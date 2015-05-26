May 26 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for April 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Belghoria Janakalyan Samity 480,000 Micro Finance 3.11 Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co. Pvt Ltd#50,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.6 Allevard IAI Suspensions Private Limited 378,110 Modernisation 8.7 Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited 3,240,945 New Project 5.4 Windals Auto Private Limited 10,000,000 New Project 8 Neutral Glass and Allied Industries Private Ltd6,214,842 Modernisation 4.2 Nitta Gelatin India Limited 2,517,809 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.1 Hong Zheng India Private Limited 1,000,000 New Project 8.3 Negri Bossi (India) Private Limited 270,079 Modernisation 3.2 Herman Miller Furniture (India) Private Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.1 JSW Steel Limited # 86,320,383 Others 6.1 Haselmeier India Private Limited 237,669 New Project 7.1 Daido India Private Limited 627,460 Import of Capital Goods 5 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd# 300,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.10 Haselmeier India Private Limited 896,661 Working Capital 9.6 Anil Life Sciences Limited # 10,810,000 Modernisation 9.1 Prettl Electronics India Private Limited 162,047 Working Capital 8.2 Mercator Limited 12,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7 Metaldyne Industries Limited 1,000,000 New Project 5.9 SS Manufacturing Private Limited 1,200,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Katsushiro Matex India Private Limited 250,000 Modernisation 5 Inoxpa India Private Limited # 756,220 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 Bayer Materialsciences Private Limited 8,764,521 Working Capital 4 INZI Controls India Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Piyush Palace Private Limited 2,400,000 Modernisation 18.3 Vistaprint India Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd# 10,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 14.1 Delfingen India Pvt Ltd. 478,065 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.9 R-Biopharma Neugen Private Limited 37,811 Modernisation 4.9 R-Biopharma Neugen Private Limited 226,866 Working Capital 7.9 Taoka Chemical India Private Limited 120,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.6 Chromogenic Life Sciences (I) Private Limited 90,746 Modernisation 4.9 GT Cargo Fittings India Private Limited 224,471 Import of Capital Goods 5.2 Nemak aluminium Castings India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Johnson Matthey Chemicals India Private Ltd 4,321,260 Modernisation 3.9 Sankei Pragati India Private Limited 1,673,227 Import of Capital Goods 3 Sankei Pragati India Private Limited 836,613 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Armstrong International Private Limited 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.5 Parksons Packaging Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.2 Shree Cement Limited 40,000,000 New Project 5 Kazmunai India Private Limited 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 10 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 9 Daiwa Kasei India Pvt Ltd. 209,153 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Gaston Energy India Private Limited 500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.7 Bag Electronics India Private Limited 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9 THDC India Limited # 90,604,865 Import of Capital Goods 15.10 Felsomat India Private Limited 1,296,378 New Project 7.9 Walter Pack Automotive Products India Pvt Ltd 442,929 Modernisation 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 669,089,131 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Metso India Private Limited 38,245,183 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Sunstream City Private Limited 20,000,000 Urban Infrastructure 7 ------------- Total - Approval Route 58,245,183 ============= Grand Total 727,334,315 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---