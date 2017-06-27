Jun 27The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for May 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Amri India Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Working Capital 5.11 Beltecno India Pvt Ltd 465,659 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Vee Rubber India Pvt Ltd 1,100,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.00 Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.10 Renew Wind Energy (TN2) Pvt Ltd 73,100,000 Power 22.08 India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd 4,656,592 Modernisation 3.00 Granules India Ltd 22,111,299 Modernisation 8.02 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd 891,708 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd 773,895 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Orgatreatments Pvt Ltd 949,945 New Project 6.01 Aarti Industries Ltd 11,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.06 SKH Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd 10,700,494 New Project 6.08 Idea Cellular Ltd 63,157,884 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.00 Crown Beers India Pvt Ltd 54,326,905 General Corporate Purpose 6.01 Kurita Machinery Asia Pvt Ltd 891,708 General Corporate Purpose 15.06 Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 4,830,430 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Apotex Research Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.07 SAP Parts Pvt Ltd 250,000 Working Capital 5.00 Sprint Telecom India Pvt Ltd 2,017,856 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Flexicare Medical India Pvt Ltd 3,745,596 New Project 5.02 Mapbox Technologies Pvt Ltd 70,869 Modernisation 3.00 Paramount Bed India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.03 Fukuami Wiring India Pvt Ltd 356,683 New Project 5.04 Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Berkel Industries Pvt Ltd 1,990,017 General Corporate Purpose 5.09 Idea Cellular Ltd 65,882,352 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Renault India Pvt Ltd 15,521,973 New Project 5.01 Fritta India Pvt Ltd 663,339 General Corporate Purpose 6.10 Arihant Lubricants Pvt Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Suhner India Pvt Ltd 101,227 Modernisation 3.11 Kadimi Special Steels Pvt Ltd 275,515 General Corporate Purpose 7.09 Zealapp View Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 10.01 Shalimar Paints Ltd 800,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Google Cloud India Pvt Ltd 17,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.07 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd 2,561,126 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Jindal Aluminum Ltd 7,500,000 New Project 3.00 Idea Cellular Ltd 84,999,819 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Moon Beverages Ltd 8,480,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 523,672,892 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Randack Fasteners India Pvt Ltd 276,391 Modernisation 6.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 276,391 ============= Grand Total 523,949,283 *Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of May 2017 ===================================== Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- H.M.Industrial Private Limited 1,500,000,000 23,282,959 General Corporate Purpose 7.20 Panalpina Global Business 82,000,000 1,272,802 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 Services India Pvt Ltd National Highways Authority of 30,000,000,000 465,659,187 Road 5.00 India SIS Cash Services Private Ltd 50,000,000 776,099 General Corporate Purpose 6.00 Ecotech Monitoring Solutions 120,000,000 1,862,637 General Corporate Purpose 3.10 Pvt Ltd J M Enviro technologies Pvt Ltd 2,120,000,000 32,906,583 New Project 5.00 Total Automatic Route 33,872,000,000 525,760,266 II APPROVAL ROUTE* Total Approval Route 0 0 --------- ----------- ---------- Total 33,872,000,000 525,760,266 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ May-17 5,23,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- ---