Oct 11 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for August 2013 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Petrofac Engineering Services India Privat 2,984,838 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Kaefer Punj Lloyd Private Limited 316,412 Others 3 Bollhoff Fastenings Private Limited 227,808 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 NPR Auto Parts Manufacturing India Private 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Toshiba JSW Turbine and Generator Pvt Ltd 50,000,000 Modernisation 5.08 ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Jhaveri Flexo India Limited 2,126,516 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Ecomaister Beads India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Craftsman Automation Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Nippon Steel Pipe India Private Limited 2,400,000 Modernisation 7.03 LMT (India) Private Limited 3,595,857 New Project 5 Bharti Airtel Ltd 234,000,000 Telecommunication 11.04 BMW India Private Ltd 19,976,981 Import of Capital Goods 5.08 Sterling Agro Industries Limited 8,100,000 New Project 11.01 Surya Roshni Limited 20,000,000 Refinancing of Old loans 6.07 Goverdhan Greens Holidays Private Limited 100,000 Modernisation 10.01 Welding Alloys South Asia Pvt Ltd 100,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Nihon Parkerizing (India) Private Limited 1,838,791 Modernisation 8.01 DD Polyplast Private Limited 532,719 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.04 Ultraseal (India) Pvt Ltd 21,358 Modernisation 8.04 Sadbhav Engineering Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 HSIL Limited 20,000,000 Refinancing of Old loans 5.07 Denso Pricol India Limited 1,028,338 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.01 Daeseung Autoparts India Private Limited 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Omya India Pvt Ltd 6,326,044 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Jacquard Fabrics (India) Pvt Ltd 750,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.08 Dee Development Engineers Limited 888,420 Import of Capital Goods 6 Piyush Palace Private Limited 2,000,000 Modernisation 14.01 Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd 10,360,000 Modernisation 7.05 Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd 5,650,000 New Project 5.09 Scigen Biopharma Pvt Ltd 4,400,000 New Project 8.01 IPCA Laboratories Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd 625,945 Import of Capital Goods 7.06 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 46,623,091 Refinancing of Old loans 5.01 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 59,007,751 Refinancing of Old loans 4 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 100,000,000 Refinancing of Old loans 4.10 Belghoria Janakalyan Samity 360,000 Microfinance 3.11 Abinbev India Private Limited 35,000,000 New Project 6.10 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 100,000,000 Refinancing of Old loans 4.10 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 64,369,158 Refinancing of Old loans 4.10 Huawei Technologies India Private Limited 100,000,000 New Project 9.07 Solar Industries India Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Harman International (India) Pvt Ltd 12,000,000 New Project 5.01 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd 93,225,912 Import of Capital Goods 12.05 Snecma Hal Aerospace Private Limited 250,000 Modernisation 6.01 ------------- Total - FCCB ---- Fortis Healthcare Limited 30,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 30,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Schott Glass India Pvt Ltd 3,300,000 Refinancing of Rupee loa 3.09 Allison Transmission India Private Limited 22,959,657 Import of Capital Goods 9.01 Ford India Private Limited 237,308,729 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Reliance Industries Limited 200,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.04 Air India Limited 190,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Gail (India) Limited 55,530,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Indian Oil Corporation Limited 500,000,000 Others 3 ------------- Approval Route Total 1,209,098,386 ============= Grand Total 2,305,284,326 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- AUG 2013 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- JUL 2013 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- JUN 2013 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- MAY 2013 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- APR 2013 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- MAR 2013 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- FEB 2013 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- JAN 2013 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- DEC 2012 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- NOV 2012 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- OCT 2012 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- SEP 2012 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- AUG 2012 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- JUL 2012 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- JUN 2012 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- MAY 2012 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- APR 2012 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- MAR 2012 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---