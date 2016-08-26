Aug 26The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for July 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Fireeye Cybersecurity Pvt Ltd 9,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.05 Premium Ingredients Food Services India Pvt Ltd 885,127 New Project 5.01 M W High Tech Projects India Pvt Ltd 6,695,671 Working Capital 9.00 Strickland Track Systems India Pvt Ltd 238,068 Working Capital 5.00 Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd 1,500,000 New Project 5.06 Alpha-Pharma Healthcare India Pvt Ltd 14,659,921 New Project 5.07 Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd 223,189 Other 5.09 Indena India Pvt Ltd 3,872,432 General Corporate Purpose 6.06 Arma Engineering Pvt Ltd 300,000 General Corporate Purpose 17.09 Medreich Ltd 4,660,000 Modernisation 5.00 Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd 15,300,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 446,378,088 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.01 HSIL Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.00 Blumenbacker Kat Automation Pvt Ltd 55,320 Working Capital 9.06 U Foods (India) Pvt Ltd 325,000 Import of Capital Goods 14.09 Continental Warehousing Corp (Nhava Seva Ltd) 34,966,284 Refinancing of Rupee loans 11.04 Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd 4,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.05 Hanning Motors India Pvt Ltd 1,659,614 General Corporate Purpose 7.07 Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd 11,000,000 New Project 9.06 Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd 7,670,000 Modernisation 9.06 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 479,849 Working Capital 10.01 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 479,849 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Erae Automotive India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Vautid India Pvt Ltd 442,564 New Project 8.11 Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd 1,250,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Gulshan Polyols Ltd 3,551,670 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.03 Glasstech Industries India Pvt Ltd 1,800,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.02 Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd 440,398 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Newagesys Solutions Pvt Ltd 30,000 Modernisation 4.06 Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Working Capital 7.08 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 10,066,656 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 1,653,569 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Elkem South Asia Pvt Ltd 10,415,489 New Project 9.08 Biogenomics Ltd 1,850,000 New Project 3.03 Quadio Labs Pvt Ltd 100,000 General Corporate Purpose 15.05 Walter Pack Automotive Products India Pvt Ltd 1,106,409 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 Polygenta Technologies Ltd 4,978,841 General Corporate Purpose 6.05 Renault India Pvt Ltd 14,879,270 New Project 5.00 NS Instruments India Pvt Ltd 276,009 Import of Capital Goods 6.02 Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd 863,728 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.02 Elettomil India Pvt Ltd 1,106,409 Working Capital 7.11 Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd 2,529,476 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd 37,198,174 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.01 YKK India Pvt Ltd 7,439,635 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.06 Ryonan Electric India Pvt Ltd 115,164 Modernisation 6.02 ET Elastomer Technik India Pvt Ltd 204,686 Modernisation 8.00 Adani Transmission Ltd 74,396,348 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 Pharmachol Chemicals Pvt Ltd 1,968,006 Other 4.08 Koide India Pvt Ltd 1,871,411 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 11.09 Belstar Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd 1,636,720 Micro Finance 5.01 LMT (India) Pvt Ltd 1,106,409 Modernisation 5.06 SNF (India) Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Birla Corporation Ltd 40,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd 200,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,019,625,452 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd 171,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.09 Vijayawada Tollway Pvt Ltd 11,071,042 Road 6.05 Ionbond Coatings Pvt Ltd 1,630,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.03 ------------- Total - Approval Route 183,701,042 ============= Grand Total 1,203,326,494 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)