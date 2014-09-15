Sep 15 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for August2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Bericap India Private Limited 186,549 General Corporate Purpose 2.1 Bericap India Private Limited 93,274 General Corporate Purpose 1.11 Fugro Survey (India) Private Limited # 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.3 Apex Printing Sleeves India Private Ltd 69,289 Import of Capital Goods 7.3 Denso Haryana Private Limited 16,421,709 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Gold Star Powders Private Limited 501,563 Working Capital 7.3 Undercarriage and Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd 1,468,404 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Dream Plast India Private Limited 666,245 Import of Capital Goods 7.6 Astral Poly Technik Limited 9,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Pioneer Elastic (India) Private Limited 100,000 New Project 4.11 Tevapharm India Private Limited 40,000,000 Modernisation 13 Arya Tankers Private Limited 3,118,000 New Project 6.1 Pyung HWA India Private Limited 7,800,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Daido India Private Limited 1,701,289 Import of Capital Goods 5 Raks Pharma Private Limited 13,400,000 New Project 7.9 Bostik India Private Limited 10,191,641 New Project 6.2 Webasto Roofsystems India Private Limited 466,372 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.4 IMI Mobile Private Limited 4,681,258 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Bharat Forge Limited # 60,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.2 Tsubaki Hoover India Private Limited 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Scania Commercial Vehicals India Pvt Ltd 410,543 New Project 3.1 JSW Steel Limited 40,000,000 Modernisation 7.1 Unicharm India Private Limited 16,667,014 Modernisation 9.7 3F Fuji Foods Private Limited 4,260,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.6 Profiroll Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd 66,625 Import of Capital Goods 4 Capturesolar Energy Limited 45,000,000 Power 8.7 Sakura Autoparts India Private Limited 1,500,000 New Project 6.1 Huliot Pipes & Fittings Private Limited 1,500,000 Working Capital 13.6 Huliot Pipes & Fittings Private Limited 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.5 Sicor Engineering India Private Limited 199,874 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.3 Mailhem Engineers Private Limited 1,685,600 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Negri Bossi (India) Private Limited 1,798,862 Modernisation 3.1 Sakhi Samudaya Kosh 200,000 Micro Finance 3.7 Goa Glass Fibre Limited 4,984,826 General Corporate Purpose 9.1 Igarashi Motors India Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 Lapp India Private Limited 1,922,325 Modernisation 4.9 Janus Packaging Private Limited 1,642,171 Import of Capital Goods 7.1 Janus Packaging Private Limited 2,364,759 General Corporate Purpose 11.1 SCA Hygiene Products India Private Limited 16,421,709 New Project 5.6 Indo Baijin Chemicals Private Limited 6,000,000 New Project 7.1 Schiffer and Menezes India Private Limited 382,425 Import of Capital Goods 3 Northern Lights Technology Development 300,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Perkins India Private Limited 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7 Koyama Precision Works India Private Ltd 2,430,413 New Project 10 Amneal Life Sciences Private Limited 22,340,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.2 Biogenomics Limited 1,000,000 Modernisation 3 Amneal Life Sciences Private Limited 9,000,000 New Project 7.5 Sesa Sterlite Limited # 44,554,455 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 9 Worldwide Small Diamond Manufacturing Pvt Ltd # 400,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.1 Lloyd Shoes India(P) Ltd 279,823 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.8 Advanced Medtech Solutions Private Limited 14,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.5 Everton Tea India Private Limited # 666,245 General Corporate Purpose 7.3 Johoko Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 1,944,330 New Project 12.8 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 453,287,594 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Confirmation sought from the AD bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines. II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Experian Credit Information Company of India 19,377,617 General Corporate Purpose 9.7 Pvt Ltd Leitz Tooling Systems India Private Ltd 359,772 New Project 10 Accel Frontline Limited 5,882,689 General Corporate Purpose 7.5 ALD Automotive Private Limited 19,987,355 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.7 G-Tekt India Private Limited 8,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 ------------- Total - Approval Route 54,107,434 ============= Grand Total 507,395,028 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)