a day ago
India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for June 2017
East Europe goes up in the world
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
July 25, 2017 / 7:58 AM / a day ago

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for June 2017

20 Min Read

    Jul 25(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for June 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                        Equivalent    Purpose                  Maturity
                                                Amt in USD                             (in Yrs)
========                                        ==========    ======                   ========
ECB
----
Cropnosys India Pvt Ltd                          1,000,000    Modernisation               7.03
Vesuvius Refractory India Pvt Ltd                1,939,699    Refinancing of Rupee loans  3.06
Nightingale Finvest Pvt Ltd                         19,397    Micro Finance              20.00
Nightingale Finvest Pvt Ltd                         19,397    Micro Finance              20.00
Bluetown (India) Pvt Ltd                         4,655,277    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Sifang Automation India Pvt Ltd                  3,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   8.06
TWD Sun Acoustic Pvt Ltd                           775,879    General Corporate Purpose   4.07
DY Power India Pvt Ltd                           2,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.10
General Motors India Pvt Ltd                    27,155,781    General Corporate Purpose   9.06
Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd                       550,369    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd             237,434    General Corporate Purpose   9.00
Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd             228,123    General Corporate Purpose   9.00
Sam Jin Conveyor India Pvt Ltd                     931,055    New Project                 3.01
TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd                      6,500,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.02
Veveo (India) Pvt Ltd                            4,750,000    Modernisation               4.00
Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd                 750,000    Modernisation               5.06
Dolvi Coke Projects Ltd                         90,000,000    New Project                 9.00
Coffee Day Global Ltd                           19,552,191    New Project                 7.11
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd                       16,500,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.00
Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd            23,276,384    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Gindre India Components Pvt Ltd                     73,040    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.11
KTK Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd          2,500,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.02
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd                          34,375,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  7.00
Adani CMA Mundra Terminal Pvt Ltd               36,550,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.06
Hni Autotech Pvt Ltd                             2,600,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.00
Quantiphi Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltd              200,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.09
Stolt-Nieslen India Pvt Ltd                      1,924,181    Import of Capital Goods     8.00
FEV India Pvt Ltd                                1,747,337    Modernisation               6.10
Damper Technology India Pvt Ltd                  1,123,689    Working Capital             8.06
Vishay Precision Transducers India Pvt Ltd       1,000,000    Modernisation              10.06
WM Logistics India Pvt Ltd                       3,500,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.08
Porvair Filtration India Pvt Ltd                 1,163,819    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Karl Mayer India Pvt Ltd                         3,103,518    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
                                                              (65.31%) & Refinancing of
                                                              Earlier ECB (35.69%) 
Miju Components Pvt Ltd                            112,369    Modernisation               6.06
Kesseboehmer Furniture Fittings India Pvt Ltd      337,107    General Corporate Purpose   8.07
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd                      25,844,850    Overseas Acquisition        5.00
Himatsingka Seide Ltd                           21,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  6.00
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd                 4,513,029    Modernisation               9.09
Italtinto Equipments Pvt Ltd                       751,127    General Corporate Purpose   5.02
YSI Automotive Pvt Ltd                           1,700,000    Import of Capital Goods     4.00
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Pipe India Pvt Ltd        2,049,827    Modernisation               7.04
Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd                 20,000,000    Overseas Acquisition       10.00
Bny Mellon International operations (India) Pvt 50,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   6.10
Taural India Pvt Ltd                             2,865,407    New Project                 9.06
Par Active Technologies Pvt Ltd                 20,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
MDL-Vishal India Pvt Ltd                         1,300,000    Import of Capital Goods     8.02
Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Programme     185,783    Micro Finance               3.04
Shoptimize India Pvt Ltd                           500,000    Working Capital             7.09
JI Technovation Pvt Ltd                            442,251    Power                       8.00
Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Pvt Ltd            550,000    General Corporate Purpose   6.09
Haitian Huayuan Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd        2,000,000    Working Capital            10.00
Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt Ltd       7,912,679    Import of Capital Goods     9.06
Hindalco Industries Ltd                         22,790,698    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
Teejay India Pvt Ltd                             3,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.01
Paques Environmental Technology India Pvt Ltd      561,845    Working Capital             5.01
Elentec India Pvt Ltd                            9,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   7.03
Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd                            1,804,488    Working Capital             9.09
Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd                            1,172,917    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG   11.09
Daido India Pvt Ltd                                802,997    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Marvelous Machinist Pvt Ltd                         92,143    Modernisation               5.09
L&T Sapura Shipping Pvt Ltd                     18,676,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  1.00
Sanghi Industries Ltd                            4,480,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Gramalaya Urban & Rural Development Initiatives     34,915    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.00
MTA Automotive Solutions Pvt Ltd                   842,767    General Corporate Purpose   9.09
MTA Automotive Solutions Pvt Ltd                   842,767    General Corporate Purpose   9.09
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd        500,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB 10.01
                                                              (36%), Refinancing of 
                                                              Rupee loans(47%) & Port(17%)
Kancor Ingredients Ltd.                          2,415,932    Modernisation               4.00
IL & FS Transportation Networks Ltd             60,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     6.00
Mubea Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd        4,494,757    Modernisation               5.00
Keda Industrial (India) Ltd.                     3,000,000    Working Capital             6.09
Valorem Pvt Ltd                                  1,000,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    7.00
Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt Ltd       7,912,679    General Corporate Purpose   9.08
Tata Teleservices Ltd                          221,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  3.00
                                             -------------
Total - Automatic Route                       1,319,690,901


II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
Greatship (India) Ltd                          248,804,948    Import of Capital Goods     5.05
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd                  50,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                         298,804,948
                                             =============
Grand Total                                  1,618,495,849


*Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which 
 have been allotted loan registration number during the period.

Data on RDB for the month of June 2017
=====================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
Davinci Leather Private Ltd        15,000,000      232,764   Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.00
Davinci Leather Private Ltd        15,000,000      232,764   Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.00
Aecom India Private Limited       960,000,000   14,896,886   General Corporate Purpose   3.00
                                  ===========   ========== 
Total Automatic Route             990,000,000   15,362,413

II APPROVAL ROUTE*

Total Approval Route                        0            0
--------------------              -----------   ---------- 
Total                             990,000,000   15,362,413



* Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan 
  registration number during the period.

MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

