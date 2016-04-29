Apr 29The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for March 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Ltd 5,400,000 Modernisation 7.10 T & B Systems Pvt Ltd 321,168 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Usher Eco Power Ltd 28,000,000 New Project 8.07 Azure Power (Raj.) Pvt Ltd 9,146,264 New Project 14.07 Azure Sunrise Pvt Ltd 11,414,180 New Project 14.07 Azure Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd 9,176,105 New Project 14.07 Fortum Finnsurya Energy Pvt Ltd 5,804,073 Power 7.00 Hni Autotech Pvt Ltd 2,440,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Agri-Pure Natural Foods Pvt Ltd 4,662,655 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Fumo Chem Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.08 KPIT Technologies Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Glatt systems Pvt Ltd 555,686 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Suminoe Teijin Techno Krishna India Pvt Ltd 1,261,659 Working Capital 7.00 Jeumont Electric India Pvt Ltd 1,111,373 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. 425,000,000 Modernisation 9.07 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Ltd 925,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Anlon Healthcare Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 New Project 15.01 TRN Energy Pvt Ltd 61,188,349 Power 13.04 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd 214,378 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.01 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd 14,700,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 J.C. Penney Services India Pvt Limted 3,500,000 New Project 3.07 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd 14,700,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Mihama India Pvt Ltd 600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Coltene Whaledent Pvt Ltd 500,000 New Project 6.01 Aatco Foods India Pvt Ltd 1,100,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.07 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 120,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 TG Terminals Pvt Ltd 11,563,385 Other 4.09 Emmegi India Pvt Ltd 33,341 Working Capital 7.00 Cargill India Pvt Ltd 8,000,000 New Project 5.00 Nitta Gelatin India Ltd 969,832 Working Capital 7.00 Worldbestech Cool Panel (India) Pvt Ltd 149,205 Working Capital 5.03 Essential Energy India Pvt Ltd 853,820 General Corporate Purpose 10.01 I.I. Inspection & Export Pvt Ltd 265,612 Working Capital 5.00 General Motors India Pvt Ltd 164,722,277 General Corporate Purpose 11.08 HNV Castings Pvt Ltd 4,476,149 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd 7,222,222 Working Capital 10.01 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 5,600,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Novum Structures India Pvt Ltd 149,205 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 KJWW Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd 798,247 Modernisation 5.01 Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Programme 223,807 Micro Finance 5.06 Nippon Carbide India Pvt Ltd 1,268,242 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Shiva Pharmachem Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.03 Taiyo India Pvt Ltd 1,641,255 General Corporate Purpose 12.06 Nachi KG Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 8,499,598 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Biocon Ltd 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.06 Wellknown Polyesters Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 9.03 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Ltd 1,435,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Zahoransky Moulds & Machines Pvt Ltd 333,412 Modernisation 5.00 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd 4,699,956 General Corporate Purpose 15.00 Divekar Wallstabe & Schneider Precision Seals 296,736 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Orchid India Medisolutions Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Working Capital 5.09 SRF Ltd 5,250,000 New Project 3.00 SRF Ltd 17,750,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Pvt Ltd 2,200,000 Modernisation 6.11 Arma Engineering Pvt Ltd 4,700,000 Working Capital 18.00 Syngene International Ltd 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Syngene International Ltd 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.00 Chiripal Poly Films Ltd 15,049,301 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd 30,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.07 JSW MI Steel Service Center Pvt Ltd 4,071,967 Import of Capital Goods 8.06 Porite India Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 New Project 10.00 SRF Ltd 40,000,000 New Project 9.01 NS Instruments India Pvt Ltd 763,193 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Sun Photo Voltaic Energy India Pvt Ltd 16,670,588 New Project 18.10 B2X Service Solutions India Pvt Ltd 1,342,845 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Vacmet India Ltd 9,927,891 Import of Capital Goods 11.06 Toyota Forms India Pvt Ltd 442,687 New Project 12.00 Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd 442,687 New Project 10.00 Erae Automotive India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.08 Woleco India Pvt Ltd 43,643 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Micro Precision Products Pvt Ltd 7,295,000 New Project 10.09 Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Dongkwang Precision India Pvt Ltd 700,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.02 Lemken India Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd 2,834,894 Other 3.00 FCCB ---- Zylog Systems Ltd 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 ------------- Total - Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd 3,410,000 Other 8.00 Air India Ltd 38,088,988 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 59,550,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 100,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 201,048,988 ============= Grand Total 1,520,455,876 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---