Jun 4 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for April 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. 68,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 12 Honda Cars India Limited 30,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Alexis Multi Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd 12,500,000 New Project 11.07 Global United Shipping India Private Ltd 27,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Claris Lifesciences Limited 18,540,000 Modernisation 7.01 EFTEC (India) Private Limited 900,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.09 Perkins India Private Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.07 Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd 250,000,000 Mining, Exploration & Ref. 9.05 Flytxt Mobile Solutions Private Limited # 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 7,455,688 New Project 5 Arjuna Granites Exports Private Limited # 207,143 New Project 7.01 Unicharm India Private Limited 18,394,394 Modernisation 9.07 Gandour India Food Processing Private Ltd 2,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 11.10 Gandour India Food Processing Private Ltd 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 11.06 KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 14.05 Daido India Private Limited 1,072,633 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited 20,000,000 New Project 5 OIL India Limited 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB10.01 OIL India Limited 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 Koyo Bearings India Private Limited 1,950,242 Import of Capital Goods 5 Johoku Manufacturing Private Limited 1,950,242 New Project 12.08 Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Pvt Ltd 3,866,662 New Project 5.02 Nippon Steel and Sumikin Materials India Pvt 1,000,000 New Project 4 Ferring Therapeutics Private Limited 9,433,931 New Project 7.02 Vishay Precision Transducers India Pvt Ltd 500,000 Modernisation 7.09 Lintec India Private Limited 1,384,672 Import of Capital Goods 5 Koyama Precision Works India Private Ltd 1,950,242 New Project 10.01 Essel Mining & Industries Limited 30,500,000 Power 9.10 Rain Industries Limited # 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 3 Lloyd Shoes India(P) Ltd # 345,238 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 MCC PTA India Corporation Private Limited 9,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Dongsung Precision Company Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 13 Exotic Fruits Private Limited # 2,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Sungwoo Gestamp Hitech (Chennai) Limited 11,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 --------------- Total - (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)