(Correcting Grand Total for the month of June 2012 to 1,996,551,059 USD, not 1,983,153,237 USD.) Aug 8 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for June 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Leitz Tooling Systems India Pvt. Ltd. # 27,244 Working Capital 7.01 Leitz Tooling Systems India Pvt. Ltd. 446,722 New Project 11 NetHawk Networks India Private Limited # 148,071 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 NetHawk Networks India Private Limited # 30,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7 NetHawk Networks India Private Limited # 175,677 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 Socomec HPL UPS Pvt. Ltd. # 18,823 Other 6.02 Socomec HPL UPS Pvt. Ltd. # 32,333 Other 6.03 Socomec HPL UPS Pvt. Ltd. # 35,135 Other 6.02 Prana Studios Private Limited # 524,878 Import of Capital Goods 6.08 NetHawk Networks India Private Limited # 175,677 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.10 NetHawk Networks India Private Limited # 289,867 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.10 Socomec HPL UPS Pvt. Ltd. # 37,645 Other 5.05 SNC Lavalin Engineering & Tech.Pvt.Ltd. # 585,911 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.05 Quality Engineering & Soft Tech Pvt.Ltd 52,482 Overseas Acquisition 5.03 Lite Eat Out Foods Private Limited 289,394 New Project 3.06 Volunteers For Village Development 250,967 Micro Finance 7.01 Liberal Association For Movement Of Peop 125,484 Onward/Sub-lending. 7.01 Emmsons International Limited # 5,000,000 Other 8.07 Vitalo Plastics Solutions India (P) Ltd. 274,972 Import of Capital Goods 7.04 Vitalo Plastics Solutions India (P) Ltd. 329,483 Import of Capital Goods 7.09 Indiana Gratings Private Limited 946,885 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Su-Raj Diamonds And Jewellery Limited # 13,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.09 Rockwell Collins (India) Enter. Pvt. Ltd 4,850,224 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Indian synthetic Rubber Ltd. 66,600,000 New Project 9.06 Indian synthetic Rubber Ltd. 44,400,000 New Project 6.07 Firmenich Aromatics(India) Pvt. Ltd. 4,500,000 New Project 4 Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd. 2,346,131 New Project 7 EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.03 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 J.M. Huber India Private Limited 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.01 Cosmic Ferro Alloys Limited 4,000,000 New Project 5 Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. 2,000,000 Modernisation 5 Apollo Hospitals Entrp. Ltd. 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.10 Lenze Mechatonics Private Limited 824,555 New Project 4.10 Sumikin Bussan Steel Service Center P.L. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 MJM Fine Enclosures Private Limited 1,147,820 Import of Capital Goods 15.02 Amoli Organics Pvt.Ltd. 2,520,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.07 Sekisui Dljm Molding Pvt. Ltd. 1,100,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Carazoo Online Solutions Private Limited 500,000 Modernisation 5.05 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. 9,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Sicame India Connectors Pvt. Ltd. 501,934 Modernisation 6.07 Azure Solar Private Limited 70,358,354 Power 18.11 Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd. 40,000,000 New Project 8.07 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 ETG Agro Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 8 Neel Metal Products Ltd 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.02 Bando India Private Limited 2,522,722 Modernisation 5.07 Hanchang India Pvt. Ltd. 907,870 Import of Capital Goods 5 KHF Components Pvt.Ltd. 504,544 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Beta Wind Farm Private Limited 50,000,000 Power 9.11 Gold Seal-Saar Gummi India P Ltd. 570,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.09 JBF Petrochemicals Limited 416,000,000 New Project 9.10 Landis+ GYR Ltd. # 4000000 Import of Capital Goods 4.09 Doehler 376,451 Modernisation 5.01 KHM Drive Systems Pvt. Ltd. 226,365 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Wellknown Polyesters Ltd 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.04 JSW Steel Ltd. # 225,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 Essar Power M.P.Ltd. 75,000,000 Power 5.02 Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited 232,144,620 Modernisation 9.05 Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Pvt. Ltd. 80,329,383 Power 17.09 Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Pvt. Ltd. 15,000,000 Power 17.10 Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Pvt. Ltd. 70,000,000 Power 14.08 Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Pvt. Ltd. 103,000,000 Power 17.09 Hettich India Private Limited 3,000,000 New Project 5 Netzsch Technologies India Pvt. Ltd 3,137,089 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.08 Argo-Hytos Pvt. ltd. # 501,934 Import of Capital Goods 10.08 TBK India Pvt. Ltd. 2,270,450 New Project 10.01 HT Media Ltd. # 12,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Welspun Syntex Ltd. 9,500,000 New Project 8.10 Telco Construction Equipment Company Ltd 8,783,850 Import of Capital Goods 5 Tilda RiceLand Pvt.Ltd 5,312,500 Refinancing of old loans 2.05 Casablanca Industries Private Limited 8250000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Juniper Hotels Pvt.Ltd. # 30,000,000 New Project 5.03 Imperial Auto Industries Ltd. 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 TG Kirloskar Automotive (P) Ltd. 3,500,000 Modernisation 5.07 KHM Drive Systems Pvt. Ltd. 636,986 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Zahoransky 715,256 New Project 6.01 Fukoku India Private Limited 2,200,000 New Project 7 Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd. 5,000,000 Power 9.10 Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital 5,000,000 New Project 7.02 Advik Hitech Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Telco Construction Equipment Company Ltd 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6 Posco India Delhi Steel Proces Cen P L 6,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 G&T Oil States Industries Pvt. Ltd. 1,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Amneal Pharmaceutical Co (I) Pvt Ltd 1,200,000 Modernisation 6.07 Lanxess India Pvt. Ltd. 10,708,511 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Mahashakti Foundation # 360,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 3.11 MFAR Hotels&Resorts Lt 4,000,000 New Project 10.04 Marvelous Machinist Pvt. Ltd 122,346 Modernisation 5.07 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,833,927,548 FCCB ---- Subex Limited 131,100,000 Refinancing of FCCBs 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 131,100,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Tolani Shipping Company Ltd. 7,575,000 Refinancing of old loans 7.03 Madhya Pradesh Women Poultry Produ Co P 3,000,000 Modernisation 10.01 Pyrotek India Pvt. Ltd. 1,254,836 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Serv. 892,376 Import of Capital Goods 20.03 Tristar Container Services (Asia) Pvt.Ltd 18,801,300 Import of Capital Goods 14.09 ------------- Total - Approval Route 31,523,512 ============= Grand Total 1,996,551,059 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)