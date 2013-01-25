Jan 25 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for December 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Sailpoint Technologies India Private Limit 329,656 New Project 4.05 Hindalco Industries Limited 100,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 11.02 Artline (India) Private Limited 120,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Sintex Industries Limited 120,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 Forms and Surfaces India Pvt Ltd. 150,000 Modernisation 7.11 Alpla India Private Limited 5,000,000 New Project 5 Imsofer Manufacturing India Pvt Limited 7,081,755 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Corewire Surfaces Technology Private Limit 225,933 Modernisation 3.01 Wellknown Polysters Limited 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.08 Actuant India Private Limited 1,573,723 New Project 5.09 The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. 34,720,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd 5,853,337 New Project 10.02 Stratus Foods Private Limited 1,613,807 New Project 6.07 Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt. Ltd. 2,700,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ASB International Pvt. Ltd. # 3,250,000 Modernisation 7.03 Egelhof AGS Dang Controls India Pvt Ltd 852,433 New Project 5.03 Essar Steel India Limited 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.01 Tenneco Automotive India Private Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.06 Sandland Realestates Private Limited # 8,361,921 Power 12.11 Profine India Window Technology Pvt Ltd 4,687,073 New Project 9.01 Sandland Realestates Private Limited # 8,299,522 Power 12.11 Pal System India Private Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited 85,000,000 New Project 12.08 Solarfield Energy Two Private Limited 21,649,813 Power 14.04 Mahindra Suryaprakash Private Limited 32,424,574 Power 14.04 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 40,000,000 Port 5.01 Jalore Jaswantpura Bot Project Private Lim 6,600,000 Road 7.01 DR Enterprise Automotive Pvt Ltd. 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Himatsingka Seide Limited 8,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.07 Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd 11,061,613 New Project 6.09 Assam Company India Limited 8,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.02 Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing & Processi 100,000,000 New Project 9.10 India Japan Lighting Private Limited 8,000,000 Modernisation 7.03 Cadila Healthcare Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Ashtech (India) Private Limited 5,800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.09 Mehta Tubes Limited 9,100,000 New Project 7.10 Relaxo Footwears Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd 14,000,000 New Project 6.04 Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Private Li 400,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 Myunghwa Automotive India Pvt Ltd 8,400,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Monnet Ecomaister Enviro Private Limited 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Meridian Medical Research & Hospital Limit 583,589 Import of Capital Goods 8.04 Surya Vidyut Limited 20,000,000 Power 11.03 Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 New Project 3.02 Datwyler Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd 5,418,498 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.09 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 825,257,248 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Go Airlines (India) Limited 33,000,000 Working Capital 5.07 Allison Transmission India Private Limited 12,846,865 Import of Capital Goods 9.10 Essar Steel India Limited 90,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.01 Air India Limited 90,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 0.08 Essar Steel India Limited 5,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.01 Air India Limited 90,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 0.08 Lizmontagens India Private Limited 163,930 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.04 Total - Automatic Route Total 321,010,795 Grand Total 1,146,268,043 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)