Oct 28 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for September 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ========= =========== ======== ======== ECB --- Rose Plastic India Private Limited 393,199 Working Capital 7.10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 250,000,000 Modernisation 5.3 Hosokawa Micron India Private Ltd 78,640 Modernisation 5 Mubea Suspension India Private Ltd 3,482,620 Modernisation 5.01 CPF (India) Private Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital 5 AMC Cookware (India) Private Ltd 1,123,426 Working Capital 8.8 The Great Eastern Shipping Campany 29,400,000 Refinancing of ECB8.01 Datwyler Pharma Packaging India Pvt d5,617,128 Refinancing of ECB4.10 Melog Specialities Chemicals Ltd 4,997,131 Modernisation 9.11 Intelligent Pure Water Technologie 1,150,778 Rupee Expenditur 3.01 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 30,000,000 Refinancing of ECB2 Rural Electrification Corporation 250,000,000 Refinancing of ECB3.2 Saurer Textile Solutions Private Ltd 3,370,277 New Project 9.7 Wilson Power and Distribution Tech 2,548,130 Modernisation 5.11 Innovative Textiles Limited 500,000 Modernisation 3.01 Probat Kaapi (India) Private Ltd 112,343 New Project 7.4 Global United Shipping India Pvt Ltd 12,400,000 Import of Capital 7.01 Nippon Carbide India Private Ltd 604,065 General Corp 7.01 Zydus Technologies Limited 33,855,990 Refinancing 4.8 Unicharm India Private Limited 8,254,583 Import of Capital 5 HMSU Rollers (India) Private Limit 97,176 Working Capital 8.10 HMSU Rollers (India) Private Limit 97,176 Working Capital 8.10 Daramic Battery Seperator India Pvt Ltd 393,199 New Project 3.01 Three Bond India Private Limited # 600,000 Rupee Expenditur 9.10 Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) 9,060,980 Import of Capital 5.01 Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd 3,370,277 Import of Capital 6.01 Wieland Metals India Private Ltd 2,527,708 Working Capital 8.5 Global United Shipping India Pvt Ltd 26,800,000 Import of Capital 7.01 Ferra Aerospace Private Limited 600,000 General Corp 8.3 CIM Tools Private Limited 3,000,000 Modernisation 9.4 NS Instruments India Private Limit 595,491 Import of Capital 5.6 Hindustan Pencils Private Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditur 5 Mark Exhaust Systems Limited 4,500,000 Rupee Expenditur 6.01 Tetra India Private Limited 604,065 New Project 7.01 Nidec India Private Limited 5,028,844 Rupee Expenditure 5 Cheminova India Limited 28,693,105 General Corporate 7.01 Idea Cellular Limited 71,061,390 Refinancing of ECB7.7 Lotte India Corporation Limited 10,000,000 New Project 5.6 MRF Limited 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure 6.01 Badve Engineering Limited 5,663,415 Rupee Expenditure 4.6 Schlumberger India Technology Centre 3,500,000 General Corporate 7.01 Polycab Wires Private Limited 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure 4.5 Bharat Aluminium Company Limited # 50,000,000 New Project 5.11 Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited 2,500,000 Modernisation 1.01 MCC PTA India Corp. Private Ltd 170,000,000 General Corporate 7.6 Paques Environmental Technology 2,134,509 New Project 5 Emdep Test Boards Private Limited 1,853,652 Rupee Expenditure 7.3 Sarla Performance Fibers Limited 4,000,000 Overseas Acquisi 5 C & S Electric Limited 2,500,000 Rupee Expenditure 5 KB AutoTech India Private Limited 3,500,000 New Project 3 Ampo Valves India Private Limited 7,863,980 New Project 9.01 Mahataa Information India Private 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure 3.01 Dream Plast India Private Limited 561,713 Import of Capital 8.4 Sata Vikas India Private Limited # 561,713 General Corporatl 8.01 ------------- Automatic Route Total 1,134,556,703 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Confirmation sought from the AD bank regarding compliance with ECB guideline II APPROVAL ROUTE* Global Vectra Helicorp Limited 8,700,000 Import of Capital 10.01 Reliance Industries Limited 1,471,413,397 Refinancing of ECB3.7 ------------- Approval Route Total 1,480,113,397 ============= Grand Total 2,614,670,100 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---