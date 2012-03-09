Mar 9 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for January 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Visen Industries Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 5 Dahanu Solar Power Private Limited 65,346,462 Power 16.11 Dahanu Solar Power Private Limited 48,000,000 Power 16.11 Mexus Education Pvt.Ltd. # 9,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Hindustan Dorr - Oliver Ltd. 20,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Quadio Device Private Limited 600,000 New Project 6 Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd. # 11,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 United Breweries Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Esp Urja Private LImited 13,820,000 New Project 15.01 Chemco Plactic Industries Pvt. Ltd. 493,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 IOT Infrastructure & Energy Servic. Ltd. 8,250,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.01 JK Paper Ltd. 6,126,704 Import of Capital Goods 9.02 JK Paper Ltd. 2,680,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.02 Granules India Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 8.02 Precision Automation And Robotics India 5,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 AMR Construction Ltd. # 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Louis Dreyfus Commodities India Pvt. Ltd # 13,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 JSW Projects Limited 43,000,000 New Project 7.09 Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd 50,000,000 New Project 8.09 Britannia Industries Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 3.02 Meridian Medical Research & Hospital Ltd 1,160,000 New Project 9.04 Meridian Medical Research & Hospital Ltd 2,500,000 New Project 8.10 Alpha Security Instrumants (Indiya) PL 2,601,151 New Project 8.01 Sanwa Synergy Holding India Pvt. Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.06 Adaani Power Ltd 150,000,000 Power 7.02 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Scandent Network Pvt Ltd # 2,500,000 New Project 6 ERA Infra Engineering Limited 30,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.01 Allied Consortium Pvt. Ltd. 1,200,000 New Project 3.11 Huber +Suhner Electronics Pvt Ltd 800,184 Modernisation 3 Orpak Systems India Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 3.11 Oriental South Delhi Hotels Pvt. Ltd. 7,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Biogenomics Ltd 5,000,000 Modernisation 3.07 Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd. 11,000,000 Urban Infrastructure 7.06 Eflux Oil India Pvt. Ltd. 2,031,577 New Project 4.09 Sparkle Port Services Limited 10,128,713 Import of Capital Goods 11.08 Apex Auto Ltd. 1,548,877 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. 19,344,838 Onward/Sub-lending. 8 Premium Ingredients Food Ser.India Pvt. # 691,462 Import of Capital Goods 5 Concast Steel & Power Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 8.03 Da Toll Road Private Limited 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.09 Da Toll Road Private Limited 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.09 Jiva Ayurvedic Pharmacy Ltd 174,104 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Nabha Power Ltd. 136,069,839 Power 14.03 Cosmo Films Ltd # 10,000,000 Modernisation 9.03 HHV Pumps Private Limited 186,078 Modernisation 3.02 Camfil Farr Air Filtration India Pvt.Ltd 750,000 Modernisation 3 Hinduja Foundries Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Nuclear Power Corp. Of India Ltd. 250,000,000 Power 7.03 Bridgestone TVS India Pvt. Ltd 8,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ERA Infra Engineering Limited 25,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 8 ERA Infra Engineering Limited 5,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.01 EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Belaire Hotels Pvt. Ltd. 35,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 12.01 Nikhil Adhesives Ltd. 2,000,000 Modernisation 5 Nelcast Ltd. 5,500,000 Modernisation 5 J Kumar Infraprojects Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Lumax Industries Ltd 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 GAIL (India) Ltd. 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.03 LM Wind Power Blades (I) Pvt. Ltd. 5,610,003 Import of Capital Goods 8 Wellknown Polyesters Ltd 60,663,165 Import of Capital Goods 10.07 Indo-us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd 7,000,000 Modernisation 5.05 Essar Oil Ltd. 30,000,000 New Project 9.10 Deepak Fasteners Ltd. 6,500,000 New Project 6.01 Deepak Fasteners Ltd. 8,900,000 New Project 6.01 Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co 12,400,000 New Project 6.07 Tube Investments of India Ltd 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Revenuemed India Pvt. Ltd. 46,500 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Minda Industries Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. 225,000,000 Port 6.07 Apcotex Industries Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 Span Info.(India) Pvt. Ltd. 2,188,283 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.02 Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd 15,895,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,784,205,937 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Videocon Industries Ltd 178,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd 9,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd. 9,580,000 Modernisation 10.01 Power Grid Corpn. of India Ltd 569,559,017 Power 16.02 Power Grid Corpn. of India Ltd 70,946,548 Power 16.02 Bharat Forge Limited. 80,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 ------------- Total - Approval Route 917,685,565 ============= Grand Total 2,701,891,502 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)