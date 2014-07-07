Jul 7 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for May2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Witzenmann India Private Limited 1,374,060 Modernisation 3.01 Gestamp Sungwoo Hitech (Chennai) Pvt Ltd 4,300,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 MCC PTA India Corporation Private Limited 9,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8 Price and Buckland (India) Private Limited # 2,022,220 Modernisation 15.03 Iljin Automotive Private Limited 9,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 National Polyplast (India) Limited 2,550,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.03 Balkrishna Industries Limited 100,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.03 India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.01 India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.01 India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.01 Gestamp Sungwoo Hitech (Chennai) Pvt Ltd 9,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 United Crane Components Private Limited 150,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.03 Alisha Torrent Closures India Private Ltd # 651,304 Modernisation 3.05 Gulbrandsen Chemicals Private Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 11.01 TBK India Private Limited 810,713 New Project 10.01 Musashi Auto Parts India Private Limited 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 Hospira Healthcare India Private Limited 150,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.03 Gnutti Carlo India Private Limited # 2,613,608 Modernisation 4.05 Linamar India Private Limited # 2,697,918 New Project 3.01 JSW MI Steel Services Center Private Ltd 5,435,000 New Project 5.03 Lanxess India Private Limited 3,372,397 New Project 5.01 Sandisk India Device Design Centre Pvt Ltd# 15,000,000 Modernisation 10.08 Inbisco India Private Limited 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Nissin Brake India Private Limited 6,878,779 Import of Capital Goods 5 Nithya Pakaging Private Limited # 1,770,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 IPCA Laboratories Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Amapai Corporation India Private Limited 982,683 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Bharat Luxindo Agrifeeds Private Limited 320,000 Import of Capital Goods 12.07 Marks Pryor Marking Technology Private Ltd # 126,389 Modernisation 4.05 GL&V India Private Limited 200,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.02 Hyundai Wia India Private Limited 6,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Jindal Ploy Films Limited 16,000,000 New Project 5.06 Precision Automation and Robotics India Ltd 4,875,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.08 Aurobindo Pharma Limited 30,000,000 Modernisation 6.03 Neutral Glass and Allied Industries Pvt Ltd 7,419,273 Modernisation 4.01 Coventya India Private Limited # 248,705 Modernisation 5.09 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 15,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.05 Siva Renewable Power and Energy Limited 2,000,000 Power 5 Juken Uniproducts Private Limited 639,239 Import of Capital Goods 4.04 Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd 6,500,000 Modernisation 12.03 Rinder India Private Limited 1,030,545 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Seinsa Autofren India Private Limited 824,436 Modernisation 7 Vistaprint Technologies Private Limited # 5,000,000 Modernisation 7.11 Massilly India Packaging Private Limited # 164,887 Import of Capital Goods 7.07 Knorr Bremse Systems For Commercial Vehicles# 2,023,438 New Project 4.04 DD Polyplast Private Limited 343,515 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.05 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 520,324,108 FCCB ---- Mercator Limited 16,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 16,000,000 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Avery Dennison (India) Private Limited 1,189,200 Financial Lease 4.11 Mylan Laboratories Limited 200,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 8.02 K Line (India) Private Limited 10,000,000 Financial Lease 3.11 Schiffer and Menezes India Private Limited 1,648,871 Refinancing of Rupee loan 6 Ison BPO India Private Limited 426,240 Modernisation 3 Essential Energy India Private Limited 3,370,367 General Corporate Purpose 7.02 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 801,869 General Corporate Purpose 10.04 Posco Maharashtra Steel Private Limited 29,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Kobelco Plate Processing India Pvt Ltd 770,423 General Corporate Purpose 10.04 JBF Industries Limited 40,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 7.11 General Motors India Private Limited 244,498,778 General Corporate Purpose 11.08 BASF Catalysts India Private Limited 49,200,000 New Project 5.11 Zydus Technologies Limited 40,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loan 6.01 Harman International (India) Pvt Ltd 23,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.08 Fukoku India Private Limited 700,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.11 Gudel India Private Limited 2,027,224 General Corporate Purpose 7.10 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited 250,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited 17,862,774 Refinancing of Rupee loan 6 Yamari India Temperature Sensor Private Li 383,544 General Corporate Purpose 12.02 Interlink Petroleum Limited 9,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3 ------------- Total - Approval Route 923,879,289 ============= Grand Total 1,460,203,397 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---