10 Amalgamations Valeo Clutch P Ltd. 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Sharda Motor Industries Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 4 Marquardt India Private Limited 409,058 New Project 8.1 Aam India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt Ltd 4,500,000 Modernisation 8 Honda Cars India Limited 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 ISGEC Hitachi Zosen Limited 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Baosteel India Company Private Limited 15,000,000 New Project 5 Taeyaneg Metal India Private Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Koyo Bearings India Private Limited 1,633,699 Modernisation 4.11 CMA CGM Shared Service Centre(India) Pvt 1,032,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Magna Closures Automotive Private Limited 5,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 4 Durovalves India Private Limited 4,088,329 Modernisation 5.2 NTPC Limited 350,000,000 Power 14.8 NTPC Limited 77,087,746 Power 12.10 Lenze Mechatronics Private Limited 517,855 New Project 9.1 Daido India Private Limited 1,153,199 Import of Capital Goods 5 Jtekt Sona Automotive India Limited 3,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.6 Profiroll Technologies (India) Private Ltd 613,249 Import of Capital Goods 4 Daiwa Kasei India Private Limited 149,905 Import of Capital Goods 3.2 TE Connectivity India Private Limited # 6,132,493 Modernisation 7.1 Ecomaister Beads India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 3 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,276,163,823 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Roquette Ridhi Siddhi Private Limited 16,109,285 OT (General Corporate Pu 7.3 Endress + Hauser Wetzer (India) Pvt Ltd 2,725,553 OT (Working Capital) 7.11 Covidien Healthcare India Private Limited 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.7 Wirtz Manufacturing India Private Limited 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9 Parag Milk Foods Private Limited 4,530,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 7.11 Ruby Macons Limited 5,042,272 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Interglobe Aviation Limited 230,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 12.11 Jet Airways (India) Limited 150,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5 General Cable Energy India Private Limited 2,395,000 Modernisation 3.5 Hydro S & S Industries Limited 1,400,000 OT (Gen. Corporate Purpose) 7.7 Air India Limited 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 --------------- Approval Route Total 517,202,110 Grand Total 1,793,365,933 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---