Feb 29 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for January 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Walter Pack Automotive Products India Pvt 651,983 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 Ferring Therapeutics Pvt Ltd 2,750,835 Working Capital 7.04 Simpa Energy India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.04 Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd 50,000,000 Road 10.01 Kikuwa India Pvt Ltd 655,845 Import of Capital Goods 11.08 Prommada Ciento Pvt Ltd 543,319 Working Capital 7.02 Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd 9,779,741 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.06 Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Raichem Medicare Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Modernisation 3.08 Kancor Ingredients Ltd. 1,500,000 Modernisation 3.00 Back Office Xtensions India Pvt Ltd 400,000 Modernisation 11.04 Back Office Xtensions India Pvt Ltd 400,000 Modernisation 11.04 Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd 135,829,741 Modernisation 5.11 TS Interseats India Pvt Ltd 6,884,523 Other 10.00 Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd 9,779,741 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.06 Dongkwang Precision India Pvt Ltd 600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.11 Kostal India Pvt Ltd 1,086,638 Modernisation 3.00 Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd 8,201,809 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 3,055,833 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 7,037,710 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Emis Health India Pvt Ltd 938,608 New Project 3.01 Bharat Forge Limited 40,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.09 Sumika Polymer Compounds (India) Pvt Ltd 977,974 Modernisation 3.02 Marvelous Machinist Pvt Ltd 152,129 Modernisation 5.02 Bharat Forge Ltd 80,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.08 Chuan Shun Electric CO (I) Pvt Ltd. 2,000,000 New Project 4.11 Fiberhome India Pvt Ltd 3,870,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Amri India Pvt Ltd 700,000 Modernisation 3.05 Pioneer Elastic (India) Pvt Ltd 200,000 New Project 4.11 Leeboy India Construction Equipment (P) Li 4,758,202 General Corporate Purpose 7.09 Johoku Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 1,691,095 New Project 12.06 George Koch Sons India Pvt Ltd 4,349,294 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 Mitsuba Sical India Pvt Ltd 6,257,050 Modernisation 5.11 Mentor Printing & Logistics Private Ltd. 4,000,000 Working Capital 10.07 Ruhrpumpen India Pvt Ltd 4,500,000 New Project 10.60 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Pvt Ltd 845,547 General Corporate Purpose 11.06 Lin Yeh Umbrella Pvt Ltd 125,000 New Project 7.00 Rane NSK Steering Systems Private Ltd. 2,973,876 Modernisation 5.00 Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd. 1,217,500 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 ZCL Chemicals Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Stera Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd. 325,991 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.05 WPP Marketing Communications India Pvt Ltd 5,204,283 General Corporate Purpose 10.05 Undercarriage and Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd 1,629,957 General Corporate Purpose 7.02 Export-Import Bank of India 500,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.06 Porite India Pvt Ltd 507,328 New Project 5.11 JFE Shoji Steel India Pvt Ltd 297,388 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd 2,300,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.09 NS Instruments India Private Ltd 99,775 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 JFE Shoji Steel India Pvt Ltd 1,189,550 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Sanac India Pvt Ltd 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.02 Takahta Precision India Pvt Ltd 4,227,736 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Hyundai Wia India Pvt Ltd 9,200,000 Other 3.00 Tata Steel Ltd 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.11 Dream Plast India Pvt Ltd 543,319 Import of Capital Goods 7.11 Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd 3,840,472 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 250,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 ------------- Total Automatic Route 1,391,579,793 *Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. II APPROVAL ROUTE* ECB ---- E-Land Apparel Limited 1,710,922 General Corporate Purpose 19.11 Elsteel Modular Products India Pvt. (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- JAN-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- DEC-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---