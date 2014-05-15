May 15 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for March 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Lloyd Shoes India (P) Ltd. 967,866 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Aerzen Machines (India) Pvt Ltd. 594,546 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.10 Ingemetal Solar India Pvt Ltd. 845,980 Import of Capital Goods 6 Ingemetal Solar India Pvt Ltd. 281,993 Import of Capital Goods 6 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 500,000,000 Working Capital Purpose 3 MM Forgings Ltd. 7,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.01 Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt.Ltd. 1,382,666 Modernisation 6.01 Econ Machinery Pvt Ltd. 395,443 New Project 9.11 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 198,576,556 Working Capital Purpose 5.10 Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd. 650,000 New Project 8.02 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Aquatech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd. 1,647,848 New Project 19.03 IDFC LTD. 300,000,000 On-lending/sub-lending 5.03 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 439,571 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 GMP Reels India Pvt Ltd. 1,382,666 New Project 3.09 BTR Packaging Pvt. Ltd. 15,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Makino India Pvt.Ltd 5,128,176 New Project 7.04 Hafele India Pvt Ltd. # 1,382,666 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Toto India industries Pvt. Ltd 3,663,094 New Project 10.01 Dream Plast India Pvt.Ltd. 691,333 Import of Capital Goods 7.10 Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd. 3,670,000 Modernisation 6.01 CRI Pumps Pvt Ltd 6,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 28,368,079 Working Capital Purpose 5.10 Adlux Medicity & Convention Centre Pvt L 4,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Komet Precision Tools India Pvt.Ltd. 259,941 Modernisation 3.04 Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd 30,418,658 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.07 Afcons Infrastructure Limited 15,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd. 3,907,300 Modernisation 5 Economic Explosives Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.06 John Energy Ltd 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.05 SRF Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Ltd. 63,640,000 Import of Capital Goods 19.06 Stera Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd. 414,800 Import of Capital Goods 5.09 Fukoku India Private Limited 1,000,000 New Project 8.01 Delfingen India Pvt Ltd. # 147,507 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Chino Corporation India Pvt. 175,828 Modernisation 3 RSPL Limited. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd 414,800 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 IDFC LTD. 90,000,000 On-lending/sub-lending 12 Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd. 115,000,000 New Project 10.09 Export-Import Bank of India 500,000,000 On-lending/sub-lending 5.06 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,968,462,320 FCCB ---- Sterling Biotech Ltd. 206,464,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 206,464,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd. 204,635 Import of Capital Goods 7 Polygenta Technologies Ltd. 20,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 8.02 Nilpeter India Pvt Ltd 185,105 General Corporate Purpos 11.11 MJM Fine Enclosures Private Limited 226,945 Import of Capital Goods 11 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. 70,000,000 On-lending/sub-lending 8.01 DMI Draexlmaier Manufacturing (I) Pvt L. 4,147,999 General Corporate Purpos 7.03 Uflex Lmited 25,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loa 6.01 Air India Ltd. 99,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Indian Oil Corporation. Ltd. 810,020,651 Overseas Acquisition 1 Beck & Pollitzer India Pvt Ltd. 141,274 Import of Capital Goods 5 Daiwa Kasei India Pvt Ltd. 331,840 General Corporate Purpos 7.01 Essar Oil Limited 50,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans10.01 Alok Industries Limited. 38,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 7.05 Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 9,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Air India Ltd. 99,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Intel Technology India Pvt.Ltd. 150,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.04 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,375,258,448 ============= Grand Total 3,550,184,768 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)