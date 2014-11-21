Nov 21 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for October 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Nypro Forbes Products Limited 200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7 Diamond Dental Instrument (P) Limited # 76,207 General Corporate Purpos 5 Artheon Battery Company Private Limited 1,700,000 Modernisation 3.7 Craftsman Automation Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 SAPA Extrusion India Private Limited 4,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 India Yamaha Motor Private Limited 22,000,000 New Project 6.4 Aero Cans India Private Limited 7,467,139 Import of Capital Goods 7.6 Ampco Metal India Private Limited 304,830 Import of Capital Goods 7 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited # 750,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.8 Lincoln Electric Company (India) Private Ltd 1,400,000 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 KYB Motorcycle Suspension India Private Ltd 3,900,000 New Project 7.1 Arjuna Granites Exports Private Limited # 190,519 New Project 7.1 Amneal Pharmaceuticals CO (I) Pvt Ltd 3,700,000 Modernisation 5.1 India Yamaha Motor Private Limited 11,000,000 New Project 6.4 Barry Callebaut India Private Limited 1,800,000 New Project 5.5 Lodha Aviation Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.1 Larsen & Toubro Ltd # 200,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 Sakura Autoparts India Private Limited 500,000 New Project 6.1 Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited 30,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 10.3 KYB Motorcycle Suspension India Private Ltd 2,300,000 New Project 7.1 Lanxess India Private Limited 2,445,307 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Toyota Forms India Private Limited 1,391,379 New Project 8.6 Endurance Technologies Private Limited 10,909,091 Refinancing of Earlier E 2 Siderforgerossi India Private Limited 2,540,250 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Zahonero India Private Limited 635,062 Modernisation 6 Siderforgerossi India Private Limited 1,524,150 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.7 Biogenomics Limited 3,200,000 Modernisation 3.5 Denso India Limited 13,041,635 Refinancing of Earlier E 3 Idex Fluid & Metering Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 30,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 2.7 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 12,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 9 TAE HWA Enterprises India Private Limited 1,750,000 Modernisation 5 Everest Industries Limited 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.1 Leespring Company India Private Limited 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 8.3 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 10,730,000 General Corporate Purpos 8.3 Tata Motors Limited # 250,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.1 Tata Motors Limited # 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 5.6 Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private# 494,534,903 Port 6.1 Janus Packaging Private Limited 4,889,981 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 FEV India Private Limited 815,102 Import of Capital Goods 7 Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd 39,135,340 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 300,000 General Corporate Purpos 10.1 Wrightbus India (Engineering) Private Limited 500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Scania Commercial Vehicals India Pvt Ltd 8,151,022 New Project 3.2 DMI Draexlmaier Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 1,270,125 General Corporate Purpos 7.2 Gindre India Components Private Limited 33,023 Import of Capital Goods 6 Arjuna Granites Exports Private Limited 149,875 New Project 7.1 Indo Count Industries Ltd 1,750,576 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 IPCA Laboratories Limited # 20,000,000 Modernisation 7.1 LA Chandra Pharmalab Private Limited 1,100,000 New Project 8.6 Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Private 9,000,000 New Project 7.3 Leeboy India Construction Equipment (P) Ltd 2,433,426 General Corporate Purpos 7.9 Dellner India Private Limited 1,409,839 Modernisation 9.3 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,495,178,781 FCCB ---- Dr. Datsons Labs Limited # 15,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Larsen & Toubro Ltd # 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 215,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Roxul-Rockwool Insulation India Private Ltd 11,431,124 General Corporate Purpos 8.9 Cargill India Private Limited 8,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.7 Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited 50,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 6.04 ------------- Total - Approval Route 69,431,124 ============= Grand Total 2,779,609,904 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Oct 14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---