Jan 14 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for December 2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Kusakabe India Private Limited 820,000 Working Capital 11.8 Kusakabe India Private Limited 1,180,000 Modernisation 10.7 Azure Clean Energy Private Limited # 13,720,460 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 15 Pranita Engineering Solutions Private Limited 2,212,300 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Kronos Solutions India Private Limited 3,439,619 Modernisation 3 3D Technopack Limited 600,000 Modernisation 3 Knorr-Bremse Technology Center India Pvt Ltd 493,076 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.8 Knorr-Bremse Technology Center India Pvt Ltd 493,076 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.8 Goldman Sachs Services Private Limited # 75,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.4 Phoenix Mecano (India) Private Limited 1,900,000 Modernisation 4.01 Enexco Teknologies India Limited 3,824,518 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Jaeger Products Private Limited 750,000 General Corporate Purpose 12.10 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited 3,422,078 Import of Capital Goods 8.2 Orotex Chemicals India Private Limited 600,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Aptar Beauty & Home India Private Limited 4,780,648 Import of Capital Goods 3.2 Sicor Engineering India Private Limited 184,904 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.3 Takata India Private Limited 4,930,760 Import of Capital Goods 5 Lanxess India Private Limited 2,390,324 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Ferring Therapeutics Private Limited 5,625,229 New Project 7.2 Hirohama India Private Limited 419,103 New Project 12.01 Plansee India High Performance Materials P.Ltd 2,465,380 Modernisation 3.11 Decal IN Italian Graphics Industry Pvt Ltd 184,904 Import of Capital Goods 5.4 Grupo Cosmos India Private Limited 1,479,228 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 Luk India Private Limited # 3,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 Emami Paper Mills Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 8.01 Scapa Tapes India Private Limited 700,000 General Corporate Purpose 13.4 Shakti Hormann Private Limited 1,047,787 Modernisation 8.01 Kalyani Steels Limited 10,770,000 Modernisation 5 Tsugami Precision Engineering India Pvt Ltd 2,549,679 Working Capital 7.01 Amneal Life Sciences Private Limited 8,200,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.4 Sabmiller India Ltd # 50,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.7 Sakura Autoparts India Private Limited 1,500,000 New Project 6.7 Switchgear and Control Technics Private Ltd 400,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.01 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited 8,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Wohr Parking Systems Private Limited # 485,680 Import of Capital Goods 4.8 Indo Autotech Limited 3,081,725 Modernisation 5 Saurer Textile Solutions Private Limited 7,334,506 New Project 9.3 Parixit Industries Limited 3,698,070 Working Capital 9.7 Gokul Super Speciality Hospital Private Ltd 4,500,000 New Project 8.4 Nippon Carbide India Private Limited 478,065 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 NTN NEI Manufacturing India Private Limited 6,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.2 Tensil Labglass Technologies Private Limited 215,721 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Marquardt India Private Limited 770,431 Modernisation 8.01 Kern-Liebers Springs & Stampings Private Ltd 4,037,060 Import of Capital Goods 9.10 Parker PCP Auto Components Private Limited 670,566 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Neemrana Steel Service Center India Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Modernisation 7.01 Metzeler Automotive Profiles India Pvt Ltd 4,780,648 Modernisation 6.7 Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Private Ltd # 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Concord Biotech Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 MBL Infrastructures Limited 9,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.10 Prodair Air Products India Private Limited # 47,806,479 New Project 6.3 Himatsingka Seida Limited 21,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.10 Auxel FTG India Private Limited 493,076 Working Capital 8.4 Auxel FTG India Private Limited 739,614 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.4 Toyoda Gosei Minda India Private Limited 2,390,324 Modernisation 5 OIL India Limited # 125,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.6 Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited 2,157,208 Modernisation 5.4 ATC Tires Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 6.3 GBM Networks Asia Private Limited 350,000 New Project 6.9 ------------- Total - Q-Das Software Private Limited 118,338 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Air India Limited 99,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Sandisk India Device Design Centre Pvt Ltd 28,000,000 Modernisation 17.2 Mercator Limited 18,000,000 Modernisation 6.7 Automatic Route Total 145,618,338 ------------- Total - Approval Route 637,290,584 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---