Mar 1The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for January 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Otsuka Chemical (India) Pvt Ltd 5177704 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.09 Nihon Parkerizing India Pvt Ltd 1999425 Modernisation 8.00 YSI Automotive Pvt Ltd 600000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Ferring Therapeutics Pvt Ltd 1909508 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt Ltd 11750818 General Corporate Purpose 7.09 Ravindra Heraeus Pvt Ltd 5311803 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Ampco Metal India Pvt Ltd 244343 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 Haselmeier India Pvt Ltd 424944 General Corporate Purpose 8.03 Pup Exports Pvt Ltd 92385 New Project 8.11 Comparex India Pvt Ltd 849888 Modernisation 4.06 Sand Tech Pvt Ltd 43113 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Timex Group India Ltd 5140983 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd 15935409 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.11 Detpak India Pvt Ltd 3500000 General Corporate Purpose 6.11 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd 25000000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 8.01 Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd 541804 Import of Capital Goods 4.09 Medreich Ltd 7687500 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.11 Medreich Ltd 3250000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.01 Optel Vision India Pvt Ltd 600000 General Corporate Purpose 5.11 Otsuka Chemical (India) Pvt Ltd 5400000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.08 Heat & Control (South Asia) Pvt Ltd 8000000 New Project 9.00 Prommada Hindustan Pvt Ltd 531180 Working Capital 5.00 Plansee India High Performance Materials Pvt Ltd 1062361 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.03 Amita Technical Company Pvt Ltd 521589 Modernisation 15.00 Pacific Cyber Technology Pvt Ltd 1909508 Import of Capital Goods 3.06 Renew Mega Solar Power Pvt Ltd 12700000 New Project 19.07 Renew Mega Solar Power Pvt Ltd 12380956 New Project 20.07 Guardian India Operations Pvt Ltd 3200000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Skilworth Technologies Pvt Ltd 2124721 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Mhitraa Engineering Equipments Pvt Ltd 837246 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Helicord Transmissions Pvt Ltd 205639 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd 637416 Modernisation 3.09 Helsa-Icon India Pvt Ltd 265590 Modernisation 5.00 Voxeljet India Pvt Ltd 424944 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Poligof - Micro Hygiene (India) Pvt Ltd 750000 New Project 5.07 ZF India Pvt Ltd 5513652 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.01 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 30000000 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 Somic ZF Components Pvt Ltd 1303973 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 Avgol India Pvt Ltd 16000000 New Project 9.05 Daido India Pvt Ltd 660680 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Vacmet India Ltd 13000000 New Project 6.02 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 500000000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 ATC Tires Pvt Ltd 60000000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.02 ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd 47737698 Refinancing of Rupee loans 7.02 Siderforgerossi India Pvt Ltd 849888 General Corporate Purpose 6.06 Parksons Packaging Ltd 4000000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Ex2 Solutions India Pvt Ltd 200000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Essilor India Pvt Ltd 22032784 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 H-One India Pvt Ltd 2200059 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.08 Scapa Tapes India Pvt Ltd 500000 Working Capital 7.00 Tristone Flowtech India Pvt Ltd 371826 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 NTPC Ltd 531180306 Power 10.00 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 434658 Import of Capital Goods 10.00 ------------- Total Automatic Route 1376996302 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB --- Helsa-Icon India Pvt Ltd 162195 Modernisation 6.00 Global United Shipping India Pvt Ltd 19500000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Newly Weds Foods India Pvt Ltd 7300000 New Project 20.00 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 400000000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.02 ----------- Total Approval Route 426962195 ----------- Total 1803958497 (*) Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of January 2017 =========================================== Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ------ ----- ------ ----- Beumer India Limited 300000000 4406557 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Enginering Pvt Ltd 500000000 7344261 New Project 3.00 Total Automatic Route 800000000 11750818 II APPROVAL ROUTE* 0 0 =========== ========= Grand Total 800000000 11750818 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---