Sep 28 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for August 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in I AUTOMATIC ROUTE Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ========= ========== ======== ======= ECB --- Liberal Association For Movement of People # 55,719 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.3 JSW Steel Limited 14,953,382 Import of Capital Goods 10.7 Kramski Stamping and Molding India (P) Limited 1,002,943 New Project 5.8 Hospira Healthcare India Private Limited # 100,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.9 Lloyd Shoes India(P) Limited 189,445 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.8 Hyundai Polytech India Private Limited 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 JSW Steel Limited 7,000,175 Modernisation 10.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited # 50,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2 Can-Pack India Private Limited # 9,000,000 Modernisation 3.5 Unicharm India Private Limited 4,027,528 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited 7,150,000 New Project 7.11 INA Bearings India Private Limited 3,073,519 Import of Capital Goods 4.4 Indo Schottle Auto Parts Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 Senior India Private Limited # 3,119,222 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.5 Merino Industries Limited 1,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 FEV India Private Limited 366,631 Import of Capital Goods 7.5 DCM Shriram Limited 26,923,076 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.01 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited 6,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.6 Gulshan Polyols Limited 11,600,000 New Project 5 JFE Shoji Steel India Private Limited 3,073,519 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Alpla India Private Limited 646,341 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.10 Alpla India Private Limited 1,337,257 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.9 Alpla India Private Limited 445,752 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.9 Alpla India Private Limited 445,752 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.6 Parksons Packaging Limited # 4,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 Indofil Industries Limited 8,330,000 Modernisation 7.11 Daido India Private Limited 243,884 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Tsugami Precision Engineering India Private Limited 2,766,167 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Innovative Textiles Limited 500,00 Modernisation 3.01 Essar Oil Limited # 93,750,000 Modernisation 10.2 Indo Autotech Limited 2,670,000 Modernisation 5 Scania Commercial Vehicles India Private Limited 4,610,278 New Project 3.3 FIEM Industries Limited 7,500,000 Modernisation 6.2 Netsmartz Infotech India Private Limited 1,000,000 New Project 9.01 CHT (India) Private Limited 261,880 Import of Capital Goods 3.10 Toyota Forms India Private Limited 487,767 New Project 8.8 Sungwoo Stamping Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Switchgear and Control Technics Private Limited 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.6 Buongiorno India Private Limited 1,559,611 General Corporate Purpose 8.4 DD Polyplast Private Limited 1,025,231 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 AQ Mechanical and Electrical Manuf India Pvt ltd 386,078 Modernisation 6.10 Bridgestone India Private Limited 12,125,031 New Project 3 Everton Tea India Private Limited 1,114,381 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Diam Display India Private Limited # 222,876 General Corporate Purpose 8 Ensto India Private Limited 1,114,381 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Diam Display India Private Limited 278,595 Modernisation 7.7 Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited 5,571,905 Overseas Acquisition 5 Datwyler Pharma Packaging India Private Limited 11,143,810 Import of Capital Goods 8.8 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.2 Toto India Industries Private Limited 3,750,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Toto India Industries Private Limited 8,750,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 ----------- Total - Automatic Route Total 441,272,135 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Confirmation sought from the AD bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines II APPROVAL ROUTE* UL India Private Limited 1,900,000 New Project 6.7 AeroStructures Manufacturing India Private Limited 443,207 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 Air India Limited 300,000,000 Working Capital 4.9 Thai Summit Autoparts India Private Limited 7,150,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.10 ------------- Total - Approval Route 309,493,207 ============ Grand Total 750,765,342 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)