Oct 20 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for September 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Herman Miller Furniture (India) Private Ltd 410,556 General Corporate Purpose 19.3 Isoft Health Management (India) Private Ltd 375,230 General Corporate Purpose 10.4 Diabu Diamond Tolls (India) Private Limited 303,479 Modernisation 5.1 Linkedin Technology Information Private Ltd 12,322,353 New Project 10.1 R&M India Private Limited 700,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.5 Sesa Sterlite Limited # 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.6 Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels Limited # 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Marquardt India Private Limited 318,976 Modernisation 5.11 Galentic Pharma (India) Private Limited 4,100,000 New Project 5 Katsushiro Matex India Private Limited 1,000,000 Modernisation 5 Cashpor Micro Credit 1,220,000 Micro Finance 8.1 Switchgear and Control Technics Private Ltd 600,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.2 La Trendz Fabrica Private Limited # 1,200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.8 Ashok Leyland Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Gaston Energy India Private Limited 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.8 Exotic Fruits Private Limited 4,500,000 Modernisation 9.9 DKT Healthcare India Private Limited 2,505,793 General Corporate Purpos 11.8 Nemak aluminium Castings India Pvt Ltd 5,165,596 Import of Capital Goods 4.7 JSW Steel Limited 12,717,826 Import of Capital Goods 9.3 Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 36,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Manipal Technologies Limited 15,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.6 J Korin Spinning Private Limited 700,000 Modernisation 8.4 Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd 3,250,000 New Project 7.1 Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd 3,250,000 New Project 7.1 Moog India Technology Center Private Limited 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.4 Marks Pryor Marking Technology Private Limited 179,486 Modernisation 4.1 Balkrishna Industries Limited 175,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.9 Fresenius Kabi India Private Limited 1,642,980 Modernisation 5 HI-Build Coatings Pvt Ltd 675,000 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Mobis India Ltd 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.5 Fumo Chem Private Limited 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.2 Cvent India Private Limited 300,000 New Project 5.6 Cvent India Private Limited 250,000 New Project 5.6 Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited # 126,330,087 Power 14.7 Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited 12,910,800 Power 14.7 Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited 8,607,200 Power 7.6 BHF International Private Ltd 600,000 Modernisation 10.4 INZI Controls India Limited 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Goa Glass Fibre Limited 1,755,011 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 Parksons Packaging Limited # 4,000,000 New Project 5.3 Three Bond India Private Limited 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.1 Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Private Ltd 15,000,000 New Project 7.3 Nippon Steel and Sumikin Materials India 933,213 Modernisation 4 DJ Energy Private Limited 27,281,689 Power 14.8 Uttar Urja Projects Private Lmited 22,007,722 Power 14.11 Microfiber Corp Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 3 ATC Tires Private Limited# 80,000,000 New Project 6.6 Louis Dreyfus Commodities India Private Ltd 20,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 10.7 Iruna Indian Brakes Private Limited 322,850 Import of Capital Goods 7.1 India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.1 India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.1 MI Electrical Steel Processing India Private 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.1 MA Extrusion India Private Limited 6,457,833 New Project 7.1 Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd 195,802,500 Working Capital 7.8 Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd 58,859,457 Working Capital 7.8 MDL Vishal India Private Limited 1,291,399 Import of Capital Goods 8.5 Raks Pharma Private Limited 2,400,000 Modernisation 5.2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd # 300,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Satin Creditcare Network Limited 6,500,000 Micro Finance 8.1 Satin Creditcare Network Limited 3,500,000 Micro Finance 8.1 Rotolok Valves Private Limited 3,242,664 Import of Capital Goods 11.1 Stera Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd. 1,549,679 Import of Capital Goods 8.1 Mediatek Bangalore Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.1 Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd # 99,000,000 Power 8.4 Hospira Healthcare India Private Limited # 150,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 8.7 Yazaki India Limited 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.1 PI Industries Limited 12,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2 Sentec India Company Private Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4 Nippon Carbide India Private Limited 657,192 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Mondelez India Foods Limited # 224,595,416 Import of Capital Goods 6.7 BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 9,857,882 Import of Capital Goods 5 CMP Euro Technoplast Private Limited 2,582,798 Import of Capital Goods 6.4 Chino Corporation India Private Limited 233,303 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Edaran Precision India Private Limited 400,000 Modernisation 5.5 JSW Steel Limited 250,000,000 Modernisation 5.2 United Seamless Tabulaar Private Limited # 19,177,524 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.6 NTPC Limited # 250,000,000 Power 7 United Seamless Tabulaar Private Limited 25,927,085 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 Euroclima (India) Private Limited # 129,140 New Project 4 Wendler Interlining Private Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.1 Lucid Colloids Limited 15,000,000 New Project 8.1 ------------- Total - Essar Oil Limited 75,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 10.1 Battelle Science and Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.4 Jet Airways (India) Limited 150,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 4.11 Hager Electro Private Limited 6,198,715 New Project 11.11 Air India Limited 99,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 IBC Solar Projects Private Limited 258,280 General Corporate Purpose 7.3 ------------- Total - Approval Route 332,456,995 ============= Grand Total 3,176,556,713 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---