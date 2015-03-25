Mar 25 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for February 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity

Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Recaero India Private Limited 358,391 Import of Capital Goods 7.5 Recaero India Private Limited 356,663 Import of Capital Goods 7.5 Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited 17,038,159 On-lending/Sub-lending. 12.2 TSS Service Solutions Private Limited 340,763 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Kuantum Papers Limited # 3,350,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Schiffer and Menezes India Private Limited 656,537 Import of Capital Goods 3.2 KF Bioplants Private Limited 2,385,342 Modernisation 6.1 Indo Bakels Private Limited 267,580 Modernisation 5 Jeumont Electric India Private Limited # 1,249,465 New Project 7.1 TE Connectivity India Private Limited # 10,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.7 Koyama Precision Works India Private Limit 2,530,562 New Project 10 Epsom Shipping India Private Limited 15,280,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.2 Takata India Private Limited 16,119,257 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Epsilon Pharmaceuticals Private Limited 6,200,000 Modernisation 5.5 Jewel Consumer Care Private Limited # 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 MAT Brakes India Private Limited 3,000,000 New Project 3.1 Future Corporate Resources Limited 13,300,000 New Project 7.2 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 30,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Johoku Manufacturing Private Limited 1,687,041 New Project 12.8 Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd 3,360,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd 1,440,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Rossini India Printing Rollers Private Limit 340,763 New Project 5 Repro India Limited 3,750,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 Taiyo India Private Limited 2,417,889 General Corporate Purpose 12.8 MRF Limited 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Limited 2,095,503 Import of Capital Goods 5 Export-Import Bank of India 500,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.6 Supergems (India) Private Limited 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.3 Gerresheimer Phamaceutical Packaging Mumbai 6,447,703 New Project 6.9 DDS-TPM Flavours Private Limited # 100,000 Working Capital 7.8 Unicharm India Private Limited 25,305,621 Working Capital 7.1 Gemini Edibles & Fats India Private Limited 2,660,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Amneal Life Sciences Private Limited # 20,700,000 Modernisation 7.11 RPK India Private Limited 340,763 General Corporate Purpose 15.6 RPK India Private Limited 567,939 Import of Capital Goods 14.1 Garuda Polyflex Foods Private Limited 1,630,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.1 TB Kawashima Automotive Textile (India)Pvt Ltd 789,844 General Corporate Purpose 10.2 SNF (India) Private Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 400,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.3 The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited 34,692,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.1 Pluga Pumps and Motors Private Limited 1,249,465 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Relaxo Footwears Limited 8,000,000 Modernisation 5 TPSC (India) Private Limited 3,795,843 Working Capital 7.1 Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Bucher Hydraulics Private Limited 1,128,348 General Corporate Purpose 9.5 Techcom Precision India Private Limited 100,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.1 Lotte India Corporation Limited 20,000,000 New Project 5.7 Norton Products Private Limited 765,728 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.5 Leeboy India Construction Equipment (P) Ltd 1,550,604 General Corporate Purpose 8.1 Renault India Private Limited 19,343,108 New Project 5 DY Power India Private Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.1 Kay Jay Forgings Private Limited 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.5

------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,233,690,881 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Reliance Industries Limited 750,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 30.5 Air India Limited 99,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 1.3 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited 125,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.1 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited 50,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 8.1 Blackrock Services India Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.2

------------- Total - Approval Route 1,029,500,000

============= Grand Total 2,263,190,881 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)

ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND

------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---