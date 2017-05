Jul 27 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for June 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Aadil-Cunial Components India Private Ltd 33,615 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.8 Rohan BRC Gas Equipment Private Limited 728,638 New Project 6 Texmaco UGL Rail Private Limited 4,228,437 New Project 8.4 Delfingen India Private Limited 156,590 Working Capital 9.01 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India 112,448 Import of Capital Goods 4.1 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India 57,888 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 Karl Mayer India Private Limited 1,120,982 General Corporate Purpose 8.11 Techcom Precision India Private Limited 148,620 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.4 Ammeraal Beltech (India) Private Limited 250,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.01 Ammeraal Beltech (India) Private Limited 100,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Undercarriage and Tractor Parts Private Ltd 1,428,130 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India 88,780 Import of Capital Goods 4.1 Hwashin Automotive India Private Limited 11,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Netzsch Technologies India Private Limited 2,241,963 General Corporate Purpose 8.2 Micro Precision Product Private Limited 4,750,000 New Project 11.2 Mihama India Private Limited 600,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.01 Mercator Petroleum Limited 4,000,000 Mining, Exploration and 4 ABS Marine Services Private Limited 5,740,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.2 Technovaa Plastic Industries Private Limited 1,009,780 Import of Capital Goods 9.2 Cyrus Vibration Machines India Private Ltd 504,442 Modernisation 9.11 EFD Induction Private Limited 1,457,276 New Project 4.01 Assisi Garments Private Limited 1,852,654 Import of Capital Goods 10.2 Bonatrans India Private Limited 10,088,834 New Project 5 Reliance Industries Limited # 166,666,667 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 Indo Count Industries Ltd 1,762,575 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Massilly India Packaging Private Limited 517,893 Import of Capital Goods 7.7 Emmegi India Private Limited 33,629 Working Capital 7.2 Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Private 6,725,889 New Project 5.1 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Private Limited 808,005 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Janalakshmi Financial Services Private Ltd 10,000,000 Micro Finance 6.3 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.2 CMP Euro Technoplast Private Limited 1,120,982 New Project 3.3 IDFC Limited # 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 9 CMP Euro Technoplast Private Limited 1,120,982 General Corporate Purpose 7.7 Meiban Engineering Technologies Private Ltd 187,578 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Alpla India Private Limited 2,500,000 Modernisation 5 U Foods (India) Private Limited # 500,000 New Project 14.11 Goshi India Auto Parts Private Limited 2,424,015 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Goshi India Auto Parts Private Limited 2,424,015 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Reliance Utilities and Power Private Ltd# 300,000,000 New Project 6.9 GG Cables and Wires India Private limited 784,687 Import of Capital Goods 4.1 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.7 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Compact India Private Limited 232,346 Modernisation 7.4 Natco Pharma Limited 2,007,500 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.3 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India 43,710 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India 1,584,173 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India 85,060 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 Phoenix Mecano (India) Private Limited 1,800,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.6 Hanning Motors India Private Limited 1,401,227 Modernisation 7.8 ASB International Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.8 Doehler India Private Limited 2,600,000 Modernisation 14.8 Becton Dickinson India Private Limited 5,000,000 Working Capital 7.01 Makino India Private Limited 5,446,910 New Project 11.01 ------------- Total - (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)