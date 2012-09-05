Sep 5 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for July 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Leitz Tooling Systems India Pvt. Ltd. 685,516 New Project 8 Leitz Tooling Systems India Pvt. Ltd. 854,461 New Project 8.01 Yaskawa Electric India Pvt Ltd. 675,607 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Taoka Chemical India Pvt. Ltd. 180,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Gindre India Components Pvt. Ltd. 190,632 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 JSW Steel Ltd. 17,871,250 Import of Capital Goods 10.08 ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt. Ltd. 13,000,000 New Project 8 Eflux Oil India Pvt. Ltd. 1,981,454 New Project 4.11 Ashok Leyland Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Sathya Auto Pvt. Ltd. 2,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Indian Oil Corporation. Ltd. 300,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Inoxpa India Private Limited 368,964 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 FEV India Pvt. Ltd. # 573,125 Import of Capital Goods 3.06 Balkrishna Industries Ltd. 100,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Metso Minerals (India) Pvt Ltd. 1,844,821 Modernisation 5 Repro Knowledgecast Pvt. Ltd # 2,600,000 New Project 5 Datwyler Pharma Packing India Pvt. Ltd. 5,112,398 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.03 Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd. 140,000,000 New Project 8.03 Torrecid India Pvt. Ltd. 2,459,762 New Project 4.11 Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 A.K.Shipping Pvt. Ltd. 5,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.09 Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5,600,000 New Project 6.01 International Air Conditioning Products # 2,962,273 Modernisation 11.01 Kalpena Industries Ltd. 9,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Bhopal Dhule Transmission co ltd 44,780,000 Import of Capital Goods 13.11 Educomp Solutions Ltd. # 30,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 8.07 Educomp Solutions Ltd. # 40,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 8.07 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited # 10,000,000 Other 5 Eversendai Construction Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Franke Faber India Ltd., 1,801,971 Import of Capital Goods 3.02 Havells India Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 4.06 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 5 Claris Lifesciences Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 6.10 M&B Engineering Limited 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Tega Industries (SEZ) Ltd. 12,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Scapa Tapes India Pvt. Ltd. 185,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Ocean India Private Limited 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.03 Saakar Printing Design Engineering P.L. 147,586 New Project 3 Vinati Organics Ltd. 7,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Birla Corporation Ltd. 70,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 WSDS-Institute of Innovative Technology 240,000 Micro Finance 3.11 Transfer and Environment Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Private Ltd 400,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt. Ltd. 12,298,810 Modernisation 7.04 Varroc Engineering Pvt. Ltd. 14,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.01 WMI Konecranes India Ltd. 14,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Master Fluid Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 New Project 12.06 Asahi Kasei Chemfield Pvt. Ltd. 1,400,000 Modernisation 7.02 Bhushan Steel Limited 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.07 Nagata India Pvt.Ltd. 456,843 Modernisation 5 Adani Welspun Exploration Limited 70,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 7.09 Emeritus Legal Technology Private Ltd. # 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.08 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,060,470,473 FCCB ---- Educomp Solutions Ltd. # 10,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 10,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: No Approval Case in July 2012 --- ============= Grand Total 1,070,470,473 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)