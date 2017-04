Dec 22 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for November2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- System Advisers Software Services Pvt Ltd 1,200,000 Overseas Acquisition 12.11 Nypro Forbes Products Limited 108,600 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.2 KYB Motorcycle Suspension India Pvt Ltd 1,369,441 New Project 7.1 Unicharm India Private Limited # 12,896,247 Modernisation 10.1 Ecosol Industries Private Limited 623,833 New Project 3.2 Haselmeier India Private Limited 873,366 New Project 5.2 Powerica Limited # 15,000,000 Power 5 Rajesh Business & Leisure Hotels Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 New Project 11.4 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited 9,500,000 Modernisation 5 Sahara Hospitality Limited # 60,000,000 Modernisation 9.11 Juken Uniproducts Private Limited 250,173 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 Aunde India Limited 417,968 Modernisation 3 Powergas Energy Private Limited 1,700,000 New Project 4.11 Hindustan Tin Works Limited 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Dream Plast India Private Limited 623,833 Import of Capital Goods 7.2 CLP Wind Farms (India) Private Limited # 110,000,000 Power 9.5 Power Finance Corporation Limited # 250,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited # 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.1 Gamesa Wind Turbines Private Limited 18,714,994 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Hyundai Sealtech Manufacturing Private Ltd 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 11.6 Simpa Energy India Private Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.6 Meccanotecnica India Private Limited 205,865 General Corporate Purpose 7.3 Herman Miller Furniture (India) Pvt Ltd 1,125,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.1 NTPC Limited 500,000,000 Power 10.1 Johoko Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 1,719,500 New Project 12.8 Wrightbus India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd 750,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.3 Myunghwa Automotive India Private Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Tokai Rika Minda India Priavte Limited 4,861,921 Import of Capital Goods 6.5 Mark Exhaust Systems Limited # 4,250,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Sacmi Engineering (India) Private Limited 499,067 Modernisation 3 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Mitsuboshi Belting-India Private Limited 4,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited # 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Export-Import Bank of India 171,949,955 On-lending/Sub-lending. 10.1 Simpa Energy India Private Limited 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.6 Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited 16,206,405 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited 8,103,202 General Corporate Purpos 7.1 Nilgiris Ayurvedic Treatment Center Pvt Ltd 145,858 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.2 Pranita Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd 1,881,524 General Corporate Purpose 9.8 ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited 22,500,000 New Project 8.6 Odournet Holding India Private Limited 74,860 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Medgenome Labs Private Limited 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.1 Kyowa Castec India Pvt Ltd. 4,827,667 New Project 9.11 L&T Howden Private Limited 5,454,545 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4 Jath Wind Energy Private Limited 11,506,547 Power 11.5 Jindal Aluminium Limited 4,375,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.5 Jindal Aluminium Limited 10,625,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.1 Jindal Aluminium Limited 13,750,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.1 Mitsuba Sical India Limited 3,009,124 Modernisation 6.1 Hirschvogel Components India Pvt Ltd 6,644,626 New Project 4.1 Cogent Glass Limited 12,476,663 General Corporate Purpose 9.3 DD Polyplast Private Limited 623,833 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.1 Acme Mumbai Power Limited 6,401,530 New Project 16 Acme Mumbai Power Limited 9,545,572 New Project 16 Acme Gurgaon Power Limited 9,529,366 New Project 16 Acme Gurgaon Power Limited 6,417,736 New Project 16 Acme Rajdhani Power Limited 9,529,366 New Project 16 Acme Rajdhani Power Limited 6,417,736 New Project 16 Ranji Solar Energy Private Limited 7,065,992 New Project 16 Ranji Solar Energy Private Limited 10,501,750 New Project 16 Medha Energy Private Limited 9,545,572 New Project 16 Medha Energy Private Limited 6,401,530 New Project 16 Sabmiller India Ltd 33,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.4 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,958,900,768 FCCB ---- Info-Drive Software Limited 9,100,000 New Project 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 9,100,000 *:Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number # Confirmation sought from the AD Bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines. II AUTOMATIC ROUTE*: ECB ---- JSW Steel Limited 500,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5 Daramic Battery Seperator India Pvt Ltd 24,953,326 New Project 11.3 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited 1,000,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.6 ------------- Approval Route Total 1,524,953,326 Grand Total 3,492,954,094 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Nov 14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct 14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)