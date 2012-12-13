Dec 13 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for October 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- ANTENNA TRUST # 350,000 Micro Finance 12.9 Gelkaps Sports Pvt Ltd # 3,177,500 New Project 8.1 Sequoia Safety Products Pvt. Ltd # 94,297 Modernisation 3.2 Mittal Corp Limited # 12,418,028 Import of Capital Goods 6.4 Aircel Cellular Ltd. # 25,000,000 Telecommunication 7.8 Cosmo Films Ltd 7,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.1 Ryonan Electric India Pvt Ltd 348,680 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd 55,000,000 Power 14.5 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Jotun India Private Ltd 8,000,000 Modernisation 9.1 Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Lanco Babandh Power Ltd 70,000,000 Power 5.2 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Kalyani Infotech Solution Limited 12,966,266 Overseas Acquisition 4 Rgvn (North East) Microfinance LTD 1,169,284 Micro Finance 5 Volvo India Private Lmited 46,678,558 Modernisation 8.7 DMC Automotive Pvt. Ltd. 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Greatship (India) Ltd. 18,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.1 Ryonan Electric India Pvt Ltd 348,680 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 ACG MetalCrafts Pvt. Ltd. 8,000,000 New Project 5 CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt. Ltd. 78,000,000 Power 12.7 DongYang Mechatronics India Pvt. Ltd. 700,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Micro precision Solutions Pvt. Ltd 276,415 Import of Capital Goods 4.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. 24,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 8.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. 51,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.2 Green Infra Solar Projects Limited 4,500,000 New Project 13.7 Green Infra Solar Farms Limited 16,500,000 New Project 13.7 Indian Oil Corporation. Ltd. 326,618,977 Import of Capital Goods 10.1 Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd. 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Synthite Industries LTD 3,700,000 Modernisation 5.6 GAIL (India) Ltd. 68,790,628 Import of Capital Goods 10.3 Kokuyo Camlin Limited 3,250,000 Modernisation 5 mentor Printing & Logistics Pvt. Ltd. 3,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.3 Exedy Clutch India PVT LTD 17,000,000 New Project 7 Norma Group Products India Pvt Ltd 942,971 New Project 4.8 Gold Seal Avon Polymers P.Ltd. # 270,000 Modernisation 4 Alpla India Pvt.Ltd. 5,186,506 New Project 5.2 Arjuna Granites Exports Pvt. Ltd. 1,037,301 New Project 8.1 Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited 12,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.7 Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 6,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Tredegar Film Products India Pvt.Ltd. # 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.3 Otter Controls India Private Limited 200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 UltraTech Cement Ltd. 50,000,000 Modernisation 5.1 Abdos Lanitubes Pvt.Ltd. 1,500,000 Modernisation 5 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd 7,355,174 New Project 5 KHM Drive Systems Pvt. Ltd. 152,595 Import of Capital Goods 5.5 Ramkrina Forgings Limited # 14,000,000 New Project 7.7 Indoco Remedies Ltd. 1,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.11 Green Infra Solar Farms Limited 8,505,598 New Project 13.8 Green Infra Solar Projects Limited 2,206,552 New Project 13.8 Michelin India Tamilnadu Tyres Pvt Ltd 129,662,662 New Project 8 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd. 5,469,232 New Project 5 Assam Company India Ltd. 4,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.2 Hitachi Chemical India Pvt. Ltd. 6,339,641 New Project 5.1 Infocom & Security System India Pvt. Ltd 111,704 Port 3 Powerband Industries Pvt Ltd 960,000 Modernisation 5 Steel Authority of India Ltd. 150,000,000 Modernisation 6.1 Greenyug Specialty Chemicals India Pvt 325,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.6 Rolta India Ltd. 15,500,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.1 Moon Beverages LTD 12,000,000 New Project 7.9 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 500,000,000 Mining, Exploration and 10.1 BP ERGO Ltd. 1,800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 15.1 Mitsuba Sical India Limited 13,000,000 Modernisation 4.11 Pranita Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd 904,777 Import of Capital Goods 7.11 Nelcast Ltd. 5,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 TBK India Pvt. Ltd. 2,028,685 New Project 10.1 MSPL Gases Limited 7,642,000 New Project 8.1 Harsco India Pvt Ltd 12,500,000 New Project 5 Superhouse Ltd. # 1,653,199 Overseas Acquisition 7.6 Vivimed Labs Ltd. 9,000,000 New Project 4.11 Raichem Medicare Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 5.5 Welspun Corp Ltd 30,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 6.1 Hatsun Agro Product Limited 8,000,000 New Project 5 ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd. 15,000,000 New Project 5 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. 16,000,000 Modernisation 7.1 Idea Cellular Ltd. 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.6 Alok Industries Limited. 50,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 6.4 Alok Industries Limited. 13,500,000 Refinancing of old loans 6.3 Alok Industries Limited. 20,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 6.4 Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited 30,000,000 New Project 7.3 Indorama Industries Ltd. 2,500,000 New Project 5 MBL Infrastructures Ltd. 10,000,000 Road 7.6 BSH Household Appliances Pvt. Ltd. 4,714,855 Import of Capital Goods 5 M/S Roop Koepp Foam Technologies 483,642 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 Chambal Fertilisers &Chemical Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 3.6 Cashpor Micro Credit 500,000 Micro Finance 8.1 Metso Minerals (India) Pvt Ltd. 4,149,072 Modernisation 5 Nachi KG Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 3,144,462 New Project 5.1 Yaskawa Electric India Pvt Ltd. 524,816 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 ---------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,353,957,760 FCCB ---- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. 40,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.1 Gujarat NRE Coke Limited 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ---------------- Total - Automatic Route 55,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Clarification sought from the company for conformity with the end-use requirement, eligibility of the borrower and other parameter of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE* ECB ---- Horizon Survey Company India Pvt. Ltd. 375,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.2 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. 300,000,000 Railways 5 Reliance Industries Ltd. 1,500,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.4 Air India Ltd. 90,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 0.9 ---------------- Approval Route Total 1,890,375,000 ================ Grand Total 4,299,332,760 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---