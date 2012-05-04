May 4 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for March 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Leitz Tooling Systems India Pvt. Ltd. 295,221 New Project 8.01 EBZ Systec India Pvt Ltd. 198,318 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Kern-Liebers Springs & Stampings Pvt Ltd 2,115,389 Import of Capital Goods 4.09 Augere Wireless Broadband India Pvt. Ltd 10,900,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 E & B Rubber Metal Products Pvt Ltd 66,106 Modernisation 7.07 A Raymond Fasteners India Pvt. Ltd. 5,288,472 Modernisation 9.11 Creative Stylo Packs Pvt. Ltd. # 891,894 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Creative Stylo Packs Pvt. Ltd. # 3,344,836 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Zahoransky 304,087 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Sapa Heat Transfer Tubes India Pvt Ltd 2,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Egston Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. 1,189,906 New Project 7.08 Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd. 34,645,942 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.02 Chennai International Terminals Pvt.Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 11.10 Dee Development Engineers Ltd. 4,832,342 Import of Capital Goods 6.06 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. 30,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 General Motors India Pvt. Ltd. 133,084,352 Import of Capital Goods 8.10 Andrew Industries (India) Private Ltd. 993,615 New Project 7.08 Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. 145,000,000 Power 15 Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Subros Ltd. 11,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 L&T Special Steels and Heavy F Pvt Ltd 50,000,000 New Project 7.08 Suretex Prophylactics (India) Ltd 750,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 INA Bearings India Pvt.Ltd. 5,500,000 Modernisation 4.10 IDEA Cellular Ltd. 150,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.06 Schuf Speciality Valves India Pvt.Ltd. 528,847 Modernisation 19 Luk India Pvt. Ltd. 7,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Larsen & Toubro Limited 75,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.05 Mittal Corp Limited 1,651,987 Import of Capital Goods 5 Gulbarga Power Pvt. Ltd. 26,442,361 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.02 Bando India Private Limited 2,425,450 Modernisation 5.11 Reliance Industries Ltd. 391,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 13 ASB International Pvt. Ltd. 8,000,000 Modernisation 5.07 BMW India Pvt. Ltd. 26,442,361 Import of Capital Goods 5.08 EMTA Coal Ltd. 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.03 Apollo Hospitals Entrp. Ltd. 25,000,000 New Project 7.01 Sundram Fasteners Ltd. 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 M M Forgings Ltd. 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 ALF Engineerings Pvt.Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Tatsuno India Pvt.Ltd. 654,872 New Project 7.01 Palogix Infrastructure Private Limited 10,000,000 New Project 7.01 Sarguja Rail Corridor Private Limited 22,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.07 TBK India Pvt. Ltd. 2,473,959 New Project 10.01 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. 60,000,000 New Project 11 Polyplex Corporation Ltd. 9,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.02 Bhushan Steel 40,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 CHT(India) Pvt Ltd 1,586,542 Modernisation 4.10 Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt.Ltd # 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.09 Leitner Shriram Manufacturing Limited 4,627,413 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.11 Knorr Bremse Syst. for Comm.Vehi. I.P.L. 7,948,920 New Project 10.02 Hindusthan National Glass & Industries L 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Imsofer Manufactruing India Pvt. Ltd. 13,485,604 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Tayo Rolls Ltd. 3,793,322 Modernisation 10.01 Simran Wind Project Pvt. Ltd. 4,570,629 New Project 9.08 LBR Hotels and Hospitality Services Pvt. 12,890,651 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.01 Cadila Healthcare Limited 6,666,667 Refinancing of old loans 1.10 Rolta India Ltd. 135,000,000 Buy Back of FCCBs 6.01 John Deere India Pvt. Ltd. 70,000,000 New Project 6.07 India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. 40,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Snam Alloys Pvt. Ltd. 3,800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Bridgestone India Private Ltd. 11,000,000 New Project 3 Polypeptide Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. 4,627,413 Modernisation 6.04 Emuge India Pvt. Ltd. 298,799 Modernisation 6.01 Degania Medical Devices Pvt.Ltd. 2,000,000 Modernisation 9.11 Automotive Axles Limited 30,450,000 New Project 8 Raichem Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. # 6,000,000 New Project 5 SEW Infrastructure Ltd. 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Shilpa Medicare Ltd. # 4,000,000 Modernisation 5 Bygging India Ltd. 2,060,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.10 ReGen Powertech Private Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 Bhilwara Green Energy Limited 13,652,271 Power 13.03 Bhushan Steel 250,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.01 Emerson & Cuming Micro. Prod. (I) P.L. 211,539 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Bharat Seats Ltd. 690,453 Import of Capital Goods 6.03 Ashok Leyland Limited 75,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.03 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 New Project 5 Arvind Ltd. 11,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 Leeboy India Construction Equipment (P)L 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 CMA-CGM Shipping India Pvt. Ltd. 1,300,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 AAA Roller Flour mills Pvt. Ltd. 1,500,000 New Project 7.01 Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 Bridgestone India Private Ltd. 9,000,000 New Project 3 Hope Foundation (ATRUST) 457,063 Micro Finance 3 Roki Minda Co. Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 MGI Coutier Engineering Private limited 1,454,330 New Project 9.01 National Fertilizers Limited 50,000,000 Modernisation 8 Punj Lloyd Solar Power Limited 9,135,184 Power 18 Assam Company India Ltd. 2,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.03 Assam Company India Ltd. 10,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.02 JVL Agro Industries Limited 18,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.07 Covalent Laboratories Ltd. 4,680,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 NTPC Ltd. 100,000,000 Power 7 Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd. 3,890,000 Modernisation 6.08 Mangalore Refinary & Petrochemical Ltd 250,000,000 Modernisation 6.10 NTPC Ltd. 95,853,560 Power 14.01 Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd # 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Pioneer Elastic (India) Private Limited 1,000,000 New Project 5 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Ltd. 3,250,000 Import of Capital Goods 7 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Ltd. 3,229,249 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7 Kalyani Steels Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 Bharat Rasayan Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 5.10 Plastic Export Zundert (I) Pvt. Ltd. 462,741 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.07 Recaero India Pvt.Ltd. 400,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.05 Reginson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. 569,853 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Sembmarine Kakinada Ltd 115,000,000 New Project 8.10 Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. 40,000,000 Port 9.10 Apotex Research Pvt. Ltd. 18,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Ltd 3,380,000 New Project 5 Adani Hazira Port Pvt. Ltd. 108,690,000 Port 13.02 Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt.L 5,030,921 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.03 Ind Swift Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 8.01 MBL(MP) Toll Road Company Limited # 8,060,000 Road 9 Lumax Industries Ltd 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Rusan Pharma Ltd. 500,000 New Project 4 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 3,074,423,442 FCCB ---- Amtek India Ltd. 130,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 130,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number # Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Covidien Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. 4,500,000 New Project 5 Flint Group India Private Limited 3,260,000 Modernisation 3 Sasan Power Ltd. 150,000,000 Power 12 Tibco Software India Pvt. Ltd. 5,949,531 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. 218,920,815 Power 5 IDIADA Automotive Tec. India Pvt. Ltd. 330,530 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. 230,000,000 Power 5 Denso International India Ltd. 9,936,150 Others 5 SEPR Refractories India Limited 9,254,826 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 ------------- Total - Approval Route 632,151,852 ============= Grand Total 3,836,575,294 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)