Sep 22The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for August 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Kapci Coatings India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.01 Adani Transmission Ltd 500,000,000 Refinancing of rupee loans (84%) / Refinancing of Earlier ECB (16%) 10.00 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd 20,000,000 New Project 8.01 Pacific Nano Products India Pvt Ltd 3,065,000 New Project 4.11 R&M India Pvt Ltd 200,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Amri India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Modernisation 3.08 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 4,481,652 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 5,228,594 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Mytrah Aadhya Power Pvt Ltd 12,675,233 New Project 16.05 Export-Import Bank of India 1,000,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 10.00 Tokai Rika Minda India Pvt Ltd 20,914,377 General Corporate Purpose 5.07 Naga Ltd 1,500,000 Modernisation 5.00 Datwyler Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd 5,602,379 General Corporate Purpose 6.11 Grameen Koota Financial Services Pvt Ltd 2,539,603 Micro Finance 3.01 Shin-Etsu Polymer India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 5.07 Salesforce.com India Pvt Ltd 17,551,893 Modernisation 4.11 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 8,231,203 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Taural India Pvt Ltd 5,044,858 General Corporate Purpose 8.11 Sanko Svance Jrg Tooling India Pvt Ltd 1,411,261 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 NTPC Ltd 298,776,808 Power 5.00 Daiwa Kasei India Pvt Ltd 167,772 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.08 Kuantum Papers Ltd 4,900,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Cogent Glass Ltd 11,204,758 General Corporate Purpose 9.02 Sanghamithra Rural Financial Services 1,493,884 Micro Finance 3.00 Indo Japan Polymers Pvt Ltd 986,896 New Project 8.01 Williams Controls India Pvt Ltd 2,016,743 General Corporate Purpose 3.06 Nobel Automotive India Pvt Ltd 2,240,952 General Corporate Purpose 7.07 Bader Leather India Pvt Ltd 700,000 Working Capital 8.09 SH Electronics India Pvt Ltd 2,100,000 Other 3.00 Prime Meiden Ltd 4,500,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 Prime Meiden Ltd 11,260,479 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 Prime Meiden Ltd 7,469,420 Refinancing of Rupee loans 3.00 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd 80,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 6.00 Daido India Pvt Ltd 2,171,170 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Ostro Andhra Wind Pvt Ltd 29,205,433 New Project 16.07 Ostro AP Wind Pvt Ltd 30,505,112 New Project 16.07 ITO Precision Technologies Pvt Ltd 300,000 Working Capital 9.04 USUI Susira International Pvt Ltd 2,987,768 Import of Capital Goods 19.07 Alpla India Pvt Ltd 5,602,379 Modernisation 5.00 Hitachi Chemical India Pvt Ltd 1,900,220 Modernisation 7.00 Takahta Precision India Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 Modernisation 6.00 Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 TPSC (India) Pvt Ltd 6,908,270 Working Capital 7.03 Wirtz Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.03 Suminoe Teijin Techno Krishna India Pvt Ltd 1,759,141 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Kancor Ingredients Ltd. 1,351,294 Modernisation 3.07 Bharat Forge Ltd 11,204,758 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Prettl Electronics India Pvt Ltd 224,095 Working Capital 5.02 Gail (India) Ltd 300,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.03 Kemppi India Pvt Ltd 1,456,619 General Corporate Purpose 5.05 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 3,585,322 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Helicord Transmissions Pvt Ltd 149,388 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Bharat Forge Ltd 11,204,758 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Prime Meiden Ltd 8,882,061 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 Prime Meiden Ltd 7,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 Hitachi Hirel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd. 2,987,768 Working Capital 5.00 Ald Dynatech Furnaces Pvt Ltd 224,095 Working Capital 5.00 Sampigehutty Estates Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.11 Kathlekhan Estates Pvt Ltd 14,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.11 IBC Solar Projects Pvt Ltd 746,942 General Corporate Purpose 5.07 Avgol India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 9.04 Gandour India Food Processing Pvt Ltd 2,800,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 74,694,202 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.04 Haitian Huayuan Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd 7,320,032 New Project 5.00 Vasmed Health Sciences Pvt Ltd 635,000 New Project 9.00 Vectra Geospatial India Pvt Ltd 116,188 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,586,685,779 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Jet Airways (India) Ltd 185,000,000 Working Capital 5.00 FEV India Pvt Ltd 1,568,578 Modernisation 4.09 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust 400,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.06 ------------- Total - APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Jet Airways (India) Ltd 185,000,000 Working Capital 5.00 FEV India Pvt Ltd 1,568,578 Modernisation 4.09 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust 400,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.06 ------------- Total - Approval Route 586,568,578 ============= Grand Total 3,173,254,357 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---