May 20The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for April 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Strabag India Pvt Ltd 465,142 General Corporate Purpose 10.06 Leitwind Shriram MFG Ltd 22,689,865 Working Capital 12.08 Kalinga Hospital Ltd 600,000 Modernisation 9.11 Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd 2,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.00 DY Power India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Kaico Deer Abrasive Pvt Ltd 700,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Vacmet India Ltd 4,872,649 Import of Capital Goods 11.04 Orotex Chemicals India Pvt Ltd 670,000 Working Capital 14.09 Wellknown Polyesters Ltd 2,887,285 Import of Capital Goods 10.09 Viega India Pvt Ltd 9,075,946 New Project 7.11 Chart D&S India Pvt Ltd 300,890 General Corporate Purpose 7.09 INA Bearings India Pvt Ltd 6,017,798 General Corporate Purpose 3.05 Thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) Pvt Ltd 30,088,988 New Project 7.07 Schneider Prototyping India Pvt Ltd 170,174 Working Capital 9.01 Nissin Brake India Pvt Ltd 4,513,348 General Corporate Purpose 6.06 Wellknown Polyesters Ltd 10,403,303 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Amita Technical Company Pvt Ltd 1,826,365 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 15.10 Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Greatship (India) Ltd 20,950,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 Walter Pack Automotive Products India Pvt Ltd 737,421 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 9,674,258 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Rakuten India Enterprise Pvt Ltd 4,156,237 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Click & Buy Services India Pvt Ltd 277,951 Working Capital 7.00 DY Auto India Pvt. Ltd. 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Minda Industries Ltd 5,105,220 Modernisation 4.11 Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Pvt Ltd 150,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.02 AMC Cookware (India) Pvt Ltd 1,701,740 Working Capital 9.06 Advics North India Pvt Ltd 2,798,276 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Medreich Ltd 22,773,773 Modernisation 9.04 Amneal Pharmaceuticals CO (I) Pvt Ltd 30,000,000 Modernisation 9.11 Fortum Amrit Energy Pvt Ltd 6,276,965 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 Prettl Electronics India Pvt Ltd 340,348 Import of Capital Goods 3.04 Daebu Automotive Seat India Pvt Ltd. 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Heinen & Hopman Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd 400,000 General Corporate Purpose 14.00 GU Crude Carriers Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 GU Crude Carriers Pvt Ltd 26,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 FCC Clutch India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Kongsberg Maritime India Pvt Ltd 2,100,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 13.00 Taoka Chemical India Pvt Ltd 200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.06 Renault India Pvt Ltd 15,044,494 New Project 5.01 Abdos Lamitubes Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.02 Oli Vibrators India Pvt Ltd 113,449 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 HSIL Ltd 13,775,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.10 Axon Interconnectors and Wires Pvt Ltd 1,134,493 New Project 14.08 Jaeger Products Pvt Ltd 476,487 New Project 12.06 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 302,967,866 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. II APPROVAL ROUTE:* ECB ---- FEV India Pvt Ltd 1,588,291 Modernisation 6.09 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,588,291 ============= Grand Total 304,556,157 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)