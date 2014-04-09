Apr 9 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for February2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Bodycote Metallurgical Services India Pvt Ltd 2,345,231 New Project 8.02 Panama Wind Energy Godawari Private Limite 72,000,000 Power 12.09 Cambridge Energy Resources Private Limited 500,000 Telecommunication 3.01 Micrograam Social Development Foundation # 2,000,000 Micro Finance 4.10 Takshasila Hospitals Operating Private Ltd 1,400,000 New Project 9.01 Bestech Hotels and Resort Pvt Ltd 1,558,161 New Project 10.01 Bestech Hotels Private Limited 1,447,874 New Project 10.01 Amar Knitmesh Technologies Private Limited 139,769 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Apotex Pharachem India Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.03 Arjuna Granites Exports Private Limited 272,964 New Project 7.01 Indo Count Industries Ltd 2,356,412 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 CHL Limited 5,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.01 Renault India Private Limited 27,307,482 New Project 5.04 MCC PTA India Corporation Private Limited 11,325,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 MCC PTA India Corporation Private Limited 7,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 TII India Private Limited 4,845,116 New Project 10.09 Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Prog.# 68,241 Micro Finance 3.04 JSW Steel Limited 18,125,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.09 JSW Steel Limited 3,129,954 Import of Capital Goods 9.03 Citelum India Private Limited 546,150 New Project 3.01 Honda Cars India Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Claris Lifesciences Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 Nipro Glass India Private Limited 395,803 Modernisation 7 NPR Auto Parts Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Modernisation 5.11 Birla Corporation Limited 70,000,000 Refinancing of Ear ECB 5.07 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited 300,000,000 Working Capital Purpose 3 Lulu Convention and Exibition Centre Pvt Ltd# 98,000,000 New Project 7.11 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 661,763,158 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Mastervoss International Projects Pvt Ltd 431,604 Import of Capital Goods 6 Nippon Konpo India Private Limited 666,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.09 Ferrero India Private Limited 17,060,269 Import of Capital Goods 7.05 Scapa Tapes India Private Limited 400,000 Working Capital Purpose 13.02 Posco-India Steel Distribution Center Pvt Ltd 400,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Master Fluid Solutions (India) Private Ltd 3,000,000 Working Capital Purpose 17.01 HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited 110,625,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.11 HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited 117,187,500 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 300,000,000 On-lending to Low-Cost Housing Projects 5.01 Sibelco India Minerals Private Limited 4,000,000 New Project 7.01 LS Cable India Private Limited 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3 ONGC Videsh Limited 1,775,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 E.I. Dupont India Private Limited 11,000,000 Working Capital Purpose 7.01 Koida India Private Limited 294,051 General Corporate Purpos 7.01 HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited 46,875,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.11 ONGC Videsh Limited 725,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 1 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited 500,000,000 Railways 5 Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Limited 9,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 6.03 ------------- Approval Route Total 3,640,939,424 ------------- Grand Total 4,302,702,582 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---