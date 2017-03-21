Mar 21The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for February 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Rohan BRC Gas Equipment Pvt Ltd 692,533 New Project 6.00 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd 1,330,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Zera India Pvt Ltd 1,598,153 Modernisation 9.05 Arvos Energy India Pvt Ltd 3,302,849 New Project 7.00 Arvos Energy India Pvt Ltd 2,663,588 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Helicord Transmissions Pvt Ltd 260,000 Other 10.02 Chino Corporation India Pvt Ltd 247,716 Working Capital 5.00 Teignbridge Propellers India Pvt Ltd 174,942 General Corporate Purpose 5.05 Tubacex India P Ltd 4,261,741 General Corporate Purpose 5.03 Plasser (India) Pvt Ltd 21,308,704 New Project 9.04 Tex Corp Ltd 2,500,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 Worldbestech Cool Panel (India) Pvt Ltd 149,086 Working Capital 5.00 Aezis Global Pvt Ltd 4,100,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 IL&FS Financial Services Ltd 15,117,293 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 IL&FS Financial Services Ltd 14,908,573 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 Emdep Test Boards Pvt Ltd 319,631 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.00 Tulip Diagnostics Pvt Ltd 64,333,642 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Koide India Pvt Ltd 619,290 Import of Capital Goods 10.00 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 45,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.11 Pluga Pumps & Motors Pvt Ltd 745,805 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Clyde Bergemann India Pvt Ltd 1,800,000 Working Capital 5.07 Takahta Precision India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Modernisation 6.00 Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd 2,039,464 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 JSW Steel Ltd 90,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.02 Bestech Hotels Pvt Ltd 1,771,362 New Project 10.00 Toyal MMP India Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 New Project 5.00 Renault India Pvt Ltd 22,362,860 New Project 5.00 The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd 12,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.00 Appdynamics Technologies India Pvt Ltd 3,300,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.09 HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd 43,750,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 442,350 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 KGK Jet India Pvt Ltd 884,700 New Project 9.11 Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd 3,196,306 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.10 RPK India Pvt Ltd 958,892 Import of Capital Goods 15.11 HNV Castings Pvt. Ltd. 5,218,001 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Daido India Pvt Ltd 4,423,500 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Orion India Systems Pvt Ltd 8,000,000 Other 11.06 Liebherr Appliances India Pvt Ltd 15,981,528 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd 852,348 General Corporate Purpose 11.10 Biogenomics Ltd 3,150,000 New Project 4.00 Claas India Pvt Ltd 2,534,457 Working Capital 6.06 Claas India Pvt Ltd 2,663,588 Working Capital 8.06 Autoneum Nittoku Sound Proof Products India Pvt 1,520,674 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Weener Empire Plastics Pvt Ltd 7,603,372 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Rockhopper Renewables (India) Pvt Ltd 4,472,572 New Project 3.09 LMT (India) Pvt Ltd 1,598,153 Modernisation 6.05 Durlum India Pvt Ltd 200,000 New Project 5.10 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 455,857,673 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd 2,450,501 Import of Capital Goods 3.02 FEV India Pvt Ltd 490,100 Import of Capital Goods 6.09 Reliance Industries Ltd 550,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.04 ------------- Total - Approval Route 552,940,601 ============= Grand Total 1,008,798,274 (*) Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of February 2017 =========================================== Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- Gajam India Private Limited 40,800,000 608,270 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 Shriram Transport Fin Co Ltd 43,500,000,000 648,522,933 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 ReNew Wind Energy (Karnataka) Private Limited 6,950,000,000 103,614,584 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Wind Energy (Welturi) Private Limited 1,590,000,000 23,704,631 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Wind Energy (MP Two) Private Limited 1,780,000,000 26,537,260 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Private Limited 3,940,000,000 58,739,778 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Solar Energy (TN) Private Limited 3,630,000,000 54,118,121 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Solar Energy (Karnataka) Private Limited 1,540,000,000 22,959,203 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Solar Energy (Karnataka) Private Limited 2,860,000,000 42,638,519 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 ReNew Wind Energy (Shivpur) Private Limited 11,700,000,000 174,430,306 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.00 WNS Global Services Private Ltd 4,000,000,000 59,634,293 Overseas Acquisition 20.00 SIS Cash Services Private Limited 147,000,000 2,191,560 General Corporate Purpose 6.00 =========== ========= Total Automatic Route 81,677,800,000 1,217,699,458 II APPROVAL ROUTE* 0 0 =========== ========= Grand Total 81,677,800,000 1,217,699,458 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)