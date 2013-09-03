Sep 3 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for July 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Prei Polar Engineering Private Limited 448,555 New Project 5.01 Ujjawala Power Private Limited 5,857,264 Power 12.08 Ujjawala Power Private Limited 5,700,934 Power 12.08 Walvoil Fluid Power (India) Private Ltd 915,792 Modernisation 6.06 NTPC Limited 124,286,027 Power 11.10 Gmax Auto Ltd 8,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Torrecid India Pvt Ltd 1,112,033 New Project 7.02 INZI Controls India Limited 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Western Refrigeration Pvt Limited 7,700,000 New Project 5 USG India Private Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Hikal Limited 8,000,000 Modernisation 5.07 Zircon Technologies India Ltd. 711,175 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Computer Generated Solutions India Pvt Ltd 121,840 Modernisation 10.05 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited 150,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.06 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 654,844 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Cadila Healthcare Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 5 Azure Sunenergy Pvt Ltd 2,640,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 14.08 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 501,911 Import of Capital Goods 5 QRG Medicare Limited 14,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Denso India Limited 15,056,361 Modernisation 5.09 Gulshan Polyols Ltd 6,800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Uasc Services (India) Private Limited 1,750,000 New Project 5.04 Sakura Autoparts India Private Limited 4,000,000 New Project 6.07 Ortlinghaus Drive Technology India Private 91,579 Modernisation 3.09 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 50,000,000 Port 5 Soothe Healthcare Private Limited 200,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd 16,729,290 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Yokohama India Pvt Ltd 23,922,885 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Medreich Limited 8,000,000 New Project 5.06 DMI Draexlmaier Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 7,849,644 New Project 3.11 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd 11,116,255 Import of Capital Goods 8.05 AMW-MGM Forgings Pvt Ltd 7,849,644 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 HMSU Rollers (India) Private Limited 168,205 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 HMSU Rollers (India) Private Limited 168,205 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 Honda Cars India Ltd 30,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 JSW Steel Limited 9,665,467 Modernisation 10.06 Shreya Life Sciences Private Limited 30,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 10.04 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 800,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Scania Commercial Vehicals India Pvt Ltd 2,509,393 New Project 5 Fukoku India Private Limited 800,000 New Project 7.01 Continental Carbon India Limited 3,000,000 Modernisation 5 Toyoda Gosei Minda India Private Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 4.11 Sinto Bharat Manufacturing Private Limited 2,208,410 New Project 4.11 Aura Chem Private Limited 500,000 New Project 3.01 Godrej Industries Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 5 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 4,517,202 Modernisation 10.01 Greenply Industries Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 5 Cadila Healthcare Limited # 15,000,000 Refinancing of Old loans 2.01 KM Toll Road Priavte Limited 24,500,000 Road 11 Eurecat India Catalyst Services Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 6 Claris Otsuka Limited 6,000,000 Modernisation 5 Claris Otsuka Limited 10,600,000 Modernisation 5 Komet Precision Tools India Private Ltd 287,820 Modernisation 3 Massily India Packaging Private Limited 261,655 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.05 Aquamall Water Solutions Limited # 18,969,973 Overseas Acquisition 6.01 Eureka Forbes Limited # 18,969,973 Overseas Acquisition 6.01 Venky's India Ltd 11,800,000 Modernisation 7 Carboline (India) Pvt Ltd 170,000 Modernisation 3.11 Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd # 3,100,000 Modernisation 8.03 Bilt Graphic Paper Products Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited # 10,000,000 New Project 7.03 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 150,925 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Ultratech Cement Limited 50,000,000 Modernisation 8.11 Indian Oil Corporation Limited 500,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.01 MAT Brakes India Private Limited 4,000,000 Modernisation 3.03 Kosei Minda Aluminium Company Limited 4,800,000 Import of Capital Goods 7 Prayas (Organisation for Sustainable 360,000 Micro Finance 4.11 Autoneum Nittoku Sound Proof Products India 750,000 Modernisation 5 Kindle Engineering & Constructions Pvt Ltd 48,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 DMC Automotive Pvt Ltd 500,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.01 Anil Limited 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Myung Sung India Precision Pvt Ltd 1,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,386,273,259 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Protego India Pvt Ltdq 516,768 Import of Capital Goods 10.03 Flint Group India Pvt Ltd 1,640,000 Modernisation 4 Guhring India Private Limited 492,975 Import of Capital Goods 6.08 Relaince Industries Ltd 2,000,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 12.07 Reliance Industries Limited 150,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Sunshield Chemicals Ltd 8,000,000 Modernisation 9.10 Pershing India Operational Services Pvt Ltd 9,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Datamatics Global Services Ltd 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Torishima Pumps India Private Limited 777,963 New Project 9.03 Jet Airways (India) Limited 30,800,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.03 Delhi International Airport Private Ltd 108,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 11.07 --------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,319,427,706 ================ Grand Total 3,705,700,965 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- JUL 2013 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- JUN 2013 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- MAY 2013 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- APR 2013 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- MAR 2013 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)