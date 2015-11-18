Nov 18 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for October 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd # 391,958 Modernisation 6.04 Nilgiris Ayurvedic Treatment Centre Pvt Ltd 153,709 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.04 Hueck Decent Engraving India Pvt Ltd 325,682 New Project 5.03 National Engineering Industries Ltd 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.09 Sundaram-Clayton Ltd 12,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.04 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 1,800,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.01 FMC India Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Working Capital 7.01 James Walker Inmarco Industries Pvt Ltd 460,003 Working Capital 7.01 GBM Networks Asia Pvt Ltd 50,000 New Project 5.07 Siderforgerossi India Pvt Ltd 247,069 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Reva Proteins Ltd # 1,383,381 Modernisation 7.09 Intorq India Pvt Ltd 537,981 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Taiyo India Pvt Ltd 1,998,217 General Corporate Purpose 12.08 Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd 10,949,669 Import of Capital Goods 9.02 TPSC (India) Pvt Ltd 5,414,368 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Aluplast India Pvt Ltd 2,151,926 Import of Capital Goods 9.03 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 9,000,000 Working Capital 10.01 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Renault India Pvt Ltd 15,370,899 New Project 5.00 Filatex India Ltd 10,929,791 Import of Capital Goods 8.04 Ferring Therapeutics Pvt Ltd # 2,797,504 New Project 7.02 Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd # 6,000,000 New Project 6.01 Wellknown Ployesters Ltd # 24,409,339 Import of Capital Goods 11.00 Rain Industries Ltd 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 3.00 KGK Jet India Pvt Ltd 1,665,959 New Project 10.01 Shoptimize India Pvt Ltd # 500,000 Working Capital 8.00 Aluplast India Pvt Ltd # 1,684,564 Working Capital 9.03 Cosma International (India) Pvt Ltd 9,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.03 Sadhav Shipping Ltd. 4,230,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Nittan India Tech Pvt Ltd 2,736,020 Modernisation 6.07 Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Programme 50,537 Micro Finance 3.00 DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd 628,904 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.08 RWDI Consulting Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd # 1,037,738 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.10 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd 4,467,336 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd 8,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Techcom Precision India Pvt Ltd 200,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.03 Dainichi Color India Pvt Ltd 3,348,579 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd 999,576 Working Capital 7.08 SGV Fluid Controls Pvt Ltd 165,000 New Project 10.04 Teva API India Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 13.10 Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd 18,445,078 Modernisation 8.02 Dong A India Automotive Pvt. (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)