Dec 26 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for November 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Bomin Oil Pvt. Ltd. # 20,000 Modernisation 6.3 Kikuwa India Pvt Ltd. 5,493,095 New Project 14.7 Mirror Image Export Pvt. Ltd 155,015 Modernisation 4 KOB Medical Textiles Pvt.Ltd. 1,284,628 Import of Capital Goods 9 Anupam-MHI Industries Limited 11,348,000 New Project 9.1 Infocom & Security System India Pvt. Ltd 40,871 Roads 3 Katsushiro Matex India Pvt. Ltd 400,000 Modernisation 5 Ramco Industries Ltd. 6,000,000 Modernisation 3.1 HSIL Ltd. 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.6 CHT(India) Pvt Ltd 256,926 Modernisation 4.2 Hibuild Coatings P Ltd. # 185,000 New Project 7.1 Johnson Matthey Chemicals (I)Pvt.Ltd 6,423,138 Modernisation 3.5 PGS Premiere Conferencing Pvt Ltd 513,851 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.5 Energy Leader Batteries India Pvt. Ltd. 678,296 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Energy Leader Batteries India Pvt. Ltd. 1,674,520 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Mando India Ltd. 6,115,839 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.3 Micro Labs Ltd. 20,000,000 New Project 5.7 Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd. 19,737,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.9 Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd. 22,763,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.9 Nihon Parkerizing (India) Pvt. Ltd. 3,455,730 Modernisation 7.11 Hyundai Wia India Pvt. Ltd. 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.6 Hindustan Aqua Limited 7,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Swegon Blue Box Private Limited 1,156,165 New Project 5.8 Shah Paper Mills Ltd. 3,300,000 Modernisation 5 Adani International Container Teminal Pv 75,000,000 Port 5.3 Amneal Pharmaceutical Co (I) Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Modernisation 7 MWV Wadco India Pvt. Ltd. 2,826,181 Modernisation 5 Hitachi Home & Life Solutions(I) Ltd # 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4 Nippon Carbide India Pvt Ltd 3,949,405 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.5 Emuge India Pvt. Ltd. 1,014,856 Modernisation 6.1 Diamond Power Infastructure Ltd. 21,750,000 Modernisation 7.1 HLL Lifecare Ltd. 6,000,000 New Project 5 Inox Air Products Ltd. # 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.1 ATC India Tower Corporation India P.L 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.4 Essar Steel India Limited 60,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.3 JRE Holdings India Pvt. Ltd. 642,314 New Project 5 Warana Dairy And Agro Industries Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 7.5 DNH Spinners Pvt. Ltd 18,650,000 Modernisation 7.5 Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 4.3 Real Image Media Technologies Pvt.Ltd. 3,697,500 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 DCX Cable Assemblies Pvt. Ltd. 175,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. 7,000,000 Modernisation 5 Sequent Scientific Ltd 10,588,618 Modernisation 7.5 Akemi Technology India Private Ltd. 256,926 Modernisation 5.1 Inoxpa India Private Limited 3,853,883 New Project 7 Lohia Starlinger Ltd. 9,873,513 Modernisation 5 Chiripal Poly Films Ltd. # 20,799,429 Import of Capital Goods 10.2 Whale Enterprise Pvt Ltd. # 119,857 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing & Proces # 135,000,000 New Project 10 Unicast Autotech Pvt Ltd. 7,725,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.4 Jardine Lloyd Thompson India Pvt Ltd. 4,474,664 Modernisation 6.1 Pokarna Ltd 10,800,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.5 Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. 1,200,000 New Project 5.4 Kwang Jin India Autosystems Pvt Ltd. 1,500,000 Modernisation 6.1 -------------- Total - Automatic Route 610,898,217 FCCB ---- GTL Infrastructure Ltd 112,191,734 Refinancing of old loans 5 GTL Infrastructure Ltd 208,356,077 Refinancing of old loans 5 Sintex Industries Ltd. 175,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 -------------- Total - Automatic Route 495,547,811 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number # Clarification sought from the company for conformity with the end-use requirement, eligibility of the borrower and other parameter of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE* ECB ---- Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. 60,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 6.2 Wilson Associates Interior Architectural 175,000 New Project 5 Essar Steel India Limited 21,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.1 Freedom Charter Services Pvt Ltd. 5,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 FMC India Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.8 GAIL (India) Ltd. 41,881,295 Import of Capital Goods 0.6 Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd. 90,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 7.1 Firstsource Solutions Ltd. 20,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 6.8 -------------- Approval Route Total 240,556,295 ============== Grand Total 1,347,002,324 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)