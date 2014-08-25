Aug 25 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for July 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Gnutti Carlo India Private Limited 1,449,870 Modernisation 3.7 Orbinox India Private Limited 406,570 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 12.2 MR Chemie India Private Limited 33,881 New Project 3 Medreich Limited 4,000,000 New Project 5 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Private Limited 984,032 Import of Capital Goods 10.1 YSI Automotive Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 New Project 4 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited 4,800,000 New Project 10.3 Telewings Communications Services Private 44,363,889 Telecommunication 5.2 Sinto Bharat Manufacturing Private Limited 1,771,258 Import of Capital Goods 5 BP Ergo Limited 1,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 15.1 Armstrong International Private Limited 800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.8 Triplan India Private Limited 230,390 New Project 5.1 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Private Limited 984,032 General Corporate Purpos 11.7 Yazaki India Limited 7,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Scania Commercial Vehicals India Pvt Ltd 6,660,118 New Project 3.1 Autoneum Nittoku Sound Proof Products 1,415,275 General Corporate Purpos 9.9 Knorr-Bremse Technology Center India Pvt Ltd 271,047 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.3 Knorr-Bremse Technology Center India Pvt Ltd 271,047 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.3 Flexible Steel Lacing Company Private Ltd 670,000 General Corporate Purpos 12.4 K.Y. Agrotech Private Limited 500,000 Modernisation 5.1 Greatship (India) Limited 88,984,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 6.2 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 22,704,579 Refinancing of Earlier E 3.6 ASB International Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.7 Allied Moulded Enclosure Products India 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpos 10.6 Circor Flow Technologies India Private Ltd 2,032,851 Working Capital 8.6 Lowe's Services India Private Limited # 5,000,000 New Project 3.5 JSW Steel Limited 4,053,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.9 JSW Steel Limited 9,160,450 Import of Capital Goods 10.1 Aptar Beauty & Home India Private Limited 1,998,035 General Corporate Purpos 7.3 Taiyo India Private Limited 3,330,059 General Corporate Purpos 12.8 Budenberg Gauge Private Limited 83,080 Import of Capital Goods 4.7 Zimbra Technology India Private Limited 2,083,333 Import of Capital Goods 10.1 Ballistic Safety Systems Technology India 271,047 New Project 5 India Metal One Steel Plate Processing Pvt 2,830,550 Modernisation 6.1 Technovaa Plastic Industries Private Ltd 2,850,789 Import of Capital Goods 9.2 Technovaa Plastic Industries Private Ltd 2,642,706 Import of Capital Goods 9 A.O. Smith India Water Heating Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 9.1 Marasa Hospitality Private Limited 4,000,000 New Project 8.9 JNS Instruments Limited 2,450,000 Modernisation 3.5 Rossini India Printing Rollers Private Ltd 2,032,851 New Project 5 Ampacet Speciality Products Private Ltd 10,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Skilworth Technologies Private Limited 1,027,464 General Corporate Purpos 10.1 Rexam Htw Beverage Can (India) Ltd 15,075,802 Modernisation 6 Phoenix Mecano (India) Private Limited 400,000 Modernisation 3.5 Shachihata (India) Private Limited 1,400,000 General Corporate Purpos 12.2 Somic ZF Components Limited 2,710,468 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.8 Raichem Medicare Private Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Aptar Beauty & Home India Private Limited 999,018 Modernisation 3.2 A Q Mechanical and Electrical 557,608 New Project 8.1 Global Shirtbox India Private Limited 726,192 New Project 15.3 Essential Energy India Private Limited 3,759,110 Import of Capital Goods 5.4 CBF Components Private Limited 100,000 New Project 10.1 Nippon Steel and Sumikin Materials India 2,600,000 Modernisation 7.3 Mercator Petroleum Limited 5,000,000 Mining, Exploration and 4 Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Pvt Ltd 150,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 Ferrero India Private Limited 40,657,021 Import of Capital Goods 7.2 AKG India Private Limited 4,607,796 General Corporate Purpos 8.8 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 348,489,218 ECB# ---- ONGC Videsh Limited 2,211,497,860 Refinancing of Earlier ECB -- ------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,211,497,860 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Glatt systems Private Limited 3,218,750 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.6 Air India Limited 99,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited 400,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.4 IMS Health Analytics Services Private Ltd 8,500,000 New Project 10.5 Shoptimize India Private Limited 500,000 Working Capital 8 Mangal Industries Limited 3,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 4.3 PNB Housing Finance Limited 100,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5 ------------- Total - Approval Route 614,718,750 FCCB ---- Suzlon Energy Limited 546,916,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 ------------- Total - Approval Route 546,916,000 ============= Grand Total 3,721,621,828 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)