Jun 24 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for May 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity

Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited # 500000000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.01 Nippon Carbide India Private Limited 626959 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Reliance Communication Limited 300000000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.7 Ultratech Cement Limited 75000000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.6 MRF Limited 20000000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Johoku Manufacturing Private Limited 1655172 New Project 12.8 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 1296596 Import of Capital Goods 9.2 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 1245749 Import of Capital Goods 9.01 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 515200 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 552014 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 316752 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 330295 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 1283787 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 257991 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Renew Wind Energy (Rajasthan 3) Private Ltd# 50000000 Power 5.11 Renew Wind Energy (Rajasthan 3) Private Ltd# 50000000 Power 14.9 Ferring Therapeutics Private Limited 4702194 General Corporate Purpose 7.3 Woory Automotives India Private Limited 2600000 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 The Great Eastren Shipping Campany Limited 40000000 Import of Capital Goods 10.4 Wanfeng Aluminum Wheels (India) Private Ltd 30000000 New Project 7.7 Hong Zheng India Private Limited 600000 Working Capital 8.5 Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Limited 6500000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 8.01 ADVICS North India Private Limited 2821317 Working Capital 7.01 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited # 750000000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.11 Alpha Maier Private Limited # 2790517 New Project 6.2 Galaxy Surfactants Limited 15000000 Overseas Acquisition 5.4 Indo Schottle Auto Parts Private Limited 6697241 Import of Capital Goods 5 Kobelco Cranes India Private Limited 3200000 Modernisation 5 IPCA Laboratories Limited 10000000 Modernisation 5 Sintex Industries Limited 30000000 Modernisation 7.01 Cataler India Auto Parts Private Limited 7500000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Techcom Precision India Private Limited 100000 General Corporate Purpose 8 PI Industries Limited 20000000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 TKL Knits India Private Limited 1000000 Import of Capital Goods 9.5 Doowon Electronics India Private Limited 615000 New Project 4 Haitian Huayuan Machinery (India) Private Ltd 1000000 General Corporate Purpose 7.6 DAC Automotive Private Limited 500000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Dellner India Private Limited 971100 Modernisation 9.2 Toyo Ink India Private Limited 3616552 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Nippon Steel and Sumikin Materials India Pvt Ltd 900000 Modernisation 4 Allied JB Friction Private Limited 8620690 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Allied JB Friction Private Limited 3134796 Modernisation 6.10 Neemrana Steel Service Center India Private Ltd 1613793 General Corporate Purpose10.01 Apex Laboratories Private Limited 2000000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Mapei Construction Products India Private Ltd 6200000 New Project 6.5 IDFC Limited # 100000000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.9 Unicharm India Private Limited 17328000 Modernisation 8.01 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 3000000 General Corporate Purpose 9.01 Abdos Lamitubes Private Limited 1915000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Prodair Air Products India Private Limited# 203761755 New Project 10.4 Vectra Geospatial India Private Limited 334862 New Project 5.6 Renault India Private Limited 12539185 New Project 5

------------- Total - Automatic Route 2304642518 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number # Confirmation sought from the AD Bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Tata Teleservices Limited 50000000 Working Capital 8.7 Ocean Sparkle Limited 40000000 Import of Capital Goods 11.9

------------- Total - Approval Route 90000000

============= Grand Total 2394642518 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)

ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND

------------ ------------ --------- ----------- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---