India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for June 2017

Jul 25(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for June 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Cropnosys India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Modernisation 7.03 Vesuvius Refractory India Pvt Ltd 1,939,699 Refinancing of Rupee loans 3.06 Nightingale Finvest Pvt Ltd 19,397 Micro Finance 20.00 Nightingale Finvest Pvt Ltd 19,397 Micro Finance 20.00 Bluetown (India) Pvt Ltd 4,655,277 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Sifang Automation India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.06 TWD Sun Acoustic Pvt Ltd 775,879 General Corporate Purpose 4.07 DY Power India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.10 General Motors India Pvt Ltd 27,155,781 General Corporate Purpose 9.06 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd 550,369 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 237,434 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 228,123 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Sam Jin Conveyor India Pvt Ltd 931,055 New Project 3.01 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 6,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Veveo (India) Pvt Ltd 4,750,000 Modernisation 4.00 Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd 750,000 Modernisation 5.06 Dolvi Coke Projects Ltd 90,000,000 New Project 9.00 Coffee Day Global Ltd 19,552,191 New Project 7.11 Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd 16,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd 23,276,384 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Gindre India Components Pvt Ltd 73,040 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.11 KTK Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd 34,375,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 Adani CMA Mundra Terminal Pvt Ltd 36,550,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.06 Hni Autotech Pvt Ltd 2,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Quantiphi Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltd 200,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.09 Stolt-Nieslen India Pvt Ltd 1,924,181 Import of Capital Goods 8.00 FEV India Pvt Ltd 1,747,337 Modernisation 6.10 Damper Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,123,689 Working Capital 8.06 Vishay Precision Transducers India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Modernisation 10.06 WM Logistics India Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.08 Porvair Filtration India Pvt Ltd 1,163,819 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Karl Mayer India Pvt Ltd 3,103,518 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 (65.31%) & Refinancing of Earlier ECB (35.69%) Miju Components Pvt Ltd 112,369 Modernisation 6.06 Kesseboehmer Furniture Fittings India Pvt Ltd 337,107 General Corporate Purpose 8.07 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd 25,844,850 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 Himatsingka Seide Ltd 21,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.00 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd 4,513,029 Modernisation 9.09 Italtinto Equipments Pvt Ltd 751,127 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 YSI Automotive Pvt Ltd 1,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.00 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Pipe India Pvt Ltd 2,049,827 Modernisation 7.04 Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 10.00 Bny Mellon International operations (India) Pvt 50,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.10 Taural India Pvt Ltd 2,865,407 New Project 9.06 Par Active Technologies Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 MDL-Vishal India Pvt Ltd 1,300,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.02 Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Programme 185,783 Micro Finance 3.04 Shoptimize India Pvt Ltd 500,000 Working Capital 7.09 JI Technovation Pvt Ltd 442,251 Power 8.00 Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Pvt Ltd 550,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.09 Haitian Huayuan Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Working Capital 10.00 Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt Ltd 7,912,679 Import of Capital Goods 9.06 Hindalco Industries Ltd 22,790,698 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Teejay India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Paques Environmental Technology India Pvt Ltd 561,845 Working Capital 5.01 Elentec India Pvt Ltd 9,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.03 Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd 1,804,488 Working Capital 9.09 Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd 1,172,917 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.09 Daido India Pvt Ltd 802,997 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Marvelous Machinist Pvt Ltd 92,143 Modernisation 5.09 L&T Sapura Shipping Pvt Ltd 18,676,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.00 Sanghi Industries Ltd 4,480,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Gramalaya Urban & Rural Development Initiatives 34,915 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 MTA Automotive Solutions Pvt Ltd 842,767 General Corporate Purpose 9.09 MTA Automotive Solutions Pvt Ltd 842,767 General Corporate Purpose 9.09 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 10.01 (36%), Refinancing of Rupee loans(47%) & Port(17%) Kancor Ingredients Ltd. 2,415,932 Modernisation 4.00 IL & FS Transportation Networks Ltd 60,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 6.00 Mubea Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd 4,494,757 Modernisation 5.00 Keda Industrial (India) Ltd. 3,000,000 Working Capital 6.09 Valorem Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt Ltd 7,912,679 General Corporate Purpose 9.08 Tata Teleservices Ltd 221,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,319,690,901 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Greatship (India) Ltd 248,804,948 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd 50,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 298,804,948 ============= Grand Total 1,618,495,849 *Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of June 2017 ===================================== Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- Davinci Leather Private Ltd 15,000,000 232,764 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Davinci Leather Private Ltd 15,000,000 232,764 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Aecom India Private Limited 960,000,000 14,896,886 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 =========== ========== Total Automatic Route 990,000,000 15,362,413 II APPROVAL ROUTE* Total Approval Route 0 0 -------------------- ----------- ---------- Total 990,000,000 15,362,413 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- ---