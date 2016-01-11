Jan 11 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for November 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ========= ========== ======= ======== ECB --- Valuemomentum Software Services 6,670,000 New Project 7.01 Power Finance Corporation Limited # 360,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.01 I.I. Inspection & Export Private Limited # 580,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.02 IFB Agro Industries Limited 7,500,000 Modernisation 4.03 Orchid India Medisolutions Private Limited 3,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.04 Adler Mediequip Private Limited 4,123,291 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 Tilda Riceland Private Ltd. 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Adani Hazira Port Private Ltd. # 80,000,000 Port 7.07 LM Wind Power Blades (India) Pvt. Ltd. 7,526,673 Import of Capital Goods 7.08 URB India Bearing Factory & Trade Private 1,000,000 New Project 7.10 Egchem Component India Private Limited 140,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 Creative Stylo Packs Pvt. Ltd. 3,134,997 Import of Capital Goods 7.20 Toyota Forms India Private Limited 735,165 New Project 12.06 IPCA Laboratories Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 4.00 Vacmet India Limited 16,362,987 Import of Capital Goods 11.02 John Energy Limited 11,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.10 DY Power India Private Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Pioneer Elastic (India) Private Limited 300,000 New Project 5.00 SNF (India) Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Mikuni India Pvt. Ltd. 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited 1,220,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.02 CHW Forgre Private Limited 6,167,571 Import of Capital Goods 8.08 CHW Forgre Private Limited 2,034,352 Import of Capital Goods 8.08 Steril-Gene Life Sciences P Limited 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Private 1,935,430 New Project 5.00 Franke Faber India Private Limited 4,537,404 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Herman Miller Furniture (India) Private Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 13.02 Vacmet India Limited 2,992,390 Import of Capital Goods 11.10 Montanari Lifts Components Private Limited 1,774,144 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 Biogenomics Limited 2,750,000 New Project 3.04 Flaktwoods ACS (India) Private Limited 1,720,382 General Corporate Purpose 1.01 Alectrona Energy Private Limited 4,000,000 New Project 5.05 RPK India Private Limited 558,116 General Corporate Purpose 11.03 Polmor Steel Private Limited 752,667 Modernisation 4.04 Kwality Limited # 9,000,000 Modernisation 7.05 Koyo Bearings India Private Limited 226,870 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.07 Moriroku Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,512,997 Import of Capital Goods 4.06 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. # 400,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 3.00 Ferrero India Private Limited 10,752,390 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited 735,165 New Project 10.05 George Fischer Piping Systems Pvt. Ltd. 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Tetra India Private Limited 302,494 New Project 7.07 Nagata Auto Engineering India Private Ltd 1,125,620 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Nachi KG Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 3,880,040 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Dixon Technologies (India) Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Omicron Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 537,619 Modernisation 9.11 Kay Jay Forgings Private Limited 1,750,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Alfa Technologies Private Limited 1,089,176 General Corporate Purpose 9.08 Inbisco India Private Limited 18,800,000 Refinancing of Earlier 5.00 Sakazaki Engraving India Private Limited 245,055 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd 9,290,065 Import of Capital Goods 9.07 Mando Automotive India Private Limited 12,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 ------------- Total Automatic Route 1,036,863,061 FCCB ---- Kiri Industries Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 9.01 ------------- Total Automatic Route 15,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Confirmation sought from the AD bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines II APPROVAL ROUTE* ONGC Videsh Limited 1,775,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier 5.00 Perkins India Private Limited 34,000,000 Working Capital 7.06 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited 300,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Nippon Express (India) Private Limited 3,300,000 Other 7.01 -------------- Total Approval Route 2,112,300,000 ============== Total 3,164,163,061 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)