Feb 3 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for December 2011 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Roxtec India Private Limited # 25,000 New Project 6.02 Roxtec India Private Limited # 233,000 New Project 6.01 Roxtec India Private Limited # 6,000 New Project 6 Roxtec India Private Limited # 75,000 New Project 5.10 Roxtec India Private Limited # 75,000 New Project 5.09 Kloeckner Pentaplast India Pvt. Ltd. 329,065 Refinancing of old loans 5.02 Weilburger Coating (India) Pvt Ltd. 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Gultare Energy Projects Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 AKG India Pvt Ltd 3,948,780 New Project 8.02 SGL Carbon India Pvt Ltd 1,289,935 Modernisation 4.07 Applied Solar Technologies (India) Pvt.L 8,764,753 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.02 Gati Ltd. 22,182,300 Redemption of FCCBs 5 Toyoda Gosai India Private Limited 1,220,440 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 A2Z Waste Management (Balia) Ltd.# 800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 A2Z Waste Management (Badaun) Ltd.# 1,100,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Bollhoff Fastening Private Limited 309,321 Import of Capital Goods 6 Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd 9,000,000 New Project 8.01 Afcons Infrastructure Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. 11,300,000 New Project 5.10 Toyoda Gosai India Private Limited 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Caparo Maruti Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Indian Oil Corporation. Ltd. 250,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Bijapur Hungund Tollway Pvt. Ltd. 50,000,000 Road 7.01 Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt. Ltd 30,000,000 Road 7.01 GAIL (India) Ltd. 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.03 Rohtak Panipat Tollway Private Limited 45,000,000 Road 7.01 Indorama Industries Ltd. 20,000,000 New Project 6.02 Apex Printing Technology India Pvt. td. 177,695 Import of Capital Goods 7.05 Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd. 35,000,000 Power 12.02 BTR Packaging (Pvt.) Ltd. 300,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Jindal Aluminium Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 5 Xpro India Limited 12,338,473 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Adani Hazira Port Pvt. Ltd. 75,000,000 Port 9.05 Taeyang Metal India Pvt.Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 R M Chemicals Pvt.Ltd. 1,700,000 Modernisation 5 JRE Holdings India Pvt. Ltd. 526,504 New Project 5 Welspun Corp Ltd. 40,000,000 Buy-Back of FCCB 6.01 Vardhan Special Steels Limited 16,660,000 Modernisation 6.04 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. 25,000,000 Modernisation 6.05 Yorozu Jbm Automotive Tamil.Pvt.Ltd 39,865,672 New Project 7.11 Financial Technologies (India) Ltd. 25,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.01 Finproject India Private Limited 4,606,910 New Project 7.08 Positive Packaging Industries Ltd 3,146,595 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 NKG Infrastructure LImited 21,849,917 New Project 6.01 JBF Industries Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Neel Metal Products Ltd 11,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Johnson Matthey Chemicals (I)Pvt.Ltd 9,871,951 Modernisation 3.02 TRF Limited 8,330,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.01 IDEA Cellular Ltd. 140,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.07 Devyani Food Industries Limited # 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. 30,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 6.01 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 17,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.01 Unicharm India Pvt Ltd 9,000,000 Modernisation 9.01 A.G. Industries Pvt. Ltd. 3,796,731 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 JK Paper Ltd. 2,405,000 Import of Capital Goods 8 Zabin India Private Limited 250,000 New Project 5.06 Samalkot Power Limited 587,784,716 Power 14.06 TBK India Pvt. Ltd. 1,898,365 New Project 9.07 Shyam Sel & Power Ltd. 15,000,000 New Project 8.10 Witzenmann India Pvt.Ltd. 1,579,512 Modernisation 6.10 FCC Rico Ltd. 12,846,732 Import of Capital Goods 5.10 BEML Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Bharat Hotels Ltd 30,000,000 New Project 10.01 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. 4,444,000 Modernisation 5 L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. 25,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 6.01 Bird Airport Hotel Pvt. Ltd. 20,000,000 New Project 9.08 ZF India 3,290,650 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.02 Apex Printing Sleeves India Pvt.Ltd. 460,691 Import of Capital Goods 7.05 Tolani Shipping Company Ltd. 22,925,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.03 AMC Cookware (India) Pvt Ltd # 648,053 Modernisation 5.03 GAIL (India) Ltd. 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.03 Rockman Industries Limited 12,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Sistema Shyam Teleservices 230,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 2.11 E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.05 Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd 29,470,000 New Project 9.01 Dhariwal Infrastucture Ltd. 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Olympic Laminates Pvt. Ltd. 1,066,667 New Project 7.01 Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd. 60,000,000 New Project 8.01 Mabanaft Carbon India Pvt. Ltd. 2,303,455 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Adani Mining Pvt. Ltd. 47,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.10 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 99,991,070 Power 9.03 Netsmartz Infotech (I) Pvt. Ltd. 1,000,000 Modernisation 9.11 LHSS 140,334 New Project 5 Amneal Pharmaceutical Co (I) Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Modernisation 7.11 Oswal Extrusion Limited 3,000,000 Modernisation 5 Insecticides (India) Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt. Ltd. # 4,760,000 New Project 9.01 Katsushiro Matex India Pvt. Ltd 625,000 Modernisation 5 Western India Forgings Private Limited 4,500,000 Modernisation 5 Circor Flow Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. 2,764,146 New Project 8.01 CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt. Ltd. 40,000,000 Power 13.04 Biogenomics Ltd 2,500,000 Modernisation 3.09 DHR Holding India Pvt. Ltd. # 635,054 Others 3.11 Plansee India High Performance Pvt. Ltd. 2,632,520 Import of Capital Goods 4.02 MBL Highway Development Company Limited 13,000,000 Road 8.10 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,609,250,007 FCCB ---- Kemrock Industries And Export Ltd. 100,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.03 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 100,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Samhita Community Development Services 592,317 Micro Finance 5.06 Sasan Power Ltd. 650,000,000 Power 14.11 Sasan Power Ltd. 1,109,000,000 Power 12.04 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,759,592,317 ============= Grand Total 4,468,842,324 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 689,693,2734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)