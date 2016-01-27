Jan 27 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for December 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ========= ========== ======= ======== ECB --- Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd 1,385,569 Other 12.03 Suminoe Teijin Techno Krishna India Pvt Ltd 398,187 Working Capital 7.00 Essar Oil Limited 72,000,000 Modernisation 12.09 Cosmo Films Limited 16,216,818 Import of Capital Goods 10.07 Surat Metallics Limited 16,403,875 Import of Capital Goods 10.00 Daido India Pvt Ltd 548,879 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Withindia Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 217,602 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Mylan Laboratories Limited 300,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.06 Balkrishna Industries Limited 116,666,667 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.06 Bharat Oman Refineries Limited 125,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 HMSU Rollers (India) Pvt Ltd 157,762 General Corporate Purpose 8.09 HMSU Rollers (India) Pvt Ltd 157,762 General Corporate Purpose 8.09 Hikal Limited 16,000,000 Modernisation 7.08 Aquamall Water Solutions Limited 8,704,096 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 PTC India Financial Services Limited 20,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 9.09 Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd 2,350,000 General Corporate Purpose 21.11 Hirohama India Pvt Ltd 246,301 New Project 11.11 Musashi Autoparts India Pvt. Ltd. 14,778,080 Import of Capital Goods 4.00 Bridgestone India Automotive Products Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.07 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 9,009,618 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 3,003,206 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Kyocera CTC Precision Tools Pvt Ltd 2,125,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 EB Software (India) Pvt Ltd 419,000 Modernisation 9.05 3F Fuji Foods Pvt Ltd 730,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Yazaki India Pvt Ltd 15,016,030 General Corporate Purpose 14.07 Asti Electronics India Pvt Ltd 4,105,022 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Indian Oil Corporation Limited 250,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Global Vectra Helicorp Limited 8,300,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Greenleaf Resorts Pvt Ltd 450,189 Other 19.03 Autoneum Nittoku Sound Proof Products India 735,785 General Corporate Purpose 9.08 Chiripal Poly Films Limited 15,049,301 New Project 5.00 Groz-Beckert Carding India Pvt Ltd 3,829,088 General Corporate Purpose 14.02 Inteva Products India Automotive Pvt Ltd 4,352,048 Modernisation 6.07 Madura Micro Finance Limited 4,000,000 Micro Finance 8.00 Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd 50,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.08 Marmon Food and Beverage Technologies India 1,600,000 New Project 6.11 Posco India Ahmedabad Steel Processing 5,809,500 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Ionbond Coatings Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 New Project 6.00 Daido India Pvt Ltd 821,004 General Corporate Purpose 7.02 Sanden Vikas (India) Pvt Ltd. 1,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Beltecno India Pvt Ltd 750,801 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Moriroku Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,405,500 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 465,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.09 Surface Treatment Technology Pvt Ltd 150,160 Working Capital 6.11 NVH India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd. 2,176,024 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Surface Treatment Technology Pvt Ltd 75,080 New Project 3.00 Kazmunai India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 11.06 Global Shirtbox (India) Pvt Ltd 810,341 New Project 15.02 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited 12,348,936 Modernisation 6.00 National Fertilizers Limited 36,950,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.08 Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 26,608,404 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 Simpa Energy India Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.05 Toyota Forms India Pvt Ltd 1,276,363 New Project 12.02 Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. 1,250,000 Other 12.03 Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd 4,000,000 New Project 5.08 ----------- Total Automatic Route 1,606,037,997 FCCB ---- GMR Infrastructure Limited 300,000,000 Other 60.00 ----------- Total Automatic Route 300,000,000 *Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Confirmation sought from the AD bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines II APPROVAL ROUTE* ECB --- Air India Limited 32,912,280 Import of Capital Goods 1.00 Reliance Industries Limited 975,871,517 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.08 Reliance Transport and Travels Pvt Ltd 16,593,750 Import of Capital Goods 6.11 Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 5,677,528 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 ----------- Total Automatic Route 1,031,055,075 FCCB ---- Videocon Industries Limited 97,200,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5.00 ----------- Total Automatic Route 97,200,000 ============= Grand Total 3,034,293,072 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- DEC-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)